The Best One-Piece Swimsuits for Women 2024: Large & Small Busts

Summer season break might be over earlier than we all know it, and now’s the time to refill on competition necessities, sun shades and different staples for the skin-baring season. In case you’re looking for for fashionable options to bikinis, look to Olympian Simone Biles, J. Lo, Blake Full of life, Martha Stewart (who made historical past because the oldest Sports activities Illustrated Swimsuit cowl mannequin) and different beach-loving stars for inspiration.

Stewart posed for SI final yr at 81 in items from Norma Kamali, Monday Swimwear and Isa Boulder, amongst others. Celebrity athlete Biles — who simply turned probably the most embellished gymnast ever — commonly shares her trip seems on Instagram, together with one-pieces by Burberry, Mikoh, Fendi, Riot Swim and extra. And Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are among the many stars who’ve worn Gooseberry’s deep-V swimsuit.

That can assist you put together for upcoming seaside holidays and poolside events, we’re rounding up a few of the most fashionable one-pieces to pair along with your stylish coverups and solar hats — together with the very same swimwear worn by the celebrities above. From daring pink numbers and traditional black silhouettes to shapewear-inspired numbers and choices with cheeky to full protection, take a look at the most effective one-piece swimwear for each type and form beneath.

Greatest halter Norma Kamali has mastered the artwork of ruched retro types, as seen on this vibrant halter-neck swimsuit in pink or black that’s excellent for lounging like a Hollywood star. (Martha Stewart wore an analogous type for her SI Swimsuit shoot.) It’s fabricated from smoothing stretch cloth and is available in sizes XS to XL; it additionally is available in black and pink.

Greatest Celeb Favourite Seen on Blake Full of life, J Lo and Sydney Sweeney, Gooseberry’s So Stylish One Piece is available in over a dozen daring and traditional colours and contains a high-cut leg and deep V neck for sunbathers who need to present pores and skin.

Greatest one-Shoulder Simone Biles sported Riot Swim’s one-shoulder Maddox one-piece with an extremely high-cut leg and waist tie. (And it’s on sale for 30 % off at Revolve.)

Courtesy of Stylest Greatest Lengthy sleeve Stylest’s distinctive Aqualingerie system options water-friendly shapewear, swimwear and equipment designed to be combined and matched to supply the help you need. Accessible in sizes XS to 2X, the Sculpting Puff Sleeve Zip one-piece is fabricated from the model’s Enhance compression cloth with UPF 50 solar safety and lined with unique mesh materials, which helps to form the stomach, waist and arms. Put on it solo or over the label’s convertible bras and bralettes, bottoms and bodysuits (which additionally double as swimwear on their very own).

Greatest Cutout Dare to reveal in Gigi C’s Casey neoprene one-piece with a halterneck, deep-V silhouette and skin-baring cutouts.

Greatest Compression Accessible in sizes 6 to 18, Miraclesuit’s bestselling Gandolf swimsuit options an underwire molded cup bra, a sweetheart neckline, a low scoop again and average leg lower. The model says its signature compression cloth makes wearers “look 10 kilos lighter.”

Greatest Worth Dwell your greatest brat life in Fabletics’ low-back one-piece (accessible in sizes XXS to 4X) with a sq. neck, V-back and cheeky protection. It’s fabricated from 20 % elastance and 80 % recycled nylon, and provides UPF safety — to not point out excessive compression.

Greatest maternity Made from recycled polyester and elastane, Seraphine’s stretchy swimsuit is among the many greatest maternity one-pieces that match for each stage of being pregnant — together with post-baby. The silhouette provides full butt protection and a sq. neckline; accessible in different colours and sizes XS-XXL.

Greatest petite Accessible in sizes 2 to six, Quince’s Italian Wrap one-piece swimsuit flatters everybody with its entrance wrap design and compression cloth fabricated from 78 % recycled polyamide and 22 % spandex.

Greatest Enjoyable Print If sipping on glowing aqua is your concept of poolside perfection, you’ll love Kenny Flowers’ enjoyable collab with San Pellegrino. This retro one-piece contains a playful citrus print on UPF 30+ cloth.

Greatest underwire Look glamorous in inexperienced with Argot’s Dahlia one-piece impressed by classic corsets.

Distinctive Classic Greatest retro Accessible in XS to XL and 1X to 3X, Distinctive Classic’s Barbie collaboration contains this retro swimsuit that throws it again to the enduring doll’s authentic 1959 bathing go well with — excellent for a Barbiecore summer season. It options detachable straps, full mesh lining, a shapewear-like design and a shelf bust.

Greatest Plus Dimension This textured knit swimsuit by Eloquii is available in sizes 14 to twenty-eight and boasts an influence mesh bodice for help. It’s totally lined and has detachable foam cups and a tie neck so you may alter the bust and silhouette. (It’s on sale if you use the code EQHURRY by way of Aug. 3.)

Greatest for giant busts Summersalt’s best-selling Sidestroke swimsuit is available in fashionable colour combos for each type. The diagonal seam provides compression to this flattering silhouette, and the material is fabricated from a mix of elastane and recycled polyamide.

greatest one-size-fits-all No swimwear roundup could be full with out Hunza G’s best-selling one-size-fits-all Domino one-piece. It’s fabricated from oh-so-flattering crinkle materials and is completed with stylish hoop detailing; anticipate medium butt help and traditional backside protection.

Greatest tummy management Seen on Shark Tank and worn by stars together with Billie Eilish, January Jones, Ever Carradine and Hannah Simone, TA3’s sculpting one-pieces had been designed with all sizes and shapes in thoughts. The swimwear is fabricated from activewear compression cloth and energy mesh lining, and the L.A.-based label provides lengths for brief and common/lengthy torsos in sizes XS to 3X. TA3’s Squarey swimsuit contains a again lace-up design, adjustable straps and detachable bust pads, so that you’ve bought a really customizable — to not point out tremendous snug — swimsuit that you simply gained’t thoughts sporting as the last word Baywatch-inspired bodysuit. (Loads of different colours can be found.)

Greatest resort type We love the purple hue and playful silhouette of Adriana Degreas’ zig-zagged halterneck swimsuit.

Greatest Structured This corset-style one-piece by Becca seems ultra-luxurious with its metallic cloth and structured silhoeutte.

Greatest on amazon Accessible in sizes XS to 6X, Amazon Necessities’ versatile one-piece swimsuit provides full protection in a variety of colours and prints.

Web-A-Porter Greatest ruched Isa Boulder’s shimmering one-piece additionally scored a coveted spot in Martha Stewart’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot. Made from copper stretch-satin cloth, Stewart wore this ruched type with Eric Javitz’ outsized solar hat.

Greatest adjustable protection Additionally worn by Stewart, Monday Swimwear’s Aruba one-piece (additionally accessible in black) has a supportive waist panel and a deep V-neckline with vast straps that look snug and flattering on each silhouette. It provides adjustable bust protection and average backside protection and it’s fabricated from a stretchy mix of spandex and recycled nylon.

Greatest strapless Whether or not you’re headed to St. Tropez or a rooftop pool, look effortlessly stylish in Zimmermann’s strapless belted swimsuit.

Greatest full protection Providing full protection for the bust and bum, Land’s Finish’s chlorine-resistant zip-up swimsuit is available in sizes 2 to 18 in addition to lengthy and plus measurement choices (16W to 26W). We just like the flattering shirred detailing and the hidden storage pocket, too.

Andie Greatest for lengthy torso Mindy Kaling teamed with Hollywood-backed model Andie (Demi Moore is an investor) for a 33-piece swimwear assortment of one-pieces, bikinis and coverups fabricated from 80 % recycled nylon and 20 % spandex. This Malibu one-piece with a snap-front neckline provides medium backside protection and most bust help and is available in an choice for lengthy torsos.

Greatest Cheeky For individuals who love to indicate off some pores and skin with out breaking the financial institution, Wild Fable’s traditional one-piece with a excessive leg and cheeky lower is a flexible choose that is available in a wide range of shades and tons of sizes (XXS to 26).

Speedo Greatest athletic Speedo’s Olympian-approved swimwear was designed to last as long as 10 occasions longer than your regular waterwear, and the model’s Ultraback Endurance one-piece resists sagging and harm from chlorine, pores and skin oils, suntan lotion and sunscreen. Accessible in sizes 6 to 24, this swimsuit has a up to date lower, entrance panel compression, UPF 50+ UV safety and lightweight chest help.

Greatest for browsing Designed by avid surfers, women-founded label Left on Friday’s Double Scoop go well with is available in greater than 10 colours and provides medium bum protection with a excessive lower leg. The most effective half: the model says this stays-put silhouette is a favourite of post-competitive swimmers, and it is available in common and tall sizes.

Greatest multi-style Cleobella’s resort-ready Tonne one-piece is definitely three types in a single, so you may swap up your take a look at the seaside or pool cabana. It’s ethically made in Sri Lanka of Oeko-Tex-certified recycled nylon and elastane.

Greatest eco-friendly Reformation’s Pleasure one-piece is among the most sustainable swimwear choices on the market, because of Econyl cloth constructed from renewal, plant-based fibers and regenerated nylon. The model recommends utilizing a Guppyfriend washing bag to catch any microplastics that may shed from the material.

Greatest Scoop neck Go for (style) gold in Skims’ Signature Swim scoop-neck one-piece in an unique colorblocked design for Workforce USA. It’s nice for anybody who likes cheeky protection and an athletic aesthetic.

Similar Greatest medium protection Calling Grace Kelly. Similar Swim channels the royal Hollywood icon on this vintage-inspired ribbed one-piece swimsuit, which is available in sizes XS to L and in six colorways.

Most measurement choices Made from compressive nylon and elastane cloth, Good American’s At all times Matches metallic one-piece contains a traditional low-neck, high-leg silhouette and is available in is available in 4 metallic colours and in sizes XXS to 3XL. (The Khloé Kardashian-helmed model is commonly worn by its founder’s well-known sisters and mates.)

Greatest customized match Made of soppy pique cloth and accessible in 4 stylish colorways, L*Area’s Balboa swimsuit contains a sq. neck, padded bra, an adjustable three-point again with a cutout and a waist tie for a customizable match.