‘The Daily Show’ Cancels Milwaukee Shows After Trump Assassination Attempt

The Every day Present canceled its plans to movie from Milwaukee in the course of the Republican Nationwide Conference this week following the tried assassination of Trump on Saturday. This system won’t air on Monday, and return Tuesday from New York Metropolis.

“The Every day Present won’t broadcast Monday (tomorrow) however we’ll be again up Tuesday via Thursday from our NYC studio,” the sequence introduced on social media. “Our apologies for the inconvenience, however as a consequence of logistical points and the evolving state of affairs in Milwaukee, we have to reschedule our occasions on the bottom in Wisconsin and can look to make these up within the coming weeks.”

Dialogue of safety on the RNC arose this weekend following the assassination try in opposition to the presumptive nominee at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump’s marketing campaign mentioned after the occasion he was doing “tremendous,” and he later introduced he would nonetheless journey to Milwaukee and converse on the conference, which begins Monday.

The Every day Present had been set for on-the-ground protection of the conference, and was going to movie its every day installments on the Marcus Performing Arts Middle in Milwaukee with Jon Stewart and the information staff sharing internet hosting duties. Stewart is scheduled to host this week’s Thursday present, at the side of the closing night time of the RNC.

Reached by e-mail, reps for the present pointed The Hollywood Reporter to the social media publish and didn’t present further details about Every day Present plans for this week.

The present hosted a voter registration and canine adoption occasion on Sunday in Milwaukee titled “Indogcision: Rescuing Democracy,” initially deliberate to kick off their week of programming.