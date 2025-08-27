The Ed Gein Story’ Sets Netflix Release Date

Netflix has released first-look images that reveal the premiere date for “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.”

The third installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s crime anthology series will premiere on the streamer worldwide on Oct. 3. As previously announced, The third season of “Monster” stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular serial killer. Netflix has also released a series of posters featuring Hunnam, which can be seen below.

The official description for the new season states:

“Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

Alongside Hunnam, the cast of “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” also includes: Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, and Robin Weigert.

Brennan and Murphy created the series and executive produce, with Brennan also serving as writer. Hunnam is an executive producer in addition to starring. Max Winkler, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Louise Shore, and Carl Franklin also executive produce. Brennan directed two episodes of the season, while Winkler directed six.

Murphy and Brennan’s previous “Monster” installments include “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” in 2022 and “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” in 2024. The former was nominated for six Primetime Emmy awards, taking home one for Niecy Nash in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. The latter is currently nominated for 11 Emmy awards, with the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony set for Sep. 14.

A fourth season focused on Lizzie Borden and the murder of her father and stepmother is currently in the works. Ella Beatty will star as Borden.

