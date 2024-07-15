The Eagles Expand Their Sphere Residency Into 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles proceed to develop their residency on the Sphere in Las Vegas, including a brand new spherical of dates that stretch the run into January 2025.
The residency now features a whole of 20 exhibits throughout 10 weekends, stating on September twentieth, 2025 and now extending by January twenty fifth, 2025.
These exhibits will leverage the Sphere’s audio and visible manufacturing capabilities, together with the world’s highest-resolution LED show that wraps up, over, and across the viewers, to create a completely immersive expertise constructed across the band’s legendary music catalog.
Tickets begin at $175 and can replicate all-in pricing, which means the ticket value listed is inclusive of taxes and costs.
Moreover, Vibee continues to function the Lodge & Expertise Package deal companion for the Eagles Sphere residency with packages that embody a 2-night keep at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – the one resort hooked up to Sphere.
EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25