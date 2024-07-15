‘The Ex-Wife’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ in UK, Ireland

Paramount+ U.Okay. & Eire have recommissioned psychological thriller collection The Ex-Spouse for a season two.

Supergirl‘s Katie McGrath has joined the solid within the lead position of Jen, whereas Celine Buckens (Battle Horse, The Castaways) and Tom Mison (Sleepy Hole, Watchmen) reprise their roles of Tasha and Jack. Jordan Stephens (Tucked, Basis) returns to play Sam.

The primary season, primarily based on Jess Ryder’s ebook of the identical title that launched in October 2022, targeted on a younger lady, Tasha, who was married to middle-aged Jack. Whereas their marriage appeared comfortable, Tasha was haunted by Jack’s ex-wife, Jen, with whom he nonetheless had a detailed relationship. As a myriad of lies over fertility and infidelity ensued, the present culminated in a devastating automotive accident during which the couple’s younger daughter Emily is believed to have been killed.

Season two, which has commenced filming in Cyprus, will choose up three years after the dramatic conclusion of collection one, with Tasha hiding on the island together with her daughter Emily, whereas Jen has moved on and is making ready to get married. Dwelling beneath false identities, Tasha has began a brand new life for herself and Emily. “Nevertheless, Tasha is compelled to desert her recent begin when she learns that Jack has been launched from jail early having solely served a yr of his sentence,” a plot synopsis reads. “Jack seems to be a modified man, however who can every of them actually belief, and may anybody actually change?”

The four-part collection is a co-production between Clapperboard Studios, Blackbox Multimedia and Evening Prepare Media, who controls worldwide distribution rights with All3Media Worldwide.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Clapperboard, Blackbox Media and Evening Prepare once more for a second collection of The Ex-Spouse,” mentioned Sebastian Cardwell, Paramount’s deputy chief content material officer within the U.Okay. “The primary collection was an enormous success and this time we promise viewers much more twists and turns! I can’t wait to see this unimaginable solid carry the subsequent installment of this drama to life.”