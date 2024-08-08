The Fugees Cancel U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Simply days earlier than they have been scheduled to take the stage for the tour opener, Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have quietly canceled their total North American tour.

The tour was scheduled to get underway at MIDFLORIDA Credit score Union Amphitheatre on August ninth and run by means of September twenty first when it was scheduled to shut out at PNC Financial institution Arts Middle in Holmdel, NJ.

Thus far, nobody has supplied any perception into why the tour was canceled, with Ticketmaster offering the temporary assertion: “Sadly, the Occasion Organizer has needed to cancel your occasion.”

That is the third yr that the famed rap troika has canceled some if not all of their reveals and follows final yr’s cancellation which was attributed to Lauryn Hill’s vocal points.

At current, the band’s upcoming European tour phase, which kicks off at LANXESS Enviornment in Cologne, Germany, on October sixteenth, continues to be on the books. Nonetheless, many dates on the tour seem to indicate broad ticket availability, based mostly on Ticketmaster’s seating choice operate.

The tour was an continuation of the group’s “Miseducation Anniversary Tour” which launched final yr to mark the twenty fifth anniversary of Hill’s seminal The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill. The tour was to be the primary time Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Lauryn Hill reunited on stage since a 2021 one-off live performance in New York.