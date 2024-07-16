The Country Music Association Welcomes New Womens Leadership Academy Class

NASHVILLE—The Nation Music Affiliation (CMA), the premier membership commerce affiliation of the Nation Music trade, has introduced a brand new class for its Ladies’s Management Academy (WLA). In its third yr, the skilled growth program, which is chosen by way of an utility course of, is an interactive group teaching expertise for 16 high-performing, high-potential ladies leaders inside Nation Music.

The 12-week program, sponsored by Amazon, will kick off on Monday (August 5). It’s going to embody instructional periods, bi-monthly group teaching and extra. Tailor-made to reinforce the skilled development of feminine leaders in Nation Music, WLA equips individuals with important management expertise and fosters a supportive neighborhood amongst ladies within the music trade. Established program alumni and trade consultants will mentor the brand new cohort. This system facilitates open trade and trust-building whereas making certain ample room for particular person development amongst all individuals.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this group of girls to our WLA class,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Senior Vice President, Business Relations and Philanthropy. “Now in our third yr, I’m constantly amazed and impressed by the ladies we will have interaction with by way of this program, and this yr is not any completely different. I’m additionally particularly excited to welcome new government coaches this yr and don’t doubt that these ladies will stroll away empowered and extra ready for the impactful careers that lie forward of them.”

The brand new class of CMA’s Ladies’s Management Academy contains:

• Michelle Attardi (Senior Inventive Director, Huge Machine Music)

• Jackie Augustus (Lead of Nation & People Artists Partnerships, Spotify)

• Lydia Schultz Cahill (Senior Director Inventive Companies, SESAC)

• Elice Cuff (Senior Director of Media Relations, BMI Nashville)

• Lindsey Feinstein (Account Director, Girlilla Advertising and marketing)

• Katie Germano (Agent, CAA)

• Beth Hamilton (Agent/Accomplice, WME)

• Betsy Lee (Enterprise Supervisor, FBMM)

• Kelly Littlefield (Director of HR & Operations, The Neal Company)

• Anna Pittman (Vice President of Artist Growth, Warner Music Nashville)

• Jeanette Porcello (Senior Supervisor of A&R, Downtown Artist and Label Companies)

• Shana Melissa Saunders (Product Supervisor, Common Music Group Nashville)

• Grace Schoper (Supervisor, Dennis Leisure)

• Casey Thomas (Vice President of Advertising and marketing & Commerical Partnerships, Monument Data)

• Jess Tomlins (Venture Supervisor & Day-to-Day Supervisor, Neon Coast)

• Emily Wright (Agent of Music Model Partnerships, United Expertise Company)

Cohort members will embark on their WLA journey by setting private objectives earlier than participating in collaborative group periods overseen by esteemed government coaches Lisa Gamble of Gamble Teaching and Consulting LLC and Nicole Provonchee of Brilliant Blue Consulting. Gamble and Provonchee are devoted to empowering feminine leaders personally and professionally, and so they have in depth expertise in growing, main, and evaluating management growth initiatives. The curriculum goals to reinforce skilled expertise by addressing key subjects resembling private branding, profession mobility, DEI, battle navigation, self-advocacy and negotiation, self-promotion and affect, and rising confidence to maximise management influence and profession success.