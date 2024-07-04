‘The First Descendant’ Servers Remain Offline During A Rough Day Two

The First Descendant Nexon

The First Descendant had a midway respectable launch on day one with minimal server points, in comparison with the broader market of those sorts of on-line releases. However day two? It’s been extraordinarily tough, and the sport has been down a lot of the day. Nexon says Microsoft servers are principally accountable.

As of 8 PM ET, The First Descendant has been offline for the higher a part of the day, getting knocked off within the morning, briefly returning, then going offline once more. That’s the place we’re for the time being, with the replace the sport was going into “upkeep” mode beginning at 5:30 ET. Three hours later, we nonetheless don’t have an finish time. Right here’s what Nexon mentioned concerning the server situation:

“We have now discovered that Connection situation is especially resulting from MS Community error and we’re ready for MS to get better. We are going to make discover as soon as it’s recovered.”

This may be Microsoft Azure servers, the place the sport is hosted. Xbox Stay just lately skilled prolonged downtime inside the previous day or so, and I do surprise if it could possibly be associated. 4 hours in the past Nexon mentioned the MS situation was opened however “not utterly recovered” after which the sport went into upkeep.

It’s unlucky, because it has disrupted what are actually stable launch numbers for the sport. The First Descendant was about to cross its all-time excessive from launch day proper when the server crashed (that will have one thing to do with it) after which it nearly recovered proper again to that time once more after they briefly got here again on-line. Now, there appears to be about 30,000 gamers simply sitting on the title display ready for it to work. And that’s simply on PC, as the sport can be being broadly performed on consoles. It’s cracked PS5’s high 10 record, for starters.

It’s in fact common that a web-based recreation has a problematic launch and it’ll get labored out. I’m much less anxious about downtime and extra anxious about latency and stability, because it was a lot, a lot jankier to play up to now two days than different on-line shooters due to these points.

I do discover it considerably amusing that Nexon gave out “apology” items to gamers for a mildly tough launch day. They’re boosts that robotically get activated when declare, however three days of boosted XP and supplies is now down to 2 due to these outages. In the event that they gave these type of items for this, I’m wondering what gamers might get for a whole day of downtime.

Hopefully it is going to be again on-line earlier than too lengthy, and undoubtedly for tomorrow, the Fourth of the July within the US the place folks might have extra time to play being off from work or college. I’ll replace this put up with something new that is available in.’

