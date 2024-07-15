LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles proceed to develop their residency on the Sphere in Las Vegas, including a brand new spherical of dates that stretch the run into January 2025.

The residency now features a whole of 20 exhibits throughout 10 weekends, stating on September twentieth, 2025 and now extending by January twenty fifth, 2025.

These exhibits will leverage the Sphere’s audio and visible manufacturing capabilities, together with the world’s highest-resolution LED show that wraps up, over, and across the viewers, to create a completely immersive expertise constructed across the band’s legendary music catalog.

Tickets begin at $175 and can replicate all-in pricing, which means the ticket value listed is inclusive of taxes and costs.

Moreover, Vibee continues to function the Lodge & Expertise Package deal companion for the Eagles Sphere residency with packages that embody a 2-night keep at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – the one resort hooked up to Sphere.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25