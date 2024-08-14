The First Round Of Nominees Announced For the 2024 AIM Independent Music Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the AIM Impartial Music Awards introduced the primary spherical of nominees forward of the 2024 version of the occasion, together with the Ones To Watch, Greatest Impartial Video, and Greatest Impartial Album classes.

Now in its twenty fifth yr, the the AIM Impartial Music Awards will return to London’s Roundhouse on October seventeenth.

“We hope you’re as excited as we’re by this primary listing of nominees. Every year, our panel of tastemaker judges throughout favourite radio, press and on-line titles return a fantastic listing. This yr spans the areas and nations, genres and communities of the UK’s unbiased music scene, recognizing success, expertise and artistry. We’re delighted that the BBC, Amazon, Meta, Vevo, Notion and Spotify, alongside our different sponsors and companions proceed to help and champion the Awards, which allows us to proceed to shine a light-weight on the ever-growing unbiased music sector,” said Gee Davy, interim CEO of AIM.

“Congratulations to the primary of this yr’s AIM Award nominees, these lists present a fantastic glimpse into the size and breadth of the UK’s unbiased sector and spotlight a handful of the innovators, tradition makers and business successes AIM’s excellent neighborhood has to supply,” added AIM chair Ruth Barlow.

Full Listing of Nominees So Far:

One To Watch (in affiliation with BBC Introducing)

Antony Szmierek (Mushroom Music)

Kitty Amor (Defected Information)

Lynks (Heavenly Recordings)

Miso Additional (Transgressive)

OneDa (Heavenly Recordings)

Greatest Impartial Video (in affiliation with VEVO)

Gia Ford – Poolside (Chrysalis Information)

Khruangbin – A Love Worldwide (Useless Oceans)

Grasp Peace – I Would possibly Be Faux feat. Georgia (PMR Information)

Mitski – My Love Mine All Mine (Useless Oceans)

Sampha – Solely (Younger)

Greatest Impartial Album (in affiliation with Spotify)

Actress – LXXXVIII (Ninja Tune)

ANOHNI and the Johnsons – My Again Was A Bridge For You To Cross (Tough Commerce Information)

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land? (Ninja Tune)

D-Block Europe – Rolling Stone (EGA Distro)

Jorja Smith – falling or flying (FAMM)

Kim Gordon – The Collective (Matador Information)

Mount Kimbie – The Sundown Violent (Warp Information)

Nabihah Iqbal – Dreamer (Ninja Tune)

Nubiyan Twist – Discover Your Flame (Strut Information)

Skrapz – Reflection (EGA Distro)

Greatest Impartial Remix

P-rallel Remix – Aluna, Jayda G – Mine O’ Mine (Mad First rate Below Unique Licence to As a result of Music)

Olof Dreijer Remix – Björk – Oral (feat. Rosalia) (One Little Impartial)

L BEATS Mashup – Jorja Smith – Little Issues x Gypsy Lady (FAMM)

Egyptian Lover Remix – Sudan Archives – Freakalizer (Stones Throw Information)

Ezra Collective, Sampa The Nice – JOY (Life Goes On) (Partisan Information)

Greatest Impartial Monitor (in affiliation with Meta)

Amy Gadiaga – ‘All Black Every thing’ (Jazz re:freshed)

CASISDEAD – ‘Venom’ (XL Recordings)

Sampha – ‘Spirit 2.0’ (Younger)

Fontaines DC – ‘Starburster’ (XL Recordings)

Ezra Collective – ‘Ajala’ (Partisan Information)

Jorja Smith – ‘Little Issues’ (FAMM)

KNEECAP, Grian Chatten – ‘Higher Method To Reside’ (Heavenly Recordings)

Matthew Halsall – ‘An Ever Altering View’ (Gondwana Information)

NikNak – ‘1200RPM’ (Unintended Information)

Hudson Mohawke & Nikki Nair – ‘Set The Roof’ (Warp Information)

Greatest Impartial EP/Mixtape

George Riley – ‘Un/restricted Love’ (Ninja Tune)

Headie One & Ok-Lure – ‘STRENGTH TO STRENGTH’ (One Information and Thousand8)

JGrrey – ‘If Not Now?’ (PACE, a subsidiary of Marathon Music Group)

Potter Payper – ‘Thanks For Hating’ (EGA Distro)

HONESTY – ‘BOX’ (Partisan Information)

UK Impartial Breakthrough (in affiliation with Amazon Music)

Bar Italia (Matador Information)

CASISDEAD (XL Recordings)

Wunderhorse (Communion Information)

Barry Can’t Swim (Ninja Tune)

Saint Harison (Platoon)