‘The Boys’ Season 4, Episode 6 Recap: Fifty Shades Of Hughie

Hughie will get tied up in a Fifty Shades of Gray state of affairs throughout The Boys Season 4, Episode 6, titled Soiled Enterprise.

Already laid low with having to euthanize Hugh Sr. (Simon Pegg) after his Compound V infusion goes horrifically awry in Episode 5, Hughie (Jack Quaid) finds himself in a brand new twisted state of affairs. He must go undercover to attend a Federalist Society gathering to honor Homelander (Antony Starr) at Tek Knight’s Bruce Wayne-like property.

Carrying the costume of The Boys’ Supe informant Webweaver, Hughie goes to the perform to seek out out about nefarious plans Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Tek (Derek Wilson) have within the works. Hoping to lure Tek away from the social gathering so The Boys can interrogate him, Hughie is as a substitute lured by Tek right down to the “Tek Cave,” which is his BDSM dungeon.

Immediately, Hughie finds himself in a precarious state of affairs that entails Tek’s S&M companion Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie)—and issues get bizarre quick.

Word: The following part accommodates main spoilers from the episode.

Recap: ‘Soiled Enterprise’

Billy Butcher (Karl City) and Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are holding Vought scientist Sameer (Omid Abtahi) captive after immobilizing him by amputating considered one of his legs. Butcher orders Sameer to create extra of the virus that may infect and kill Homelander.

Later, an ailing Butcher returns to The Boys’ headquarters, the place he’s as soon as once more visited by the specter of Becca (Shantel VanSanten), who asks Butcher why he reduce off an harmless man’s leg in one other act of “blood lust.” Becca additionally questions Butcher’s motivation for killing Homelander, which she says will solely lead to one other Homelander-like Supe taking his place.

Returning to see Sameer, the scientist tells Butcher that the virus would kill all Supes, together with his allies Annie (Erin Moriarty), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Becca’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). Butcher realizes he can be committing world genocide however Joe pushes again. When Joe immediately begins speaking to the apparatition of Becca, Butcher has a startling revelation that’s associated to his terminal sickness.

Hughie and Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt) memorialize Hugh Sr. on the streets of New York Metropolis. Per Hugh Sr.’s want, Hughie and Daphne unfold his ashes throughout a strolling tour of the filming location of the Jennifer Lopez film Maid in Manhattan in New York Metropolis. Becoming a member of them on the tour are Annie, Kimiko, and Mom’s Milk (Laz Alonso).

Kimiko tries to go to Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in jail after he admitted to committing the murders of his boyfriend Colin’s (Elliot Knight) household years earlier than, however Frenchie refuses guests.

Firecracker (Valorie Curry) steps in as “interim anchor” of the Vought Information Community after Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) goes on “sabbatical.” Coleman isn’t coming again, although, since he was executed by the hands of The Seven in Episode 5 when he was accused of leaking the video knowledge from The Seven’s Crime Analytics Division. The info, in fact, exonerated two Starlighters charged with killing three Residence Teamers.

Freaking out over Coleman’s execution, A-Practice (Jessie T. Usher) calls Mom’s Milk and tells him of the Federalist Celebration gathering. Mom’s Milk shares A-Practice’s intel about Homelander assembling a military of Supes.

Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) unmasks himself and gripes to The Deep (Chace Crawford) about not being invited to the Federalist Society gathering whereas downing a bottle of sake.

A-Practice saves Mom’s Milk from what’s believed to be a coronary heart assault whereas he’s attempting to rescue Hughie from the Tek Cave. Whereas dropping off Mom’s Milk on the hospital, a younger boy standing exterior appears to be like on the Supe in marvel as a result of he’s seen a superhero in motion, making A-Practice smile understanding he’s finished one thing good together with his powers.

Kimiko and Annie save Hughie from the Tek Cave and make Tek Knight pay each bodily and monetarily by getting access to his checking account making multi-million greenback donations to social justice organizations. Tek spills the plan and tells them that Homelander and Sister Sage have made a take care of him to place their “dissidents” into his non-public prisons everywhere in the nation.

Firecracker surprises Homelander by revealing she’s been taking lactation drugs. As such Firecracker turns into Homelander’s new moist nurse—a la Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) in earlier seasons of The Boys—and supplies him with a brand new provide of breastmilk. The thought seemingly is for Firecracker to maintain Homelander beneath management because the late Stillwell did or on the very least preserve the Supe from killing her.

Assessment: Weirdness Apart, ‘Soiled Enterprise’ Shows Nice Storytelling

After a largely political-free episode in Episode 5, The Boys creator Eric Kripke as soon as once more infuses politics into Episode 6, however largely in a approach that works throughout the context of the story and doesn’t really feel preachy.

As such, Kripke satirizes a right-wing conspiracy concept throughout Firecracker’s VNN look, however the objective of the Federalist Society gathering is to have Sister Sage persuade probably the most highly effective politicians within the room to commit excessive treason and invoke the twenty fifth Modification so Vice President-elect and secret Supe Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) can grow to be president. From a story standpoint, it drives the storyline of Season 4 ahead.

Kripke additionally inserts some hot-button political points into the scenes at Tek Knight’s property by having Senator Calhoun (David Andrews) clarify to Victoria Neuman why he backs a nationwide abortion ban, which makes Victoria’s head actually explode (however in a fantasy sequence). Once more, although, the scene works from a story standpoint because it convinces Victoria that she must associate with Sister Sage’s plan to take part within the authorities coup.

Whereas Episode 5 largely introduced again the extreme gore in a laugh-out humorous approach (flying feral sheep—what’s to not love?), Kripke’s BDSM scenes in Tek Knight’s dungeon amplifies the weird sexual perversion of The Boys that places The Human Centipede-like cringe scene in Episode 2 this season to disgrace. In brief, the Tek Cave scenes are revolting and finally much more disgusting than the laugh-out silly scenes in Fifty Shades of Gray.

And including to the weirdness, in fact, is the return of Homelander’s obsession with breastmilk, which is without doubt one of the most weird ongoing storylines of all the collection.

Whereas The Boys Season 4 continues to be uneven in tone from episode to episode, no less than Episode 6 resulted in some attention-grabbing takeaways that increase the stakes for Season 4 because it drives towards its conclusion.

Weirdness apart, no less than Kripke is displaying some nice storytelling sensibilities with the Billy Butcher-Joe Kessler twist and revealing extra particulars about Homelander’s plans to show the nation the other way up by putting in Victoria Neuman as president. Soiled Enterprise might not be the very best episode of Season 4, however no less than it’s one of the crucial artistic from a storytelling standpoint.

New episodes of The Boys Season 4 debut each Thursday on Prime Video.

