The Best One-Piece Swimsuits for Women 2024: Large & Small Busts

Summer season break might be over earlier than we all know it, and now’s the time to refill on competition necessities, sun shades and different staples for the skin-baring season. In case you’re looking for for fashionable options to bikinis, look to Olympian Simone Biles, J. Lo, Blake Full of life, Martha Stewart (who made historical past because the oldest Sports activities Illustrated Swimsuit cowl mannequin) and different beach-loving stars for inspiration.

Stewart posed for SI final yr at 81 in items from Norma Kamali, Monday Swimwear and Isa Boulder, amongst others. Celebrity athlete Biles — who simply turned probably the most embellished gymnast ever — commonly shares her trip seems on Instagram, together with one-pieces by Burberry, Mikoh, Fendi, Riot Swim and extra. And Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are among the many stars who’ve worn Gooseberry’s deep-V swimsuit.

That can assist you put together for upcoming seaside holidays and poolside events, we’re rounding up a few of the most fashionable one-pieces to pair along with your stylish coverups and solar hats — together with the very same swimwear worn by the celebrities above. From daring pink numbers and traditional black silhouettes to shapewear-inspired numbers and choices with cheeky to full protection, take a look at the most effective one-piece swimwear for each type and form beneath.

Greatest halter

Norma Kamali Halter Low Again One-Piece Swimsuit

Norma Kamali has mastered the artwork of ruched retro types, as seen on this vibrant halter-neck swimsuit in pink or black that’s excellent for lounging like a Hollywood star. (Martha Stewart wore an analogous type for her SI Swimsuit shoot.) It’s fabricated from smoothing stretch cloth and is available in sizes XS to XL; it additionally is available in black and pink.

Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece

Greatest Celeb Favourite

Gooseberry Intimates So Stylish One Piece

Seen on Blake Full of life, J Lo and Sydney Sweeney, Gooseberry’s So Stylish One Piece is available in over a dozen daring and traditional colours and contains a high-cut leg and deep V neck for sunbathers who need to present pores and skin.

Riot Swim Maddox One Piece

Greatest one-Shoulder

Riot Swim Maddox One Piece

Simone Biles sported Riot Swim’s one-shoulder Maddox one-piece with an extremely high-cut leg and waist tie. (And it’s on sale for 30 % off at Revolve.)

Stylest Dramsculpt Puff Sleeve Zip One-Piece

Courtesy of Stylest

Greatest Lengthy sleeve

Stylest Dramsculpt Puff Sleeve Zip One-Piece

Stylest’s distinctive Aqualingerie system options water-friendly shapewear, swimwear and equipment designed to be combined and matched to supply the help you need. Accessible in sizes XS to 2X, the Sculpting Puff Sleeve Zip one-piece is fabricated from the model’s Enhance compression cloth with UPF 50 solar safety and lined with unique mesh materials, which helps to form the stomach, waist and arms. Put on it solo or over the label’s convertible bras and bralettes, bottoms and bodysuits (which additionally double as swimwear on their very own).

Gigi C Casey One Piece

Greatest Cutout

Gigi C Casey One Piece

Dare to reveal in Gigi C’s Casey neoprene one-piece with a halterneck, deep-V silhouette and skin-baring cutouts.

Miraclesuit Must Haves Gandolf One Piece Swimsuit

Greatest Compression

Miraclesuit Should Haves Gandolf One Piece Swimsuit

Accessible in sizes 6 to 18, Miraclesuit’s bestselling Gandolf swimsuit options an underwire molded cup bra, a sweetheart neckline, a low scoop again and average leg lower. The model says its signature compression cloth makes wearers “look 10 kilos lighter.”

Fabletics Sunset Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

Greatest Worth

Fabletics Sundown Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

Dwell your greatest brat life in Fabletics’ low-back one-piece (accessible in sizes XXS to 4X) with a sq. neck, V-back and cheeky protection. It’s fabricated from 20 % elastance and 80 % recycled nylon, and provides UPF safety — to not point out excessive compression.

Serpahine Super-Stretch Maternity Swimsuit

Greatest maternity

Serpahine Tremendous-Stretch Maternity Swimsuit

Made from recycled polyester and elastane, Seraphine’s stretchy swimsuit is among the many greatest maternity one-pieces that match for each stage of being pregnant — together with post-baby. The silhouette provides full butt protection and a sq. neckline; accessible in different colours and sizes XS-XXL.

Mikoh Clara One Piece

Greatest petite

Quince Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit

Accessible in sizes 2 to six, Quince’s Italian Wrap one-piece swimsuit flatters everybody with its entrance wrap design and compression cloth fabricated from 78 % recycled polyamide and 22 % spandex.

Kenny Flowers x San Pellegrino One-Piece Swimsuit

Greatest Enjoyable Print

Kenny Flowers x San Pellegrino One-Piece Swimsuit

If sipping on glowing aqua is your concept of poolside perfection, you’ll love Kenny Flowers’ enjoyable collab with San Pellegrino. This retro one-piece contains a playful citrus print on UPF 30+ cloth.

Argot Dahlia One Piece

Greatest underwire

Argot Dahlia One Piece

Look glamorous in inexperienced with Argot’s Dahlia one-piece impressed by classic corsets.

Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Bathing Suit

Distinctive Classic

Greatest retro

Barbie x Distinctive Classic Black & White Chevron Bathing Swimsuit

Accessible in XS to XL and 1X to 3X, Distinctive Classic’s Barbie collaboration contains this retro swimsuit that throws it again to the enduring doll’s authentic 1959 bathing go well with — excellent for a Barbiecore summer season. It options detachable straps, full mesh lining, a shapewear-like design and a shelf bust.

Eloquii Braided Halter Neck One-Piece

Greatest Plus Dimension

Eloquii Braided Halter Neck One-Piece

This textured knit swimsuit by Eloquii is available in sizes 14 to twenty-eight and boasts an influence mesh bodice for help. It’s totally lined and has detachable foam cups and a tie neck so you may alter the bust and silhouette. (It’s on sale if you use the code EQHURRY by way of Aug. 3.)

Summersalt Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit

Greatest for giant busts

Summersalt Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit

Summersalt’s best-selling Sidestroke swimsuit is available in fashionable colour combos for each type. The diagonal seam provides compression to this flattering silhouette, and the material is fabricated from a mix of elastane and recycled polyamide.

Hunza G Domino Swim with Tonal Hoops

greatest one-size-fits-all

Hunza G Domino Swim with Tonal Hoops

No swimwear roundup could be full with out Hunza G’s best-selling one-size-fits-all Domino one-piece. It’s fabricated from oh-so-flattering crinkle materials and is completed with stylish hoop detailing; anticipate medium butt help and traditional backside protection.

TA3 Squarey Swimsuit

Greatest tummy management

TA3 Squarey Swimsuit

Seen on Shark Tank and worn by stars together with Billie Eilish, January Jones, Ever Carradine and Hannah Simone, TA3’s sculpting one-pieces had been designed with all sizes and shapes in thoughts. The swimwear is fabricated from activewear compression cloth and energy mesh lining, and the L.A.-based label provides lengths for brief and common/lengthy torsos in sizes XS to 3X.

TA3’s Squarey swimsuit contains a again lace-up design, adjustable straps and detachable bust pads, so that you’ve bought a really customizable — to not point out tremendous snug — swimsuit that you simply gained’t thoughts sporting as the last word Baywatch-inspired bodysuit. (Loads of different colours can be found.)

Adriana Degreas Moves Halterneck Swimsuit

Greatest resort type

Adriana Degreas Strikes Halterneck Swimsuit

We love the purple hue and playful silhouette of Adriana Degreas’ zig-zagged halterneck swimsuit.

Becca Color Sheen One-Piece Swimsuit

Greatest Structured

Becca Shade Sheen One-Piece Swimsuit

This corset-style one-piece by Becca seems ultra-luxurious with its metallic cloth and structured silhoeutte.

Amazon Essentials Women's One-Piece Coverage Swimsuit

Greatest on amazon

Amazon Necessities Ladies’s One-Piece Protection Swimsuit

Accessible in sizes XS to 6X, Amazon Necessities’ versatile one-piece swimsuit provides full protection in a variety of colours and prints.

Isa Boulder Ruched Stretch-Satin Swimsuit

Web-A-Porter

Greatest ruched

Isa Boulder Ruched Stretch-Satin Swimsuit

Isa Boulder’s shimmering one-piece additionally scored a coveted spot in Martha Stewart’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot. Made from copper stretch-satin cloth, Stewart wore this ruched type with Eric Javitz’ outsized solar hat.

Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece

Greatest adjustable protection

Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece

Additionally worn by Stewart, Monday Swimwear’s Aruba one-piece (additionally accessible in black) has a supportive waist panel and a deep V-neckline with vast straps that look snug and flattering on each silhouette. It provides adjustable bust protection and average backside protection and it’s fabricated from a stretchy mix of spandex and recycled nylon.

Zimmermann Strapless Belted Metallic Ombré Swimsuit

Greatest strapless

Zimmermann Strapless Belted Metallic Ombré Swimsuit

Whether or not you’re headed to St. Tropez or a rooftop pool, look effortlessly stylish in Zimmermann’s strapless belted swimsuit.

Land's End High-Neck Zip Front One-PIece Swimsuit

Greatest full protection

Land’s Finish Excessive-Neck Zip Entrance One-PIece Swimsuit

Providing full protection for the bust and bum, Land’s Finish’s chlorine-resistant zip-up swimsuit is available in sizes 2 to 18 in addition to lengthy and plus measurement choices (16W to 26W). We just like the flattering shirred detailing and the hidden storage pocket, too.

Andie

Greatest for lengthy torso

Andie the Malibu One-Piece LT

Mindy Kaling teamed with Hollywood-backed model Andie (Demi Moore is an investor) for a 33-piece swimwear assortment of one-pieces, bikinis and coverups fabricated from 80 % recycled nylon and 20 % spandex. This Malibu one-piece with a snap-front neckline provides medium backside protection and most bust help and is available in an choice for lengthy torsos.

Wild Fable High Leg Cheeky Scoop Back One-Piece

Greatest Cheeky

Wild Fable Excessive Leg Cheeky Scoop Again One-Piece

For individuals who love to indicate off some pores and skin with out breaking the financial institution, Wild Fable’s traditional one-piece with a excessive leg and cheeky lower is a flexible choose that is available in a wide range of shades and tons of sizes (XXS to 26).

Speedo Ultraback Endurance One-Piece

Speedo

Greatest athletic

Speedo Ultraback Endurance One-Piece

Speedo’s Olympian-approved swimwear was designed to last as long as 10 occasions longer than your regular waterwear, and the model’s Ultraback Endurance one-piece resists sagging and harm from chlorine, pores and skin oils, suntan lotion and sunscreen. Accessible in sizes 6 to 24, this swimsuit has a up to date lower, entrance panel compression, UPF 50+ UV safety and lightweight chest help.

Left on Friday Double Scoop Suit

Greatest for browsing

Left on Friday Double Scoop Swimsuit

Designed by avid surfers, women-founded label Left on Friday’s Double Scoop go well with is available in greater than 10 colours and provides medium bum protection with a excessive lower leg. The most effective half: the model says this stays-put silhouette is a favourite of post-competitive swimmers, and it is available in common and tall sizes.

Cleobella Tonne One-Piece

Greatest multi-style

Cleobella Tonne One-Piece

Cleobella’s resort-ready Tonne one-piece is definitely three types in a single, so you may swap up your take a look at the seaside or pool cabana. It’s ethically made in Sri Lanka of Oeko-Tex-certified recycled nylon and elastane.

Reformation Joy One-Piece Swimsuit

Greatest eco-friendly

Reformation Pleasure One-Piece Swimsuit

Reformation’s Pleasure one-piece is among the most sustainable swimwear choices on the market, because of Econyl cloth constructed from renewal, plant-based fibers and regenerated nylon. The model recommends utilizing a Guppyfriend washing bag to catch any microplastics that may shed from the material.

Skims for Team USA Signature Swim Olympic Scoop Neck One Piece

Greatest Scoop neck

Skims for Workforce USA Signature Swim Olympic Scoop Neck One Piece

Go for (style) gold in Skims’ Signature Swim scoop-neck one-piece in an unique colorblocked design for Workforce USA. It’s nice for anybody who likes cheeky protection and an athletic aesthetic.

Same Swim The Grace One-Piece

Similar

Greatest medium protection

Similar Swim The Grace One-Piece

Calling Grace Kelly. Similar Swim channels the royal Hollywood icon on this vintage-inspired ribbed one-piece swimsuit, which is available in sizes XS to L and in six colorways.

Good American Always Fits One-Piece

Most measurement choices

Good American At all times Matches One-Piece

Made from compressive nylon and elastane cloth, Good American’s At all times Matches metallic one-piece contains a traditional low-neck, high-leg silhouette and is available in is available in 4 metallic colours and in sizes XXS to 3XL. (The Khloé Kardashian-helmed model is commonly worn by its founder’s well-known sisters and mates.)

L*Space Balboa One-Piece Swimsuit

Greatest customized match

L*Area Balboa One-Piece Swimsuit

Made of soppy pique cloth and accessible in 4 stylish colorways, L*Area’s Balboa swimsuit contains a sq. neck, padded bra, an adjustable three-point again with a cutout and a waist tie for a customizable match.

Ganni Recycled Print Gathered Asymmetric Swimsuit

Greatest floral

Ganni Recycled Print Gathered Uneven Swimsuit

Ganni women will love the Scandi model’s recycled gathered swimsuit, which options an asymmetrical design and a enjoyable graphic floral print. The fabric is fabricated from 78 % recycled polyamide and 22 % elastane.

