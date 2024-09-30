The Book Disrupting the Diet Industry

Creator

January 25, 2021

The Physique Love Handbook is a revolutionary ebook that provides a confirmed strategy to reducing weight, naturally and pleasurably, with out weight-reduction plan or deprivation. On this a number of award profitable ebook, you’ll discover ways to eat in concord together with your bodily appetites reasonably than your emotional appetites (i.e. stress, melancholy, overwhelm) for gradual and sustainable weight reduction. It’s a “conscious” consuming path to weight reduction, which has been researched and beneficial by probably the most acknowledged and revered weight problems suppose tanks worldwide.

Able to take pleasure in consuming once more, guilt free? Able to make peace with meals? Able to free your self from yo yo weight-reduction plan and the frustration that comes with regaining the load after struggling by way of yet one more restrictive program? Then that is the ebook for you.

In The Physique Love Handbook you will be taught that you just don’t have to surrender your favourite meals to realize your pure weight. Reasonably you’ll be taught the ability of managing the extreme feelings that instigate the “binge” consuming patterns that result in extra weight.

This ebook is predicated on 20 years of unbiased analysis by the creator who suffered from and overcame her personal battle with 65 kilos of extra weight and a 13 yr consuming dysfunction. She has stored that weight off for over 25 years, with ease, by way of this joyful strategy to meals. Now she teaches others methods to do the identical by way of worldwide lectures, one on one teaching and her groundbreaking on-line program, The Aware Consuming Methodology.

The Physique Love Handbook teaches you methods to overcome the adverse and stress inducing voice of your ‘internal critic” that creates upsetting emotional states that lure you into poisonous overeating habits. As soon as the ‘adverse voice’ is silenced, weight reduction turns into a lot simpler and extra fulfilling. With compassion and firsthand expertise, the creator teaches you methods to heal the injuries which have disconnected you out of your physique … and your self … for good.

This ebook is ready to disrupt the weight loss program trade which has contributed to the weight problems pandemic and tragically led hundreds of thousands of harmless folks into self harmful consuming habits.

Want additional assist? As an added bonus the “handbook” provides a thirty day partnership program which assists the reader and a selected accomplice in “teaming up” to extra quickly make the transition away from compulsive overeating in direction of consuming in synchronicity with their true bodily appetites.