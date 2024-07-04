The Boys Season 4, Episode 6 Recap: 5 Most Shocking Moments

Mom’s Milk (Laz Alonso) had a panic assault, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) is providing up her breastmilk to Homelander and Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) isn’t really there. As at all times, “The Boys” Season 4 has lots happening and we’re right here to interrupt all of it down.

In Episode 6, titled “Soiled Enterprise,” The Boys embark on a journey into Tek Knight’s property, the place The Seven members Sage (Susan Heyward), Firecracker (Valorie Curry), A-Prepare (Jessie T. Usher) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) gathered the highest one % of the nation to debate their ploy to exchange Robert Singer with Victoria as president, as soon as he’s elected into workplace.

On high of that, Noir (Nathan Mitchell) lastly unveils himself, followers be taught there’s no different option to kill Homelander until all supes are killed, Frenchie received’t enable anybody to go to him in jail and Hughie (Jack Quaid) remains to be grappling along with his father Hugh’s (Simon Pegg) loss of life.

That’s only a portion of all the pieces that went down in Episode 6. Listed here are probably the most stunning moments from the episode.

1. Tek Knight is killed after Hughie will get caught up in his intercourse dungeon

With a purpose to discover out what Homelander and co. are as much as at Tek Knight’s federalist society social gathering, Mom’s Milk devised a plan for Hughie to go undercover as Webweaver, a supe with Spider-Man-like talents, although his webs shoot out from his backside, like an precise spider’s does. Anyway, after tricking Webweaver out of his swimsuit, Hughie’s job was to plant listening units all through Tek’s tavern.

Nonetheless, whereas The Boys knew Webweaver was a detailed connection of Tek’s, they didn’t know the 2 have been intercourse buddies on the low, and that Webweaver was attending the social gathering so he might take part in Tek’s “sidekick” audition course of that includes torture, bodily fluids, whips and chains.

“I’m going to take a seat my swollen clit in your silly masked face and piss like a skunk. And I simply had asparagus. You need that?” Tek’s companion and Vought exec Ashley Barrett asks a pinned down, disguised Hughie.

Hughie pulled via the ordeal, however what gave him away was his lack of ability to name out Webweaver’s BDSM secure phrase, “Zendaya.” As soon as his cowl was blown, Tek determined he’d minimize holes into Hughie’s physique and “f—ok them.” Fortunately, simply as Tek was about to slice into Hughie, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Starlight/Annie (Erin Moriarty) burst into the room and freed Hughie.

Tek’s demise was left to Thomas, his butler and former guardian, who strangled him to loss of life after Tek admitted that he wished to assist Homelander make jail camps.

“They want locations throughout the nation to place their dissidence. Look, I don’t know the rest!” Tek informed the Boys earlier than his loss of life.

And earlier than they left, Kimiko transferred hundreds of thousands of Tek’s cash (which he inherited from his household’s former slave catching enterprise and now personal jail operation).

2. Sage is establishing a plan in opposition to Robert Singer to assist Victoria Neuman change into president

Victoria has her arms in quite a lot of pots: she briefly teamed up with the Boys to find extra of the supe-killing virus, she desires to take down Homelander and he or she’s additionally operating for Vice President of america for Robert Singer, underneath Homelander’s orders. However now, followers have discovered that she’s additionally partnering with Homelander and co. in opposition to Robert to assist place herself as the following president as a substitute. Throughout Tek’s “alt-right cocktail social gathering” with the billionaires of the nation, Victoria pleaded her case for why they need to belief her.

“I’m right here tonight to inform the reality: reality is America’s not a democracy. The phrase democracy makes individuals really feel secure,” Victoria started. “However the founders by no means trusted the lots as a result of the reality is the lots are f—g silly. Anybody who has a ‘reside, giggle, love’ mug shouldn’t have a say in how a rustic is run. Individuals are a labor drive that want a sort and agency hand. There are not any nations. There’s Apple, Exxon and Birkshire Hathaway. Companies are the actual tremendous powers right here. You need to be capable of function with none regulation or restriction in anyway. In any case, you’re billionaires. You’re sensible sufficient to know what’s greatest. Backside line: you help me and that’s what you’ll f—g get.”

Her statements have been applauded by the highest one-percenters, signaling that it received’t take lengthy for Homelander’s bigger plot, to have the nation ran by supes, to be totally manifested.

3. A-Prepare saves Mom’s Milk’s life, and he lastly looks like an actual hero

Season 4 has been a giant second for A-Prepare’s story: he’s nonetheless attempting to win again over his household after failing to face up in opposition to Blue Hawk’s (Nick Wechsler) brutality in Season 3, teamed as much as assist the Boys and redeem his integrity, all whereas navigating the blatant and microaggressive racism he offers with as a member of The Seven. Fortunately, he appears to have developed a bond with Mom’s Milk, who bodily has been overwhelmed by The Boys’ plans in addition to his family issues.

Throughout The Boys’ break-in into Tek’s house, they run into Sage (Susan Heyward), who begins taking part in thoughts video games with Mom’s Milk, mocking him over his daughter’s troubles at college.

“For those who kill me you’d must look Janine within the eye. Doesn’t she have sufficient issues? Expelled, informed a boy to eat a bag of d—s after which broke his arm. I wager she will get that from you, chip off the previous block. She has anger points, indicators of OCD. You see that. You’ve cursed the lady,” Sage says to Mom’s Milk simply earlier than attempting to name for assist.

That’s when Mom’s Milk shot her within the head.

The complete interplay drove Mom’s Milk right into a panic assault. And who got here in to save lots of him? A-Prepare. Effectively, at first he didn’t wish to, however after Kimiko begged him for the sake of Mom’s Milk’s daughter, A-Prepare accepted the duty and dropped him off on the nearest hospital. Earlier than returning to the social gathering, a younger boy on the hospital acknowledged A-Prepare and the great deed he was doing, which introduced a heartwarming smile to A-Prepare’s face. For the primary time shortly, A-Prepare felt what being a hero is definitely like.

4. Firecracker drugged herself so she will be able to sustain Homelander’s dependancy to breastmilk

If it wasn’t clear that Firecracker is obsessive about Homelander, it certain as hell is now. Firecracker has volunteered to take the reins from now-murdered Vought Worldwide exec Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) and change into Homelander’s new breastfeeder. In Season 1, followers realized about Homelander’s childhood trauma and the way it manifested right into a breastmilk dependancy. Within the second to final scene from Episode 6, Firecracker provides her physique to Homelander regardless of his lack of attraction to her, stating that the association is simply about “loyalty” between the 2.

“You introduced me in. God, you could have given me all the pieces. You might be all the pieces to me,” Firecracker says simply earlier than unzipping her swimsuit, giving the impression that she’s about to make a transfer on Homelander. However really, she simply desires to indicate him that she’s taken an unprescribed quantity of medicine that allow her to supply breastmilk, although it’s regularly enlarging her coronary heart.

“What are you doing? I’m not sexually interested in you.” Homelander says to Firecracker.

“This ain’t about intercourse,” she replies. “No, this, it’s about loyalty.” She then squirts his face with breastmilk.

“You’re not pregnant,” he states in shock.

“There’s a protracted routine of medicine an individual can take to make it occur — enlarges the center only a tiny, little bit,” she says.

“You probably did this for me?” Homelander asks.

“I’d do something for you,” Firecracker. The scene then cuts to Firecracker cradling and breastfeeding Homelander in entrance of an American flag.

“That’s my good, little boy,” Firecracker says to Homelander.

Perhaps, the southern belle supe — who has lengthy been labeled nugatory or insignificant in her previous — simply desires to really feel like she’s of worth to somebody. However we’ll see how lengthy this final since Homelander didn’t go simple on Madelyn.

5. Joe Kessler is simply one other certainly one of Billy Butcher’s hallucinations

Followers don’t get to see a lot of Butcher in Episode 6 and that’s as a result of he’s tucked away with Butcher and Joe in a barn attempting to drive Victoria’s one-legged child daddy Sameer (Omid Abtahi) to create extra of the supe-killing virus. After Sameer tells Butcher that the one to kill Homelander can be to craft a virus serum that might finally take out anybody with Compund V operating via their veins (that means Ryan, Kimiko and Annie), Butcher begins considering his choices with assist from Joe and his hallucination of his spouse Rebecca (Shantel VanSanten).

“We are able to wipe all of them out,” Joe says to Butcher.

“Billy, you can not go together with this,” Rebecca chimes in.

“Pay attention, mate. Nobody ever stated nothing about genocide,” Butcher says.

“Is {that a} f—g joke?” Joe responds.

“He’s insane,” Rebecca shoots again.

“Who was it that stated all of them gotta go? Each f—g final certainly one of ’em,” Joe says.

“He’s speaking about homicide, Billy, of hundreds,” Rebecca says, attempting to motive with Butcher. “And quite a lot of them are harmless. Okay, I do know you.”

“Shut your f—g cake gap, b—h!” Joe yells at Rebecca, displaying that Joe shouldn’t be solely conscious that Rebecca is a hallucination, however that he’s one as effectively.

This complete time Butcher has been speaking to the ghost of Joe, who’s useless. Butcher then hollers in denial that he believes the hallucination of Joe is actual.

“Except in fact, you bought a giant ole fats V’d up mind tumor, ya c—t, which is why you’re seeing me within the first place,” Joe says. “I’m inside you. I’m you, which is why once I inform you you wish to do that, I’m actually telling you that you just f—g wish to do that. So don’t you are concerned, Billy my boy. Daddy’s house.”