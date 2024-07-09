The body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru has been found

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Police in Peru stated Tuesday they’ve discovered the physique of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years in the past as he tried to climb one of many highest peaks within the Andes.

Police within the Ancash area instructed The Related Press they discovered the physique of William Stampfl on Friday close to a camp 5200 meters (17,060 ft) above sea stage. The 58-year-old Stampfl had been making an attempt to climb the 6,768-meter Mount Huascaran.

Police stated Stampfl’s physique and clothes had been preserved by the ice and freezing temperatures. They stated the physique was straightforward to establish additionally as a result of the climber had been carrying his driving license.

A whole lot of climbers go to the mountain annually with native guides, and it takes them a couple of week to achieve the summit. Stampfl was with associates Matthew Richardson and Steve Erskine after they tried the ascent in 2002. Erskine’s physique was discovered shortly after the avalanche, however Richardson’s continues to be lacking.

Stampfl’s physique was introduced down the mountain over the weekend by guides and law enforcement officials and put in a morgue within the metropolis of Huaraz.