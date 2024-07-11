The CW Sets K-Pop Concert Special From KCON Festival

The CW is bringing the 2024 version of Ok-pop pageant KCON to tv, Korean leisure big CJ ENM introduced Thursday.

The Nexstar-owned broadcast community and CJ ENM are partnering for a reside broadcast of the pageant’s Sunday evening live performance, which is about to air at 8 p.m. ET July 28. The published would be the first time a Ok-pop efficiency present will likely be proven on nationwide TV in primetime.

KCON — a worldwide Ok-pop pageant that includes performances and panels — has had a constant presence in Southern California for greater than a decade and considers L.A. to be the flagship occasion of the CJ ENM-produced pageant sequence.

The three-day occasion, happening this yr on the Crypto.com Area, L.A. Conference Middle and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza in downtown Los Angeles, offers Ok-pop followers the possibility to see a slew of fashionable teams. Increasing from years previous, KCON plans to make the most of 4 levels: The M Countdown (named after the weekly Korean music present from KCON’s mother or father firm) stage is inside Crypto.com Area, and the others — together with a showcase stage to introduce L.A. followers to rookie acts who haven’t promoted closely within the U.S. — are on the Conference Middle and plaza.

For daytime programming, the pageant places on fan actions and reside performances, and it ends every day with a live performance at Crypto.com Area.

“We’re past excited to companion with The CW to deliver the electrifying M Countdown at KCON L.A. 2024 reside to nationwide primetime tv,” CJ ENM’s head of music leisure Harry H.Ok. Shin stated of the brand new partnership in a launch. “This historic broadcast is a testomony to the unbelievable group of Ok-pop followers who’ve made these teams international sensations.”

This yr’s pageant roster was initially introduced in June and contains: A.C.E, APOKI, Bibi, BoyNextDoor, Craxy, Drippin, DXMON, Enhypen, god, Sistar’s Hyolyn, I-Land 2 (Izna), INI, Isaac Hong, Jeon Somi, Jo Yuri, Kep1er, ME:I, NMIXX, P1Harmony, POW, STAYC, SHINee’s Taemin, TWS, ZEROBASEONE and Zico. KCON has since added NCT 127, the newly debuted Hybe-Geffen Data woman group Katseye, Tiger JK and actors Soo Hyun Kim and Min Younger Park to the lineup.

The televised live performance is scheduled to characteristic Jeon Somi, NCT 127, STAYC, Zerobaseone, Zico and Izna (the newly created woman group comprised of seven contestants from the not too long ago concluded South Korean music survival present I-Land 2: N/a), in accordance with KCON’s web site.

The L.A. pageant will happen July 26-28, with tickets obtainable on the pageant’s web site.