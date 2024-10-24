‘The Daily Show’ Will Air Live on Election Night 2024

The Each day Present has set its election evening plans.

Comedy Central’s late evening present will air a stay particular on Nov. 5, with Jon Stewart internet hosting and the Each day Present information group — Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic — offering updates and evaluation on the presidential election, in addition to “tips about surviving the post-election breakdown of society,” because the present places it.

The particular will run for an hour, twice the present’s regular size — with a title that’s many instances the traditional size. The particular’s official identify is (deep breath) The Each day Present Presents a Reside Election Night time Particular With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now. Along with airing on Comedy Central, the particular will simulcast on MTV, Paramount Community, TV Land, CMT, Pop and Emblem.

The election evening particular would be the end result of The Each day Present’s protection of the 2024 marketing campaign, together with quite a few discipline items and per week of episodes filmed in Chicago throughout the Democratic Nationwide Conference (the present scrapped plans to be in Milwaukee for July’s Republican Conference after an try on nominee Donald Trump’s life).

Supervising producer Elise Terrell advised The Hollywood Reporter earlier than the DNC that the shake-up within the marketing campaign, with Vice President Kamala Harris changing Joe Biden on the prime of the Democratic ticket, had been invigorating for the present and its writers. “We have been like, ‘All proper, we all know the jokes.’ We all know what we’re going after, and naturally we’ll all the time provide you with new angles. However that is simply such a wealth of latest data and new reactions and new assaults which are enjoyable for us to cowl. … Having the ability to sort out the entire totally different angles which were thrown our approach has been actually, actually enjoyable.”

Jen Flanz is the showrunner of The Each day Present and govt produces with Stewart and James “Child Doll” Dixon.