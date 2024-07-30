The Chills Frontman Martin Phillipps, Dead At 61

DUNEDIN, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — Martin Phillipps, founding member, frontman, and mainstay of the New Zealand rock band The Chills, has died. He was 61.

Phillipps’ passing was shared by the band on social media who acknowledged that he died unexpectedly. USA At this time reported that he died of pure causes however has been affected by “extreme well being points” lately.

Phillipps launched the Chills in 1980, forming the band together with his sister and keyboardist Rachel Phillips, guitarist Peter Gutteridge, bassist Jane Dodd, and drummer Alan Haig.

After a number of false begins and lineup modifications, the group launched their debut LP Courageous Phrases in 1987 however didn’t obtain their first main chart success till 1990 with the discharge of Submarine Bells, which reached #1 in New Zealand.

Regardless of their chart success, the band continued to dissolve and reform by means of the Nineteen Nineties with Phillipps remaining one of many few constants within the lineup.

Together with The Chills, Phillipps carried out with teams corresponding to Pop Artwork Toasters, Clear and the the Heavy Eights, amongst others.

Phillipps was the main focus of the 2019 documentary “The Chills: The Triumph and Tragedy of Martin Phillipps.”

In response to an announcement from The Chills, a funeral service for Phillipps will probably be held on August 2nd in Dunedin, adopted by a non-public cremation. The funeral will probably be livestreamed with the main points to be introduced within the coming days.