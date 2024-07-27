‘The Day of the Jackal’ Teaser With Eddie Redmayne Debuts During Olympics

Lashana Lynch is a British intelligence officer looking down an elusive murderer, performed by Eddie Redmayne, in a brand new trailer for Peacock‘s The Day of the Jackal.

The primary-look teaser debuted through the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock on Friday evening, displaying Redmayne’s highly-skilled character in entrance of a sniper rifle and peeling elaborate disguises from his physique.

He makes his dwelling finishing up hits for the very best payment, however “following his newest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lynch) who begins to trace down the Jackal in an exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase throughout Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Úrsula Corberó, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara spherical out the remainder of the solid.

The Day of the Jackal will premiere on Peacock within the U.S. and on Sky within the U.Ok. on Nov. 7. Government producers embrace Ronan Bennett, Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Sam Hoyle, Sue Naegle, Brian Kirk, Redmayne, and Lynch.

Produced by Carnival Movies, a part of Common Worldwide Studios, NBCUniversal will deal with world TV distribution of The Day of the Jackal.