‘The Chosen’ Creator Reveals First Look at Season 5’s Last Supper

The creator of The Chosen has responded to the uproar over a controversial tableau on the Olympics opening ceremony by posting a primary take a look at his staging of The Final Supper within the present’s upcoming fifth season.

Dallas Jenkins took to Instagram and wrote, “Is that this higher than the Olympics imagery?” and posted a picture of the present’s core solid gathered round a desk, with Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie within the heart. The present’s followers responded enthusiastically to the publish.

The Biblical drama is presently filming its fifth season, with the long-awaited fourth season lately added to Prime Video.

The 2024 Paris Olympics four-hour opening ceremony on July 24 launched the Summer season Video games and at one level featured a tableau of drag queens and dancers lined alongside a desk. The function resulted in controversy as some interpreted the scene as mocking Christianity by seemingly restaging Leonardo da Vinci’s masterwork “The Final Supper,” which portrayed Jesus and his apostles. The ceremony’s inventive director mentioned later that the scene was not impressed by the portray.

The Video games’ spokesperson Anne Decamps made an announcement, saying, “Clearly there was by no means an intention to point out disrespect to any spiritual group. Quite the opposite, I believe that [artistic director] Thomas Jolly actually tried to have fun neighborhood tolerance. We imagine that this ambition was achieved. If folks have taken any offense, we’re actually sorry.”