The Gathering Secret Lair x PlayStation collaboration, launching this October – PlayStation.Blog

By / September 27, 2025

At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we’re always looking for ways to connect our players with some of their favorite PlayStation games – that also includes playing with their favorite worlds in other ways outside of their PlayStation console. Today, we’re excited to share more details on a new collaboration with Hasbro’s Wizards of The Coast that introduces iconic PlayStation franchises to the Magic: The Gathering collectible trading card game.

Launching on October 27, the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x PlayStation Superdrop collaboration includes seven unique Secret Lair drops, each with unique cards depicting the worlds of The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted, Ghost of Tsushima, and more. Every card from each Secret Lair pack features iconic characters, key locations, and items reimagined as Magic: The Gathering cards. Wizards of The Coast worked closely with Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Guerrilla, and Sucker Punch Productions to capture the spirit of each game and bring them to life with stunning art and cards with unique mechanics.

Here’s a first-look at some of the cards from each of the Secret Lair drops, along with insights from PlayStation Studios on the collaboration.

Naughty Dog

Joel, Resolute Survivor Cost: {3}{B}{G} Legendary Creature - Human Survivor Menace Whenever a creature token dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Joel and draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn. Partner-Survivors (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 4 Toughness 4
Ellie, Brick Master Cost: {1}{R} Legendary Creature - Human Survivor Distract the Horde - Whenever a player attacks one of your opponents, that attacking player creates a tapped 1/1 black Fungus Zombie creature token named Cordyceps Infected that's attacking that opponent. Partner-Survivors (You can have two commanders i both have this ability.) Power 2 Toughness 1Ellie, Brick Master Cost: {1}{R} Legendary Creature - Human Survivor Distract the Horde - Whenever a player attacks one of your opponents, that attacking player creates a tapped 1/1 black Fungus Zombie creature token named Cordyceps Infected that's attacking that opponent. Partner-Survivors (You can have two commanders i both have this ability.) Power 2 Toughness 1

Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part I

First revealed earlier today at MagicCon Atlanta, Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us Part I offer plenty of mechanical depth for players. Staying true to the experience players will remember from the award-winning game, the Joel and Ellie cards can fight on their own, or work together as an intimidating pair in Magic: The Gathering.

Abby, Merciless Soldier Cost: {1}{R}{G} Legendary Creature - Human Survivor When you cast this spell, create a number of 1/1 black Fungus Zombie creature tokens named Cordyceps Infected equal to the amount of mana spent to cast it. Abby enters under the control of an opponent of your choice. Partner-Survivors (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 4 Toughness 4Abby, Merciless Soldier Cost: {1}{R}{G} Legendary Creature - Human Survivor When you cast this spell, create a number of 1/1 black Fungus Zombie creature tokens named Cordyceps Infected equal to the amount of mana spent to cast it. Abby enters under the control of an opponent of your choice. Partner-Survivors (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 4 Toughness 4
Ellie, Vengeful Hunter Cost: {1}{B}{R} Legendary Creature - Human Survivor Pay 2 life, Sacrifice another creature: Ellie deals 2 damage to target player and gains indestructible until end of turn. Partner-Survivors (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 3 Toughness 1Ellie, Vengeful Hunter Cost: {1}{B}{R} Legendary Creature - Human Survivor Pay 2 life, Sacrifice another creature: Ellie deals 2 damage to target player and gains indestructible until end of turn. Partner-Survivors (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 3 Toughness 1

Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part II

The second Secret Lair drop with Naughty Dog brings together two survivors on their own intertwining journeys. Abby’s story has been adapted into a card that brings valuable resources at a price, while Ellie’s quest for vengeance leaves destruction in its wake. Together, the cards tell the story of The Last of Us Part II.

Nathan Drake, Treasure Hunter Cost: {U}{B}{R} Legendary Creature - Human Rogue First strike You may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast spells you don't own or to activate abilities of permanents you control but don't own. Whenever Nathan Drake attacks, exile the top card of each player's library. You may cast a spell from among those cards. Power 3 Toughness 2Nathan Drake, Treasure Hunter Cost: {U}{B}{R} Legendary Creature - Human Rogue First strike You may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast spells you don't own or to activate abilities of permanents you control but don't own. Whenever Nathan Drake attacks, exile the top card of each player's library. You may cast a spell from among those cards. Power 3 Toughness 2

Secret Lair x Uncharted

Last but not least, Nathan Drake and his unforgettable adventures swing into Naughty Dog’s third Secret Lair pack, with all the reckless charm of Uncharted. Every attack is another expedition, every fight another narrow escape, and every victory another uncovered treasure.

“We have so many longtime Magic: the Gathering fans at Naughty Dog, so it was an awesome experience to work with the Wizards on the Coast team to bring these cards to life. Knowing their team are also big fans of our games created this wonderfully collaborative process as we imagined all the ways these sets could pay tribute to both The Last of Us games, as well as the entire Uncharted series.

“We’re grateful to the Wizards team for working with us on them. We’ve packed these cards full of memorable characters, moments, and Easter eggs from our franchises, and we can’t wait for fans to get their hands on them!”

–   Neil Druckmann, Studio Head and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog

Santa Monica Studio

Kratos, God of War Cost: {R}{R}{R} Legendary Creature - God Warrior Double strike All creatures have haste. At the beginning of each player's end step, Kratos deals damage to that player equal to the number of creatures that player controls that didn't attack this turn. Power 2 Toughness 3Kratos, God of War Cost: {R}{R}{R} Legendary Creature - God Warrior Double strike All creatures have haste. At the beginning of each player's end step, Kratos deals damage to that player equal to the number of creatures that player controls that didn't attack this turn. Power 2 Toughness 3

Secret Lair x God of War: Greek

Santa Monica Studio teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to create two Secret Lair packs that trace Kratos’s journey—from unstoppable fury to a father shaped by love and legacy. The first Secret Lair pack (Greek) explores Kratos from the original trilogy as an embodiment of raw chaos.

Kratos, Stoic Father Cost: {2}{R}{W} Legendary Creature - God Warrior Whenever you attack with one or more Gods and whenever a God dies, you get an experience counter. At the beginning of your end step, put a number of +1/+1 counters on target creature equal to the number of experience counters you have. Partner-Father & son (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 4 Toughness 4Kratos, Stoic Father Cost: {2}{R}{W} Legendary Creature - God Warrior Whenever you attack with one or more Gods and whenever a God dies, you get an experience counter. At the beginning of your end step, put a number of +1/+1 counters on target creature equal to the number of experience counters you have. Partner-Father & son (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 4 Toughness 4
Atreus, Impulsive Son Cost: {1}{U}{R} Legendary Creature - God Archer Reach Pay 3, Tap: Draw a card for each experience counter you have, then discard a card. Atreus deals 2 damage to each opponent. Partner-Father & son (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 2 Toughness 4Atreus, Impulsive Son Cost: {1}{U}{R} Legendary Creature - God Archer Reach Pay 3, Tap: Draw a card for each experience counter you have, then discard a card. Atreus deals 2 damage to each opponent. Partner-Father & son (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.) Power 2 Toughness 4

Secret Lair x God of War: Norse

The second pack (Norse) brings Kratos and his son Atreus together, capturing their story of growth, patience, and legacy. Kratos shares his wisdom, strengthening and teaching his son, while Atreus gathers knowledge but remains brash and reckless without his father.

“When we heard there was an opportunity to be a part of a Secret Lair drop, we jumped at it! The team at Wizards of The Coast is incredible and it was an absolute pleasure bringing these cards to life with them. From the artwork to how the cards themselves functioned in relation to God of War was really something to behold. For instance, the way Kratos works in each drop is unique to where he was at each stage in the God of War timeline. Plus you throw in the additional interaction with Atreus and you have something we think fans are truly going to love.”

 – Cory Barlog, Head of Creative at Santa Monica Studio

Guerrilla

Aloy, Savior of Meridian Cost: {3}{G}{U} Legendary Creature - Human Warrior Vigilance, reach In You, All Things Are Possible - Whenever one or more artifact creatures you control attack, discover X, where X is the greatest power among them. (Exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card with that mana value or less. Cast it without paying its mana cost or put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom in a random order.) Power 3 Toughness 5Aloy, Savior of Meridian Cost: {3}{G}{U} Legendary Creature - Human Warrior Vigilance, reach In You, All Things Are Possible - Whenever one or more artifact creatures you control attack, discover X, where X is the greatest power among them. (Exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card with that mana value or less. Cast it without paying its mana cost or put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom in a random order.) Power 3 Toughness 5

Secret Lair x Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla brings the world of Horizon with a Secret Lair pack that features the Meridian Savior herself, Aloy. Solid and balanced, this Magic: The Gathering card captures how she endures overwhelming odds by combining brains and grit.

“This collaboration was rather close to our hearts, as many of us at Guerrilla are longtime Magic: The Gathering fans. Horizon world is built on pillars such as its majestic nature, unique machines, and diverse tribes, and the Wizards of the Coast team did an amazing job bringing all of that to Magic format through stunning artwork and fitting card mechanics. We’re especially proud of how Aloy’s representation reflects her journey as a Seeker of the Nora, and how her knowledge of the Old World connects to Artifacts – the core theme around which the set is built. We can’t wait for players to bring Aloy to life in their decks and adventures!”

– Ilya Golitsyn, Lead Artist at Guerrilla


Sucker Punch Productions

Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima Cost: {1}{W}{U}{B} Legendary Creature - Human Samurai Whenever Jin Sakai deals combat damage to a player, draw a card Whenever a creature you control attacks a player, if no other creatures are attacking that player, choose one • Standoff - It gains double strike until end of turn. • Ghost- It can't be blocked this turn. Power 2 Toughness 4Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima Cost: {1}{W}{U}{B} Legendary Creature - Human Samurai Whenever Jin Sakai deals combat damage to a player, draw a card Whenever a creature you control attacks a player, if no other creatures are attacking that player, choose one • Standoff - It gains double strike until end of turn. • Ghost- It can't be blocked this turn. Power 2 Toughness 4

Secret Lair x Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Productions and Wizards of The Coast capture the dual identity of Jin Sakai in the Ghost of Tsushima Secret Lair pack. In battle, every strike for Jin is a choice: the honorable standoff that cuts down foes with precision, or the unrelenting stealth of the Ghost, striking unseen.

“We are so excited to work with Wizards of the Coast on this collaboration. It was important for us to have Jin’s iconic silhouette represented along with the emotional arc of his journey from samurai to Ghost. We’re so happy the Sakai armor was brought to life surrounded by leaves carried on the wind, which is one of the most important parts of Ghost of Tsushima’s DNA.”

– Jason Connell, Creative Director, Sucker Punch Productions

The Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x PlayStation Superdrop  will be available on October 27 at 9am PT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST  on the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair website*. Each Secret Lair drop will be available in foil and non-foil versions. 

To learn more about this collaboration, visit the Magic: The Gathering website*.

*The products featured in this post are manufactured and sold by independent third-party licensees under license from Sony Interactive Entertainment or its affiliates. These products are solely the responsibility of the licensees. Sony Interactive Entertainment and its affiliates disclaim all liability arising from or related to the manufacture, sale, or use of these products. If you click on a third-party link, you will leave the PlayStation ecosystem. Please note that PlayStation's Privacy Policy will no longer apply, and the collection and use of your data will be governed by the third party's privacy practices. We encourage you to review their privacy policies and understand your rights before engaging with them.

