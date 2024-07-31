The Bold and the Beautiful: Poppy’s Special Mints Sprinkled in Katie’s Drink Next?

Daring and the Stunning spoilers have Katie Logan revving up Poppy Nozawa, the girl with the particular mints on the CBS cleaning soap. Whereas the mints belong to Poppy, it doesn’t imply she’s the one sprinkling her meds to make drinks of demise. As Katie goes too far this week, she would be the subsequent goal, as she doesn’t know when to cease.

Daring and the Stunning: Katie Logan’s Mission Turns Lethal?

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stops at nothing this week to get the dust on Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park). She already accused Poppy of homicide after discovering out she attended a rock competition the place Tom Starr (Clint Howard) headlined years in the past.

Whereas that’s a relatively free coincidence to counsel she murdered him, however Katie Logan is out to tear Poppy away from her ex. Now that she interrogated RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) into telling her Poppy’s secret, she’s on a roll this week on Daring and the Stunning.

Katie now is aware of that Poppy Nozawa was utilizing medication, and each Tom and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) are useless from drug overdoses. So, the place does she go along with this info? Her subsequent cease is probably going Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont).

B&B Spoilers: Poppy Nozawa Has Luna Nozawa – So Invoice Spencer on Her Aspect?

Invoice Spencer is over-the-top along with his newfound daughter, Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). So, if Katie comes speeding in along with her principle that Poppy murdered the 2 males along with her medication, Invoice will doubtless get agitated.

To this point, he’s been making excuses for Katie to Poppy Nozawa, telling her his ex-wife is innocent. However accusing somebody of homicide doesn’t sound innocent, that’s one heck of an accusation to have hovering over you.

The Daring and the Stunning jury remains to be out on the killer. However different folks look a bit suspicious, apart from Poppy Nozawa. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) seems to be conspicuous when the subject of Tom’s demise is introduced up. He was additionally there the evening Tom died.

Daring and the Stunning followers even see some suspicions swirl round Luna after she instantly blurted out that Hollis was her buddy. The evening Hollis died, he appeared snug with whoever got here as much as him at nighttime restaurant.

He was snug sufficient with that individual to inform them about what he discovered. He stated he might need found one thing to do with Tom’s demise. The subsequent time Daring and Stunning followers noticed him, he was stone-cold useless on the ground of Il Giardino.

Daring and the Stunning Spoilers: Katie Takes a Danger with Poppy

Two individuals are already useless, and Katie appears constructive that Poppy Nozawa killed them. But she continues to nook Poppy this week and take dangers. She might go to the police along with her ideas on Poppy Nozawa. This doubtless leaves Invoice offended. So he might quickly see Katie Logan pushed by jealousy, as Poppy has all alongside.

However whether it is Poppy, or probably Luna, who sprinkled the medication into Tom and Hollis’ drinks, then Katie is placing herself in grave hazard. That may imply she could possibly be subsequent to be silenced.

However Katie Logan is a Daring and the Stunning icon, so she is going to unlikely be the following homicide sufferer. Followers may even see an try on her life, however she’d doubtless pull by it.

Whereas Poppy and Luna could be prime suspects down the road, it could be set as much as look this fashion. Certain, Justin is again within the image with Invoice, however this man is deceptive.

Invoice might imagine Justin buried the hatchet, however this could be an try for Justin to upset the publishing large’s new blissful house. So, perhaps Katie Logan additionally will get medication in a drink. However doubtless not sufficient to kill her, solely sufficient, so Poppy Nozawa and her daughter appear like the culprits on the CBS cleaning soap.

