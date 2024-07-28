‘The Boys’ Star Valorie Curry Hopes Firecracker Dies in Season 5

The Boys star Valorie Curry has one explicit hope for her character, Firecracker, within the hit present’s fifth and remaining season.

Whereas talking to The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comedian-Con, the actress revealed she doesn’t need her character, who was launched in season 4, to make it out of the present alive.

“I hope she dies. She has it coming from many individuals. She’s terrible. She’s horrible. I hope she dies. I hope it’s not due to the meds, as a result of that appears too simple,” she stated. “It must be Sage (Susan Heyward), proper? It must be Sage, after which she ought to survive and have a by-product. I hope she dies.”

Firecracker is the newest mutant to affix Amazon’s superhero satire. She’s politically divisive and has extremist and hateful opinions on every part from vaccines to CIA conspiracies and the LGBTQ group. Whereas Curry has performed characters who had been nothing like her prior to now, few (if any) have had views as straight reverse to her personal as Firecracker has.

Curry, who identifies as a lesbian, ought to’ve been repulsed by her character, however her response was the alternative, she beforehand informed THR.

“It sounds so gross to say, however I actually linked together with her proper off the bat,” the actress stated. She defined she’s comfortable to play somebody she finds so abhorrent and who’s “so vocally anti-trans and homophobic” as a result of “it must be anyone from the group who’s attending to make a clown out of her. So there isn’t any ambiguity.”

Curry additionally shared that she’s admired creator Eric Kripke‘s work for years. With The Boys, specifically, she famous it satirizes “a lot of what’s occurring culturally, whether or not it’s #MeToo or the Republican Celebration.”

She admitted there have been even some conspiracies her character spewed within the present that she thought had been too wild to take severely. When she requested Kripke about one outlandish line, she stated, “He’d inform me, ‘That’s really a direct quote [from a politician].’”

All episodes of The Boys season 4 are actually streaming on Prime Video.