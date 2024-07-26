The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Record Producer Don Gehman

Don Gehman has produced data for everyone from Stephen Stills to John Mellencamp to R.E.M. to Bruce Hornsby to Tracy Chapman to Hootie and the Blowfish. That is his story from Pennsylvania and Clair Brothers, to Florida and Standards, to call producer. Fairly a journey!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/don-gehman/id1316200737?i=1000663309969

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/3dce7ce5-c100-4f8f-bf82-46aa4a9deadb/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-don-gehman

The submit The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Report Producer Don Gehman appeared first on CelebrityAccess.