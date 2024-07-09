The First ‘Agatha All Along’ MCU Trailer Is Actually Scary Good

Agatha All Alongside Credit score: Disney

I’ve been pretty jaded relating to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and particularly the various half-baked Disney+ live-action exhibits. I’ve been so burnt out on these, that even Agatha All Alongside gave the impression of a foul thought, regardless of how a lot I genuinely beloved WandaVision and Agatha’s character on that present. Kathryn Hahn was nice as that present’s shock villain. However then WandaVision and Loki are diamonds within the tough relating to Marvel’s live-action TV exhibits.

Did Agatha want her personal collection? That was what bugged me. I believed Echo was a advantageous character in Hawkeye however did she want her personal collection? The reply—after watching it—was “positively not.” However I feel I used to be maybe fallacious about Agatha All Alongside all alongside. Both that, or the advertising division has merely put collectively a pitch-perfect trailer. This not solely jogs my memory of a scarier WandaVision, I’m getting some Hocus Pocus vibes as effectively.

I like that this trailer doesn’t give an excessive amount of of the plot away additionally past the essential premise of Agatha needing to get her powers again after her confrontation with Wanda. I’m genuinely curious what the story goes to be about. I’m additionally excited to see extra of the solid, together with an ominous Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal and Joe Locke as Wiccan.

Jac Schaeffer, the creator of WandaVision, returns to head-up Agatha All Alongside which can be nice information. Whereas I’m nonetheless a bit of irked by WandaVision’s finale, it stays my favourite Marvel live-action story because the “Snap”. I like that we’re following Harkness this time round and that she’s such a fantastic basic Disney villain in so some ways. I may see her out for drinks with Cruella De Vil and Ursula.

One other acquainted face from WandaVision is Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon Davis, who was a resident of Westview and beneath Wanda’s spell and has since then someway gained her personal magical powers in addition to a number of different residents of the city.

Whereas WandaVision actually performed into the sitcoms of assorted eras, it’s clear that Agatha shall be all about horror, although as darkish as a few of this trailer will get, it’s clearly additionally enjoying for laughs.

The collection has had many titles together with: Agatha: Home of Harkness, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: The Mendacity Witch With Nice Wardrobe earlier than deciding on the plain Agatha All Alongside (which it was all alongside, get it?).

The collection releases its two-part premiere on September 18th, 2024 with seven episodes releasing weekly by means of November sixth, simply in time for Halloween. I shall be reviewing right here on this weblog.