The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 Cast: Meet Joan Vassos’ Contestants

It’s time to satisfy the 24 contestants on the lookout for love with Joan Vassos — and Bachelor Nation will acknowledge one acquainted face.

Bachelor season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark, is among the 61-year-old lead’s suitors, in keeping with the solid announcement from ABC on Tuesday, August 13. (Kelsey’s mother, Denise, died in 2018 after a battle with breast most cancers.)

“Mark is prepared for love after loss. Chances are you’ll acknowledge Mark as Kelsey Anderson’s dad and Joey Graziadei’s future father-in-law!” his bio reads. “Impressed by Kelsey and Joey’s love story, Mark is happy about this opportunity to search out love once more. Mark is empathetic and heat and has devoted his life to working for the army. His 5 kids are his best accompaniment, and he can’t wait to have grandchildren someday.”

Mark, 57, tuned into The Golden Bachelor to see Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s love story, which ended after three months of marriage earlier this yr.

Along with revealing the solid for the senior spinoff, ABC introduced Grant Ellis, contemporary off his elimination from Jenn Tran’s season 21 of The Bachelorette, would be the season 29 Bachelor when the present returns in 2025.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 18. Scroll by to satisfy the solid: