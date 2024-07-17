The Full List of Nominees

Nominations for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been introduced July 17.

The Emmys will air reside on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. A bunch has not but been named.

“Shōgun” led the way in which on the drama facet with 25 nominations. “The Bear,” in the meantime, set a file within the comedy discipline for essentially the most nominations with 23, topping the 22 that “30 Rock” snagged in 2009.

This yr additionally options 36 first-time nominees for performers, whereas a number of stars notched a number of nominations, together with Richard Gadd, Paul Rudd, Jodie Foster, Donald Glover, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, Maya Rudolph, Andrew Scott and Kristen Wiig.

“Succession” and “The Bear” have been the massive winners at the newest Emmy Awards, snagging six wins apiece.

This yr’s ceremony can be held lower than a yr after the seventy fifth version of the present, which occurred this previous January after being bumped again from its supposed September 2023 date as a result of writers and actors strikes.

That marked the primary time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, after they have been delayed within the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist assaults.

Under is a take a look at who’s nominated within the main classes. For an entire listing, you’ll be able to go right here.

Excellent Drama Sequence

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Present”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Gradual Horses”

“3 Physique Drawback”

Excellent Lead Actor in a Drama Sequence

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Gradual Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Sequence

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Present”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Present”

Excellent Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Present”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Present”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Present”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Gradual Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Excellent Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Present”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Present”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Present”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Present”

Excellent Visitor Actor in a Drama Sequence

Nestor Carbonell, “Shōgun”

Paul Dano, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Tracy Letts, “Profitable Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Jonathan Pryce, “Gradual Horses”

John Turturro, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Excellent Visitor Actress in a Drama Sequence

Michaela Coel, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Marcia Homosexual Harden, “The Morning Present”

Sarah Paulson, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Parker Posey, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Excellent Comedy Sequence

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Solely Murders within the Constructing”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Canines”

“What We Do within the Shadows”

Excellent Lead Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Matt Berry, “What We Do within the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Solely Murders within the Constructing”

Martin Quick, “Solely Murders within the Constructing”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear, FX

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Canines”

Excellent Lead Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Solely Murders within the Constructing”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Good, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Excellent Supporting Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Solely Murders within the Constructing”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Evening Stay”

Excellent Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Solely Murders within the Constructing”

Excellent Visitor Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Matthew Broderick, “Solely Murders within the Constructing”

Ryan Gosling, “Saturday Evening Stay”

Christopher Lloyd, “Hacks”

Bob Odenkirk, “The Bear”

Will Poulter, “The Bear”

Excellent Visitor Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Da’Vine Pleasure Rudolph, “Solely Murders within the Constructing”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Evening Stay”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Evening Stay”

Excellent Restricted or Anthology Sequence

“Child Reindeer”

“Fargo”

“Classes in Chemistry”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Evening Nation”

Excellent Tv Film

“Mr. Monk’s Final Case: A Monk Film”

“Quiz Girl”

“Pink, White and Royal Blue”

“Scoop”

“Unfrosted”

Excellent Lead Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Sequence or Film

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Vacationers”

Richard Gadd, “Child Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Excellent Lead Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Sequence or Film

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Evening Nation”

Brie Larson, “Classes in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Excellent Supporting Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Sequence or Film

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Vacationers”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Child Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: North Nation”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Classes in Chemistry”

Deal with Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Excellent Supporting Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Sequence or Film

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Underneath the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Child Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Classes in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Nava Mau, “Child Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Evening Nation”

Excellent Animated Program

“Blue Eye Samurai”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Scavengers Reign”

“The Simpsons”

“X-Males ‘97”

Excellent Discuss Sequence

“The Every day Present”

“Jimmy Kimmel Stay!”

“Late Evening with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Present with Stephen Colbert”

Excellent Actuality Competitors Program

“The Wonderful Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“High Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Excellent Structured Actuality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Excellent Unstructured Actuality Program

“Under Deck Down Underneath”

“Love on the Spectrum”

“RuPaul Drag Race: Untucked”

“Vanderpump Guidelines”

“Welcome to Wrexham”

Excellent Sport Present

“Celeb Household Feud”

“Jeopardy!”

“Password”

“The Worth is Proper”

“Wheel of Fortune”

Excellent Host for a Actuality or Competitors Program

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, “Shark Tank”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Kristen Kish, “High Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

Excellent Host for a Sport Present

Steve Harvey, “Celeb Household Feud”

Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”

Keke Palmer, “Password”

Jane Lynch, “Weakest Hyperlink”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Excellent Scripted Selection Sequence

“Final Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Evening Stay”