The Berlin Zoo is hoping for more German-born giant pandas as scans confirm a pregnancy

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo has a lot anticipated information: Meng Meng the panda is pregnant once more, months after the primary big pandas born in Germany have been despatched to China.

The zoo stated Tuesday that ultrasound scans over the weekend confirmed Meng Meng is anticipating two cubs. They nonetheless have loads of rising to do however the zoo expects the delivery on the finish of August, if all goes properly, it stated.

Meng Meng and male panda Jiao Qing arrived in Berlin in 2017. In August 2019, Meng Meng gave delivery to Pit and Paule, additionally recognized by the Chinese language names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan, the primary big pandas born in Germany.

The twins have been a star attraction in Berlin, however they have been flown to China in December — a visit that was contractually agreed from the beginning however delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. China gifted pleasant nations with its unofficial mascot for many years as a part of a “panda diplomacy″ coverage. The nation now loans pandas to zoos on industrial phrases.

Big pandas have issue breeding and births are significantly welcomed. There are about 1,800 pandas dwelling within the wild in China and some hundred in captivity worldwide.

Meng Meng was artificially inseminated in March. The zoo famous that feminine pandas are solely able to reproducing for about 72 hours per yr.