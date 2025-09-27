The Gathering Secret Lair x PlayStation collaboration, launching this October – PlayStation.Blog

At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we’re always looking for ways to connect our players with some of their favorite PlayStation games – that also includes playing with their favorite worlds in other ways outside of their PlayStation console. Today, we’re excited to share more details on a new collaboration with Hasbro’s Wizards of The Coast that introduces iconic PlayStation franchises to the Magic: The Gathering collectible trading card game.

Launching on October 27, the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x PlayStation Superdrop collaboration includes seven unique Secret Lair drops, each with unique cards depicting the worlds of The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted, Ghost of Tsushima, and more. Every card from each Secret Lair pack features iconic characters, key locations, and items reimagined as Magic: The Gathering cards. Wizards of The Coast worked closely with Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Guerrilla, and Sucker Punch Productions to capture the spirit of each game and bring them to life with stunning art and cards with unique mechanics.

Here’s a first-look at some of the cards from each of the Secret Lair drops, along with insights from PlayStation Studios on the collaboration.

Naughty Dog

Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part I

First revealed earlier today at MagicCon Atlanta, Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us Part I offer plenty of mechanical depth for players. Staying true to the experience players will remember from the award-winning game, the Joel and Ellie cards can fight on their own, or work together as an intimidating pair in Magic: The Gathering.

Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part II

The second Secret Lair drop with Naughty Dog brings together two survivors on their own intertwining journeys. Abby’s story has been adapted into a card that brings valuable resources at a price, while Ellie’s quest for vengeance leaves destruction in its wake. Together, the cards tell the story of The Last of Us Part II.

Secret Lair x Uncharted

Last but not least, Nathan Drake and his unforgettable adventures swing into Naughty Dog’s third Secret Lair pack, with all the reckless charm of Uncharted. Every attack is another expedition, every fight another narrow escape, and every victory another uncovered treasure.

“We have so many longtime Magic: the Gathering fans at Naughty Dog, so it was an awesome experience to work with the Wizards on the Coast team to bring these cards to life. Knowing their team are also big fans of our games created this wonderfully collaborative process as we imagined all the ways these sets could pay tribute to both The Last of Us games, as well as the entire Uncharted series. “We’re grateful to the Wizards team for working with us on them. We’ve packed these cards full of memorable characters, moments, and Easter eggs from our franchises, and we can’t wait for fans to get their hands on them!” – Neil Druckmann, Studio Head and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog

Santa Monica Studio

Secret Lair x God of War: Greek

Santa Monica Studio teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to create two Secret Lair packs that trace Kratos’s journey—from unstoppable fury to a father shaped by love and legacy. The first Secret Lair pack (Greek) explores Kratos from the original trilogy as an embodiment of raw chaos.

Secret Lair x God of War: Norse

The second pack (Norse) brings Kratos and his son Atreus together, capturing their story of growth, patience, and legacy. Kratos shares his wisdom, strengthening and teaching his son, while Atreus gathers knowledge but remains brash and reckless without his father.

“When we heard there was an opportunity to be a part of a Secret Lair drop, we jumped at it! The team at Wizards of The Coast is incredible and it was an absolute pleasure bringing these cards to life with them. From the artwork to how the cards themselves functioned in relation to God of War was really something to behold. For instance, the way Kratos works in each drop is unique to where he was at each stage in the God of War timeline. Plus you throw in the additional interaction with Atreus and you have something we think fans are truly going to love.” – Cory Barlog, Head of Creative at Santa Monica Studio

Guerrilla

Secret Lair x Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla brings the world of Horizon with a Secret Lair pack that features the Meridian Savior herself, Aloy. Solid and balanced, this Magic: The Gathering card captures how she endures overwhelming odds by combining brains and grit.

“This collaboration was rather close to our hearts, as many of us at Guerrilla are longtime Magic: The Gathering fans. Horizon world is built on pillars such as its majestic nature, unique machines, and diverse tribes, and the Wizards of the Coast team did an amazing job bringing all of that to Magic format through stunning artwork and fitting card mechanics. We’re especially proud of how Aloy’s representation reflects her journey as a Seeker of the Nora, and how her knowledge of the Old World connects to Artifacts – the core theme around which the set is built. We can’t wait for players to bring Aloy to life in their decks and adventures!” – Ilya Golitsyn, Lead Artist at Guerrilla



Sucker Punch Productions

Secret Lair x Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Productions and Wizards of The Coast capture the dual identity of Jin Sakai in the Ghost of Tsushima Secret Lair pack. In battle, every strike for Jin is a choice: the honorable standoff that cuts down foes with precision, or the unrelenting stealth of the Ghost, striking unseen.

“We are so excited to work with Wizards of the Coast on this collaboration. It was important for us to have Jin’s iconic silhouette represented along with the emotional arc of his journey from samurai to Ghost. We’re so happy the Sakai armor was brought to life surrounded by leaves carried on the wind, which is one of the most important parts of Ghost of Tsushima’s DNA.” – Jason Connell, Creative Director, Sucker Punch Productions

The Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x PlayStation Superdrop will be available on October 27 at 9am PT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST on the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair website*. Each Secret Lair drop will be available in foil and non-foil versions.

To learn more about this collaboration, visit the Magic: The Gathering website*.

