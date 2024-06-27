The Eagles Add More Dates To Their Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — In response to fan demand, the Eagles introduced extra dates for his or her upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which can now embody a complete of 16 exhibits over eight weekends.

The residency, which can function The Eagles exploring their catalog together with an immersive audio-visual expertise offered by Sphere’s manufacturing capabilities, will now place from Friday, Sept. 20 by means of Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets begin at $175 and can replicate all-in pricing, which means the ticket worth listed is inclusive of taxes and charges. Full packages, together with accommodations and experiences can be found from companion Vibee.

Moreover, restricted VIP Ticket Packages will likely be accessible Tuesday, July 9, at 10 AM PT

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14