The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Keyboardist Patrick Leonard

Keyboardist/songwriter/producer Patrick Leonard has labored with everyone from Madonna to Elton John to Bryan Ferry to Michael Jackson to Leonard Cohen…the checklist goes on and on. We cowl this historical past, in addition to his love for Jethro Tull, however be completely positive to remain till the very finish of the podcast whereby Patrick offers his tackle at this time’s music. It comes after I say “Until subsequent time…” We talked after the podcast was over and what Patrick stated was so attention-grabbing I felt you needed to hear it.

