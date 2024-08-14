‘The Gentlemen’ Gets Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Man Ritchie’s The Gents for a second season.

Ritchie, who set the TV present on the planet of Miramax’s movie of the identical identify, will return to direct the sequence, whereas Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings will reprise their starring roles. Further casting for the second season hasn’t but been introduced.

The primary season of The Gents launched James as Eddie Horniman as he unexpectedly grew to become the brand new Duke of Halstead after inheriting his father’s sizable nation property. The snag is that the aristocratic pile got here with an unlawful weed farm run by ruthless Susie (Scodelario) and her crime boss father Bobby Glass, performed by Ray Winstone.

Horniman grew to become a reluctant but genteel gangster and an ally of Susie as they confronted down rival and hilarious gangster households in an equally back- and front-stabbing enterprise world. The second season, to be written by Ritchie and Matthew Learn, will kick off with Eddie and Susie on the head of an enormous weed empire in a world of bloodthirsty rivals.

Filming will get underway in 2025.

James instructed Netflix’s Tudum web site of his character’s evolving relationship with partner-in-crime Susie: “I believe they’ve grown to like one another in their very own approach, however I believe they’ll by no means totally belief one another as a result of they’re so totally different they usually’re from such vastly totally different worlds. There’s a love between them, however in the end they are going to by no means be from the identical material.”

The Gents is government produced by Ritchie, Will Gould, Learn, Frith Tiplady, Marc Helwig and Ivan Atkinson. The sequence is produced by Moonage Footage for Netflix and Miramax Tv