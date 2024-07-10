The City of Santa Monica is Opening a Bitcoin Office

The Metropolis of Santa Monica is making historical past by opening an official Bitcoin workplace. The town council unanimously voted to pilot the workplace in partnership with the nonprofit Proof of Workforce without charge to the town.

The workplace has 4 key targets, as per the PR despatched to us: offering Bitcoin training, facilitating partnerships and conferences to develop tourism, connecting residents to jobs, and exploring sustainable Bitcoin mining powered by the town’s renewable power.

Vice Mayor Lana Negrete, who championed the initiative, stated, “As we embark on a journey to study Bitcoin in Santa Monica, I am excited to see the next concepts. Bitcoin is for everybody!”

Santa Monica is following the mannequin of El Salvador, which grew to become the primary nation to undertake Bitcoin as authorized tender in 2021. Since then, El Salvador has opened up a Bitcoin workplace and attracted important funding and tourism associated to Bitcoin.

By embracing Bitcoin, Santa Monica hopes to copy a few of this success. The town has an annual finances of $700 million and welcomed 4.5 million guests, spending practically $1 billion in 2023.

Another latest Bitcoin developments in Santa Monica embrace firefighters adopting self-custody of Bitcoin and metropolis leaders visiting El Salvador to check its Bitcoin adoption firsthand.

As extra locations like Santa Monica discover Bitcoin, it validates the rising view that cities and nations can acquire a bonus by positioning themselves as Bitcoin-friendly locations.

Dom Bei, Founding father of Proof of Workforce, stated: “The way forward for Santa Monica is vivid orange!” On Wednesday, he plans to current a particular Bitcoin visible on the Santa Monica Pier to have fun the town’s new Bitcoin initiative.