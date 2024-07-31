The Gold Zone Hosts for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock

There may be a number of content material to devour in the course of the 2024 Paris Olympics — with as much as 40 occasions taking place at one time.

Peacock launched The Gold Zone to assist viewers see essentially the most urgent matches taking place at any given time. The present has the vibe of NFL RedZone, together with a few of its iconic hosts, and it streams each day from 7 a.m. to five p.m. ET with 4 rotating hosts: Matt Iseman, Jac Collinsworth, Andrew Siciliano and Scott Hanson.

The whip-around protection on The Gold Zone exhibits all of the occasions the place international locations are presently competing for medals, flipping between the closest matchups, and issues get fairly intense for the anchors. Hanson revealed through X that he was pounding so onerous on the desk cheering for Crew USA that his hand obtained bloody.

“I’m designated ‘seemingly’ to return,” he joked whereas exhibiting off his harm and bloodied papers.

Hold studying to be taught extra concerning the 4 hosts gracing the display and bringing followers essentially the most up-to-date protection in the course of the Paris Olympics.

Matt Iseman

Iseman is among the early hosts, protecting the Video games from 7 to 11 a.m. ET. The comic is greatest often called the play-by-play announcer and the moderator of American Ninja Warrior, a gig that has garnered him 4 Emmy nominations. As a licensed doctor, he usually blends comedy along with his earlier real-life experiences as a physician.

Jac Collinsworth

Jac, who’s the son of NBC’s lead NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth, works with Iseman for the morning shift from 7 to 11 a.m. ET. The sportscaster is an actual professional, and earlier than becoming a member of NBC Sports activities in 2020, he labored for ESPN on their NFL Reside and Sunday NFL Countdown.

Viewers now know Jac as a play-by-play announcer for Huge Ten and Atlantic 10 Convention males’s basketball and a cohost for NBC’s Soccer Night time in America.

Jac has been wowing followers, regardless of not being named as an authentic host. He changed Akbar Gbajabiamila, who stepped down due to a scheduling battle.

Andrew Siciliano

Sicliano hits the display on The Gold Zone from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. He was recognized for years as the only face of NFL’s Sunday Ticket RedZone earlier than parting methods with the community in 2023, the place Hanson changed him.

Siciliano is now the play-by-play announcer for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams on pre-season video games.

Scott Hanson

Hanson, who covers The Gold Zone from 2 p.m. ET till the conclusion of the day, is well known as the present host of RedZone. As well as, he does a number of on-location protection for the league, together with the Tremendous Bowl and NFL draft.

The sports activities anchor admitted it was nerve-wracking to be one of many faces for the debut of The Gold Zone, realizing there could be excessive expectations in comparison with RedZone.

“I hope to ship those self same dopamine hits that we give to our RedZone viewers to the Gold Zone viewers,” Hanson instructed IndieWire on July 26. “If I’m going from gymnastics to swimming, and doing whip-around protection at Gold Zone, it’s the identical voice that you simply hear each NFL Sunday on RedZone. Hopefully, it meshes properly with this specific Olympic viewers.”