The Bloodline Winning And 5 Smart Booking Decisions

WWE will look to proceed its streak of robust pay-per-views in Toronto at Cash within the Financial institution, the final cease earlier than the upcoming SummerSlam spectacle.

Cash within the Financial institution marks the corporate’s fourth consecutive PPV outdoors of america, and even with out a Common title match on the cardboard, it’s probably the most pivotal exhibits of the 12 months. Along with The Bloodline’s massive match towards Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, two MITB ladder matches will take a pair of stars one step nearer to world title gold.

At Cash within the Financial institution, WWE is as soon as once more following its latest method of a five-match card, prioritizing high quality over amount. Profitable record-breaking occasions ultimately month’s Conflict on the Fort in addition to Might’s King and Queen of the Ring and Backlash France show that the method is working.

However the “much less is extra” strategy WWE continues to take with its marquee occasions makes the artistic choices on these exhibits much more crucial. Listed here are 5 sensible reserving strikes WWE should make at Cash within the Financial institution 2024.

Tiffany Stratton Wins Ladies’s Cash In The Financial institution

WWE has relied closely upon a handful of ladies’s wrestlers—starting from Bianca Belair to Becky Lynch to Charlotte Aptitude—to hold the division for a number of years. Now, it’s time for a brand new star to infiltrate the primary occasion scene.

The only option? Tiffany Stratton. The 25-year-old up-and-comer has any and each software WWE may need out of a future world champion: the in-ring expertise, the charisma and the gimmick. It’s no marvel that Stratton has generated such robust reactions since debuting on the primary roster in early 2024. She is somebody who generally is a cornerstone of the ladies’s division for the subsequent decade or extra.

Of all of the rivals within the ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution match, Stratton is the each essentially the most prepared and the star who can most profit from holding the briefcase. As a relative newcomer who already has a robust crowd connection and is a incredible heel, Stratton nearly makes an excessive amount of sense as the ladies’s MITB winner.

And other than Chelsea Inexperienced, no different star within the match has been positioned nicely sufficient to make a case for holding that coveted briefcase.

Bron Breakker Wins The Intercontinental Championship

Very similar to Stratton, Bron Breakker has taken WWE by storm since debuting earlier this 12 months, already proving to be probably the most entertaining acts on Uncooked.

At 26 years previous, Breakker has been booked equally to a younger Brock Lesnar since shifting to the pink model within the draft in April. He’s been just about unstoppable whereas continuously wreaking havoc on Monday nights, which has helped him immediately remodel right into a must-see—and extra importantly, plausible—heel who’s a future world champion within the making. WWE reportedly even has plans in place to make him a key participant within the firm in preparation for Uncooked’s massive transfer to Netflix.

It seems, although, that WWE is taking the Gunther route with Breakker, utilizing the Intercontinental Championship as a stepping stone to propel him to the highest of the cardboard. That ought to show to be the fitting alternative, because it did wonders for Gunther and will for Breakker as nicely.

When he faces Sami Zayn at Cash within the Financial institution, Breakker ought to decimate and dominate the beloved star to additional cement himself as a heel and proceed his spectacular run on Uncooked.

Damian Priest Topples Seth Rollins

Talking of Gunther, the previous record-setting Intercontinental Champion will face the winner of Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship subsequent month at SummerSlam.

How does that have an effect on the end result of this match? Effectively, WWE artistic head Triple H has confirmed time and time once more that he prefers longer title reigns, so it’s tough to examine the title switching arms from Priest to Rollins to Gunther in much less a month on condition that Gunther is extensively anticipated to change into champion. No, as an alternative the wise consequence is for Priest to someway outlast Rollins, stay in The Judgment Day after which drop the title to Gunther at SummerSlam.

Per the stipulations of this match, Priest should go away Judgment Day if he loses whereas Rollins, if he fails to win, can’t problem for the world title so long as Priest is holding it. That finally might not matter, nevertheless, if Rollins loses after which Priest drops the title simply 4 weeks later.

That means, WWE can nonetheless have Rollins concerned on this planet title image with out ending one in every of its greatest acts in The Judgment Day.

Drew McIntyre Wins Males’s Cash In The Financial institution Match

Let’s do some technique of elimination right here.

Carmelo Hayes simply debuted on the primary roster and doubtless is not profitable a world title anytime quickly. Chad Gable seems to be busier with Otis and the breakup of the Alpha Academy—to not point out the Wyatt Sicks. Andrade has by no means been pushed past the midcard. LA Knight is probably going headed for a SummerSlam match with Logan Paul and a United States title reign. In the meantime, Jey Uso—regardless of his unimaginable merchandise gross sales—seems to be getting concerned with The Bloodline eventually as soon as once more.

That leaves WWE with one clear option to win the boys’s Cash within the Financial institution match: Drew McIntyre. After all, McIntyre has been shortchanged time and time once more on the subject of profitable—and conserving—the world title, not too long ago having only a five-minute reign and dropping an enormous world title match in his residence nation of Scotland.

It’s time for McIntyre to select up one other marquee win after a number of main losses, and there’s no another succesful, or prepared, to win the MITB briefcase than the Scottish star. And with Priest vs. Rollins set to primary occasion Cash within the Financial institution, a McIntyre MITB victory and cash-in—whether or not efficiently or not—on both Priest or Rollins is an actual chance, too.

The Bloodline Defeats Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

The Bloodline storyline is pink sizzling as soon as once more after Paul Heyman mentioned he wouldn’t acknowledge Solo Sikoa as “The Tribal Chief” on SmackDown two weeks in the past.

The newest storyline developments, together with Heyman’s refusal, all seem like constructing towards the return of Roman Reigns, who’s extensively anticipated to return at or round SummerSlam. To be able to get towards the seemingly inevitable battle between the brand new Bloodline and its authentic model, nevertheless, Sikoa’s Bloodline wants to select up a serious victory in an effort to achieve some credibility.

Particularly with Cody Rhodes vs. Sikoa for the WWE title deliberate because the SummerSlam primary occasion, there is just one logical consequence for this match at Cash within the Financial institution. That’s, Sikoa should choose up the win for The Bloodline in an effort to earn his shot towards Rhodes subsequent month.

Within the ideally suited state of affairs, Sikoa will get the win for his workforce by pinning Rhodes in an effort to create even only a tiny sliver of perception that he may truly beat Rhodes at SummerSlam.