BEST Below $200

Whereas nothing will ever evaluate to Dyson’s Coanda impact (which delivers tight, clean curls), Fentgo’s five-in-one ionic 110,000rpm hair dryer and multi-styler is an in depth second, particularly for the value. On sale for $105 if you apply the additional 5% off coupon on Amazon, this inexpensive hair styling software is over 80 % cheaper than its expensive competitor.

The styling barrel felt simply as light-weight and ergonomic because the Airwrap, and it comes with two curling barrels (for clockwise and counterclockwise curls), an oval volumizing brush and a concentrator attachment that helps to clean out flyaways. There are three drying speeds and three warmth settings, plus a chilly shot button for setting kinds.