The Boys Season 4, Episode 8 Recap: 5 Most Shocking Moments

Victoria Neuman is lifeless, Billy Butcher (Karl City) has gone full-blown Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is again? It’s the Season 4 finale of “The Boys” and it positively ended with a bang.

Episode 8 closed out an eventful season of the Prime Video drama, and earlier than we get into the most important moments, let’s talk about among the different need-to-knows. Hughie proposed to Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Effectively, who he thought was Starlight. He didn’t know the Starlight look-alike was truly The Form Shifter till the evil supe was already close to her goal president Robert “Dakota Bob” Singer (Jim Beaver), who Homelander (Antony Starr) wanted Form Shifter to take out. Fortunately, Starlight was in a position to break away from Form Shifter’s captivity and save the day, however she was slightly sore about Hughie’s slew of grownup sleepovers with shifter.

In different information, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) lastly locked lips, signally the 2 have formally shipped up. Plus, Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) shot herself up with Compound V after she discovered she was included in Homelander’s record of Vought workers to kill.

There’s so much in retailer. Listed below are the 5 stunning moments from the Season 4 finale of “The Boys.”

1. Homelander exposes Victoria Neuman’s supe id to hundreds of thousands

Regardless of how unsure Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) felt about working with Homelander, every part was going pretty easily … till their look on Firecracker’s internet-to-Vought New Community program, “The Truthbomb with Firecracker.” Whereas the pair was there to debate the Vice President-elect’s ideas round Singer’s slew of anti-supe legislations, Homelander as a substitute used the platform to inform the hundreds of thousands watching that Victoria, too, is a super-abled being.

“Victoria here’s a superhero,” Homelander says to viewers.

“Thanks for the praise. I believe the reality is, all of us wish to be heroes,” Neuman says proper earlier than Homelander laser beams her to show her impenetrability.

After the phase was over Victoria raged at Homelander for exposing her years-long secret, mentioning that it might damage her possibilities at reelection in 4 years. In response, Homelander tried to redirect her frustration into a much bigger have a look at the long run.

“Take heed to me: we’re going to change the world, Vicky — for our children and their children. The primary super-abled president, and also you’re a gal,” Homelander says. “Now shut the f–okay up and hear. Our fates are linked now. Singer’s pretty much as good as lifeless and I’m the one f–g good friend you’ve bought left. The prepare has left the station beautiful and also you’re on it.”

Homelander’s phrases find yourself slicing Victoria too deeply afterward within the episode, as he threatened to harm her daughter Zoey after Victoria chewed him out over their failed assassination try on Singer. This led to Victoria’s resolution to depart Homelander’s aspect and crew up with The Boys.

2. Ryan Butcher kills The Boys founder Grace Mallory

That’s proper, that candy child followers had a lot religion in (and nonetheless considerably do), ended up taking out CIA Deputy Director and The Boys founder, Grace Mallory. Grace, who hasn’t proven up the complete season, dropped in to pay her dying good friend Butcher a go to within the hospital and to additionally persuade Ryan to be a part of their plan to take Homelander down. Seeing as Ryan is Homelander’s full genetic match, he can be the one supe that’s able to murdering him.

When the 2 defined that they’d prefer to put Ryan via coaching to organize him for his match towards his dad, it didn’t sit too effectively with Ryan.

“No, I can’t! Don’t ask me to!” Ryan exclaims. “So for this reason you all need me to go along with you? So you’ll be able to educate me easy methods to kill my dad? I’ve to go!”

Grace tried to cease him and clarify additional, however hospital’s six-feet-thick partitions tipped him off to the belief that Grace and Butcher had been trapping him.

“You’re locking my in a cage except I conform to be your weapon, identical to they did to my dad,” Ryan says. Regardless of studying that Homelander raped his mom Rebecca Butcher, somewhat than the affair tales he’d heard all alongside, he nonetheless needed to depart. Simply as Grace was about to make use of a button to lure him in, Ryan pushed Grace right into a wall and killed her. Shocked by his personal actions, Ryan stared down at Grace’s lifeless physique, appeared again at Butcher and left.

All of the restraint, care and religion Butcher had for supes fully went out the window. And Butcher’s evil shoulder satan Joe Kessler formally entered the chat.

3. Billy Butcher murders Victoria Neuman and divulges his true supe means

Good Butcher has left the constructing. After Ryan killed Grace, Butcher just about is again to his unique methods: ruthless, unforgiving and fast to pop a cap if want be. Within the closing bits of the episode, followers bought to see him unleash a lethal wrath and reveal a supe means that’s been dodging display screen all season.

As talked about earlier, Victoria agreed to affix forces with The Boys to struggle Homelander, so Hughie introduced her and her daughter right down to their hideout to plot their subsequent transfer. When Butcher reveals up unexpectedly and sees Victoria, he instantly assaults her and splits her in half with a number of tentacles which might be popping out of his chest. That is the primary time viewers see his true powers. Afterward, he bullies Frenchie out of the supe-killing virus that The Boys extracted from Kimiko’s chopped off leg and left.

4. Sister Sage returns and divulges her pro-supe plan to take over the White Home all labored out

Now that Victoria is lifeless, all appears misplaced contained in the Vought tower the place Homelander weeps on the sight of his plan falling via. That’s when he will get an surprising go to from Sage, who reveals that the occasions happening are precisely what she deliberate.

“That is the plan. I imply, positive, just a few curve balls however we bought right here. Simply needed to preserve just a few bits to myself. You recognize, the bits you’d f–okay up by, , being you. Neuman would have been a s–t patsy. Too many concepts, so I went one other approach.”

Susan Heyward as Sage in The Boys (Prime Video)

She then stands to the aspect to let the information broadcast report that Singer was arrested after footage surfaced (doubtless attributable to Sage) of him seemingly ordering a success on Victoria. Sage then surprises Homelander with a cellphone name from the Speaker of the Home Calhoun, who’s subsequent within the line of succession to take over the Oval Workplace as president and needs to pledge allegiance to Homelander.

Surprised that Sage continued on with their ploy regardless of Homelander beforehand dismissing her, Sage shares that she stored up on her promise to her simply to see if she might pull off getting him into the White Home.

“Thanks … this was a lot enjoyable. Simply, , subsequent time, take heed to me,” Sage says earlier than including in that she has much more schemes up her sleeve.

“Subsequent time?” Homelander questions Sage.

“Hells yeah, blonde ambition. Buckle up for part two.”

Within the subsequent scene, viewers see Speaker Calhoun, now in his presidential function, saying the declaration of Martial Legislation “and deputizing a whole lot of superheroes nationwide who will report on to Homelander himself.”

5. Cindy, Sam Riordan and Cate Dunlap kidnap The Boys

With their plans completely dirty, The Boys determine to go their separate methods and regroup at a later date. However as Homelander mentioned, “I’m coming for you.” And that’s precisely what occurred in the previous few moments of the episode. Some acquainted faces confirmed again up, together with Cindy, that freakily sturdy take a look at topic supe that escaped from the Sage Grove Middle in Season 3, plus Godolkin College supes Cate Dunlap (Maddie Philips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) from “Gen V.”

Cate and Sam attacked Frenchie and Kimiko, Mom’s Milk was taken down by supe Love Sausage (Derek Johns), and Hughie and Starlight had been subdued by Cindy. Fortunately, Starlight’s energy got here again proper earlier than they had been swarmed and she or he was in a position to escape.

There’s no affirmation but, however we will wager the captured Boys will doubtless be taken to the identical jail Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Jordan Li (London Thor, Derek Luh) and Andre Anderson (Probability Perdomo) are being held in.

And earlier than you permit, be sure you noticed that President Calhoun has been protecting Soldier Boy, Homelander’s father, saved in some secret storage middle in a regulated coma. He’s alive!

