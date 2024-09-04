The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals He Underwent Treatment For Lymphoma

(CelebrityAccess) — Roger O’Donnell, the English keyboardist and longtime member of the goth rock band, The Remedy, revealed that he’s been present process remedy for a “uncommon and aggressive” type of lymphoma.

“In September final yr I used to be recognized with a really uncommon and aggressive type of lymphoma. I had ignored the signs for just a few months however lastly went for a scan and after surgical procedure the results of the biopsy was devastating,” O’Donnell shared on social media on Friday.

He went on to notice that he’s efficiently accomplished an 11-month course of remedy and reported that he’s doing effectively.

“I’m nice and the prognosis is wonderful, the mad axe assassin knocked on the door and we didn’t reply. Most cancers CAN be overwhelmed however if you’re recognized early sufficient you stand a method higher probability, so all I’ve to say is go GET TESTED, when you’ve got the faintest thought you could have signs go and get checked out,” O’Donnell added.

He went on to encourage his followers to help anybody they know who could also be coping with sickness and thanked his medical workforce, mates, and household for his or her help throughout his remedy.

“Lastly if you understand somebody who’s unwell or struggling discuss to them, each single phrase helps, consider me I do know,” he mentioned.

O’Donnell has been a member of The Remedy in some kind since 1987 and has additionally carried out as a touring and session keyboardist for quite a few artists whereas additionally pursuing a solo profession. His most up-to-date album, “7 Completely different Phrases for Love” got here in 2022 by way of his label 99X/10.