‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Reportedly in the Works at Disney

A sequel to the 2006 movie “The Satan Wears Prada” is reportedly within the works at Disney, in keeping with Puck. Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the screenplay for the Oscar-nominated movie, is in talks to return to put in writing the sequel.

Puck reviews that the sequel movie will comply with Miranda Priestly (performed within the 2006 movie by Meryl Streep) as she navigates a brand new chapter in her profession, with the autumn of print media and the rise of digital. The sequel would see Streep’s Priestly face off towards Emily Blunt‘s character, additionally named Emily, who turned a robust govt for a luxurious group with promoting cash Priestly wants within the years for the reason that 2006 movie’s story ended.

Meryl Streep in “The Satan Wears Prada.” TM & Copyright (c) twentieth Century Fox Movie Corp. All rights reserved by way of Everett Assortment.

The movie, primarily based on the 2003 novel of the identical title by Lauren Weisberger, follows Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she tries to outlive one 12 months working as Priestly’s assistant at Runway journal, a fictional high-fashion outlet. The movie additionally stars Stanley Tucci as Nigel, Adrien Grenier as Andy’s boyfriend Nate and Simon Baker as Christian Thompson.

Following its launch, “The Devils Wears Prada” went on to be a field workplace success. The movie additionally earned two Academy Award nominations, together with a Finest Actress in a Main Position Oscar nomination for Streep and Finest Achievement in Costume Design Oscar nod for Patricia Discipline.

Anne Hathaway, left, and Stanley Tucci, proper, in “The Satan Wears Prada.” TM & Copyright (c) twentieth Century Fox Movie Corp. All rights reserved by way of Everett Assortment

The celebrities of the movie have seemingly teased a possible sequel within the current previous. Throughout the 2024 Display screen Actors Guild Awards, Hathaway, Blunt and Streep had a “Satan Wears Prada” reunion whereas presenting the award for Finest Actor in a Comedy Sequence.

Throughout their reunion, the Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning actresses recited iconic strains from the movie as Streep opened the envelope to announce the winner for the class. Hathaway even made a delicate nod to her “Satan Wears Prada” character, carrying a cerulean robe from Atelier Versace’s spring 2015 assortment.

Emily Blunt in “The Satan Wears Prada.” TM and Copyright © twentieth Century Fox Movie Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Assortment

The unique report didn’t point out if Streep, Blunt or Hathaway would return for the potential sequel.