The Best Deals on Sold-Out Sabrina Carpenter Concert Tickets

Sabrina Carpenter‘s long-awaited sixth album, Quick n’ Candy, drops on Aug. 23 — and followers have an opportunity to catch the “Espresso” singer earlier than she embarks on her world tour in September.

The 25-year-old star will carry out on the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Aug. 2 for an intimate celebration of her new album earlier than headlining the second day (Aug. 10) of Exterior Lands music competition in San Francisco. Carpenter kicks off her Quick n’ Candy worldwide tour on Sept. 23 in Ohio, and tickets are nonetheless out there for choose dates beginning at $194 at Ticketmaster and third-party resale websites together with GameTime, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Community and VividSeats.

The tour comes after the singer lately dropped her “Please Please Please” music video starring boyfriend and Oscar-winning actor Barry Keoghan. In June, she introduced her perfume model Candy Tooth’s latest scent, Cherry Child, an eau de parfum with notes of cherry cosmo, glazed apple, plum nector, brown sugar, darkish chocolate patchouli and extra.

Preserve studying to search out out the perfect offers on Sabrina Carpenter tickets, the newest record of tour dates and the place to buy merch (together with her candy-scented fragrances) and unique vinyl editions of her new studio album, Quick n’ Candy.

The place to Purchase Sabrina Carpenter Tickets On-line: Finest Promo Codes and Offers

Among the best offers on Sabrina Carpenter live performance tickets proper now could be at Ticket Community, which is providing THR readers a beneficiant $150 off orders of $500 with code THR150 or $300 off $1,000 and up with code THR300. You may get promo codes for reductions on Quick n’ Candy tour seats at SeatGeek (use THR‘s unique code HOLLYWOOD10 for $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up), VividSeats (use code THR2024 for $20 off) and Ticket Liquidator (save 15 p.c off with code TLSummer15).

Final-minute concertgoers can doubtlessly discover main offers on same-day Sabrina Carpenter tickets. (We beforehand noticed seats for Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concert events going for as little as $200 inside hours of showtime.)

An alternative choice? Make it a trip (as many Swifties are doing for the Eras Tour) and guide a less expensive seat exterior of your metropolis and plan an itinerary across the present via Tripadvisor, Expedia and different journey reserving websites.

The Finest Sabrina Carpenter Merch to Purchase On-line

Sabrina Carpenter Quick n’ Candy Tour: 2024-2025 Live performance Dates

September 2024 Sabrina Carpenter Tour Dates

Sept. 23 Nationwide Area, Columbus, OH

Nationwide Area, Columbus, OH Sept. 25 Scotiabank Area, Toronto, Canada

Scotiabank Area, Toronto, Canada Sept. 26 Little Caesars Area, Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Area, Detroit, MI Sept. 29 Madison Sq. Backyard, NY

Madison Sq. Backyard, NY Sept. 30 Barclays Middle, Brooklyn, NY

October 2024 Sabrina Carpenter Tour Dates

Oct. 2 XL Middle, Hartford, CT

XL Middle, Hartford, CT Oct. 3 TD Backyard,, Boston, MA

TD Backyard,, Boston, MA Oct. 5 CFG Financial institution Area, Baltimore, MD

CFG Financial institution Area, Baltimore, MD Oct. 8 Wells Fargo Middle, Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Middle, Philadelphia, PA Oct. 11 Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada Oct. 13 United Middle, Chicago, IL

United Middle, Chicago, IL Oct. 14 Goal Middle, Minneapolis, MN

Goal Middle, Minneapolis, MN Oct. 16 Bridgestone Area, Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Area, Nashville, TN Oct. 17 Chaifetz Area, St. Louis, MO

Chaifetz Area, St. Louis, MO Oct. 19 PNC Area, Raleigh, NC

PNC Area, Raleigh, NC Oct. 20 John Paul Jones Area, Charlottseville, VA

John Paul Jones Area, Charlottseville, VA Oct. 22 State Farm Area, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Area, Atlanta, GA Oct. 24 Kia Middle, Orlando, FL

Kia Middle, Orlando, FL Oct. 25 Amalie Area, Tampa, FL

Amalie Area, Tampa, FL Oct. 27 Toyota Middle, Houston, TX

Toyota Middle, Houston, TX Oct. 28 Moody Middle, Austin, TX

Moody Middle, Austin, TX Oct. 30 American Airways Middle, Dallas, TX

November 2024 Sabrina Carpenter Tour Dates

Nov. 1 Ball Area, Denver, CO

Ball Area, Denver, CO Nov. 2 Delta Middle, Salt Lake Metropolis, UT

Delta Middle, Salt Lake Metropolis, UT Nov. 4 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, Canada

Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, Canada Nov. 6 Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, WA

Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, WA Nov. 7 Moda Middle, Portland, OR

Moda Middle, Portland, OR Nov. 9 Chase Middle, San Francisco, CA

Chase Middle, San Francisco, CA Nov. 10 Pechanga Area, San Diego, CA

Pechanga Area, San Diego, CA Nov. 13 Footprint Middle, Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Middle, Phoenix, AZ Nov. 15 Crypto.com Area, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Area, Los Angeles, CA Nov. 17-18 Kia Discussion board, Inglewood, CA

March 2025 Sabrina Carpenter Tour Dates