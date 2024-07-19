‘The Bear,’ ‘Shogun’ Lead Nominees (Full List)

Emmy voters are paying consideration. The Tv Academy introduced nominations for the 76th Emmys on Wednesday morning, and the announcement was full of historic-making decisions and a number of other critically acclaimed names and titles that had been overdue for recognition.
Main the cost was FX’s “Shogun,” which scored a surprising 25 nominations (together with restricted collection) and scored first-time appearing nominations for stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. It was an incredible morning for FX, which landed 93 noms all collectively — helped additionally by the record-breaking 23 nominations (probably the most in Emmy historical past) for its comedy collection “The Bear.”
“The Bear” was already an Emmy celebrity, having landed 10 wins in 2023 — making it probably the most Emmys gained by a collection in its first season. This time, “The Bear” stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas all acquired appearing nods.
FX’s surge made it the second-most nominated community this yr, behind solely Netflix (107). And that put it above HBO and Max (91), which wasn’t one of many high two networks for the primary time in a number of many years. (It is a little bit of a “bye” yr for HBO, as a lot of its high contenders both ended their runs or didn’t air final season as a result of manufacturing delays.)
“This one actually caught us abruptly and in the absolute best method.,” stated FX chief John Landgraf. “You simply really feel this overwhelming sense of satisfaction for the artists for the nominees.”
In addition to “Shogun” and “The Bear,” FX pulled off a comedy collection nomination for “Reservation Canines,” one thing that followers and TV critics had been pushing for years. However “Rez Canines” wasn’t the one earlier snub lastly rectified: In its third season, “Solely Murders within the Constructing” lastly landed an appearing nomination for star Selena Gomez.
Essentially the most-nominated restricted/anthology collection this yr was HBO’s “True Detective: Night time Nation,” with 19. NBC’s “Saturday Night time Stay” was the most-recognized broadcast entry, with 17 nods. Different shops having a landmark yr included Apple TV+, which scored 72 nominations — due to a surging “The Morning Present” (16 nominations), comedy newcomer “Palm Royale” (11) and restricted entry “Classes in Chemistry” (10).
Netflix’s haul included “The Crown,” its high nominee (18), in addition to “Ripley” (13) and “Child Reindeer” (11).
Tony Hale (“Veep”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) introduced the 2024 Emmy nominations Wednesday morning, together with new Tv Academy chair Cris Abrego.
Wait, didn’t the 2024 Emmys already occur, again in January? Not fairly. The Hollywood strikes pressured the Tv Academy to push the 2023 telecast to January of this yr — proper in the midst of Oscar season. And now, as Abrego alluded to in his opening, simply 9 months later we’re doing it once more for the June 1, 2023 to Could 31, 2024, timeframe.
With voting ending on June 24 and the 76th Emmy nominations introduced Wednesday, now comes Emmy marketing campaign Section 2. And in contrast to final yr, when the strikes led to months of uncertainty and a scarcity of expertise participation, this time the nominees are primed and able to hit the marketing campaign path as soon as once more.
The TV Academy’s roughly 22,000 members made their decisions from a pool of 229 whole collection submitted in the important thing drama, comedy and restricted/anthology collection classes in 2024 — down 33% from final yr’s 309. And with fewer submissions, the org’s sliding scale has led to fewer nominations in a number of classes (dropping to 5 within the lead comedy and restricted/anthology/TV film appearing fields).
A few of that lower is because of a decline in manufacturing quantity, as networks and streamers pull again on unique collection. However final yr’s strikes additionally delayed many productions — together with collection that didn’t make the minimize this yr however might be again within the operating in 2025, like HBO’s “Home of the Dragon” (and sure “The Final of Us”), Prime Video’s “The Boys” and Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”
In the meantime, there have been solely a handful of main Emmy guidelines adjustments this yr. Maybe most notable was a last-minute methodology change within the scripted selection subject. With so few submissions, the class was become a “juried” competitors, with peer group members screening the entries and the highest two receiving 70% approval incomes a nod.
Occasion due to its prolonged delay, the latest Emmys in January posted record-low scores for the kudocast. The occasion confronted an NFL playoff sport, which didn’t assist, because it delivered simply 4.3 million viewers. However sarcastically, that little-watched telecast earned a number of the strongest important raves in years for an awards present — Emmys or in any other case. The January occasion, hosted by Anthony Anderson and produced by Jesse Collins Leisure, scored excessive marks for its nostalgic tribute to TV hits of the previous 75 years, reuniting casts of collection like “Cheers” and “Martin” whereas paying tribute to classics by re-creating moments from exhibits like “I Love Lucy” and “All within the Household.” That’s why Jesse Collins Ent. is again to helm this September’s telecast as properly.
The 76th Emmy Awards might be broadcast stay from downtown Los Angeles’ LA Stay Peacock Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to eight p.m. PT on ABC. The published will then be obtainable to be streamed the subsequent day on Hulu. A bunch has not but been named.
See the complete record of Emmy nominees beneath.
Drama Collection
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“Fallout” (Prime Video)
“The Gilded Age” (Max)
“The Morning Present” (Apple TV+)
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)
“Shōgun” (FX)
“Gradual Horses” (Apple TV+)
“3 Physique Downside” (Netflix)
Comedy Collection
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“The Bear” (FX)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)
“Hacks” (Max)
“Solely Murders within the Constructing” (Hulu)
“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)
“Reservation Canines” (FX)
“What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)
Restricted or Anthology Collection
“Child Reindeer” (Netflix)
“Fargo” (FX)
“Classes in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
“Ripley” (Netflix)
“True Detective: Night time Nation” (Max)
Excellent Discuss Collection
“The Day by day Present”
“Jimmy Kimmel Stay!”
“Late Night time With Seth Meyers”
“The Late Present With Stephen Colbert”
Actuality Competitors Program
“The Wonderful Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Prime Chef”
“The Traitors”
“The Voice”
Lead Actor in a Drama Collection
Idris Elba (“Hijack”)
Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)
Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)
Gary Oldman (“Gradual Horses”)
Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)
Dominic West (“The Crown”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Collection
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Present”)
Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)
Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)
Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)
Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Present”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Collection
Matt Berry (“What We Do within the Shadows”)
Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
Steve Martin (“Solely Murders within the Constructing”)
Martin Quick (“Solely Murders within the Constructing”)
Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Canines”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Collection
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
Selena Gomez (“Solely Murders within the Constructing”)
Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)
Jean Good (“Hacks”)
Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)
Lead Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Collection
Matt Bomer (“Fellow Vacationers”)
Richard Gadd (“Child Reindeer”)
Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)
Tom Hollander (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)
Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)
Lead Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Collection
Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night time Nation”)
Brie Larson (“Classes in Chemistry”)
Juno Temple (“Fargo”)
Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)
Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection
Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)
Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Present”)
Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)
Greta Lee (“The Morning Present”)
Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)
Karen Pittman (“The Morning Present”)
Holland Taylor (“The Morning Present”)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection
Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Present”)
Mark Duplass (“The Morning Present”)
Jon Hamm (“The Morning Present”)
Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)
Jack Lowden (“Gradual Horses”)
Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection
Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)
Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)
Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
Meryl Streep (“Solely Murders In The Constructing”)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection
Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)
Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
Paul Rudd (“Solely Murders In The Constructing”)
Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night time Stay”)
Supporting Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Collection
Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)
Lily Gladstone (“Below The Bridge”)
Jessica Gunning (“Child Reindeer”)
Aja Naomi King (“Classes In Chemistry”)
Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)
Nava Mau (“Child Reindeer”)
Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night time Nation”)
Supporting Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Collection
Jonathan Bailey “(Fellow Vacationers”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)
Tom Goodman-Hill (“Child Reindeer”)
John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night time Nation”)
Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”)
Lewis Pullman (“Classes In Chemistry”)
Deal with Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)
Excellent Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Males ’97
Excellent Visitor Actor In A Comedy Collection
Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto (The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions )
Matthew Broderick as Matthew Broderick (Solely Murders In The Constructing • Co Bro • Hulu • twentieth Tv)
Ryan Gosling as Host (Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video)
Christopher Lloyd as Larry Arbuckle (Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure )
Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee (The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions)
Will Poulter as Luca (The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions)
Excellent Visitor Actor In A Drama Collection
Néstor Carbonell as Rodriguez (Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions)
Paul Dano as Sizzling Neighbor (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)
Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney (Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • The New World • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions)
Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright (Gradual Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple)
John Turturro as Eric Shane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Second Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)
Excellent Visitor Actress In A Comedy Collection
Olivia Colman as Chef Terry (The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions)
Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto (The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions)
Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance (Hacks • The Roast Of Deborah Vance • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure)
Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph as Donna Williams (Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv)
Maya Rudolph as Host (Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video)
Kristen Wiig as Host (Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video)
Excellent Visitor Actress In A Drama Collection
Michaela Coel as Bev (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Infidelity • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II (The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix)
Marcia Homosexual Harden as Maggie Brener (The Morning Present • Replace Your Priors • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple)
Sarah Paulson as Therapist (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • {Couples} Remedy (Bare & Afraid) • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)
Parker Posey as Different Jane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Double Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)
Excellent Performer In A Quick Kind Comedy Or Drama Collection
Eric Andŕe as Eric Andŕe (The Eric Andre Present • Grownup Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Avenue)
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic (Desi Lydic Foxsplains – The Day by day Present • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC)
Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson (RZR • Gala Movie • Exertion3 Movies in partnership with Gala Movie)
Excellent Character Voice-Over Efficiency
Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak (The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Movies manufacturing in affiliation with twentieth Tv Animation)
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin (Household Man • Instructor’s Heavy Pet • FOX • twentieth Tv Animation)
Sterling Ok. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646 (Invincible • I Thought You Had been Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation)
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress (Massive Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix)
Hannah Waddingham as Deliria (Krapopolis • Massive Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Leisure and Bento Field Leisure)
Excellent Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator (Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC)
Angela Bassett, Narrator (Queens • African Queens • Nationwide Geographic • Wildstar Movies)
Morgan Freeman, Narrator (Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Guidelines Of Life • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Silverback Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv)
Paul Rudd, Narrator (Secrets and techniques Of The Octopus • Masterminds • Nationwide Geographic • Sealight Photos, Wildstar Movies and Earthship Productions)
Octavia Spencer, Narrator (Misplaced Girls Of Freeway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery • Orit Leisure and October Movies)
Excellent Host For A Actuality Or Actuality Competitors Program
RuPaul Charles, Host (RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Surprise)
Mark Cuban, Host/Lori Greiner, Host/Kevin O’Leary, Host/Barbara Corcoran, Host/Robert Herjavec, Host/Daymond John, Host (Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv)
Kristen Kish, Host (The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert Alan Cumming, Host Prime Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves)
Jeff Probst, Host (Survivor • CBS • MGM Studios)
Excellent Host For A Sport Present
Steve Harvey, Host (Celeb Household Feud • ABC • Fremantle)
Ken Jennings, Host (Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv)
Jane Lynch, Host (Weakest Hyperlink • NBC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in affiliation with Common Tv Different Studio
Keke Palmer, Host (Password • NBC • Fremantle in affiliation with Common Tv Different Studio and Electrical Sizzling Canine)
Pat Sajak, Host (Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Photos Studios)
Excellent Tv Film
Mr. Monk’s Final Case: A Monk Film • Peacock • UCP
Randy Zisk, Govt Producer
Tony Shalhoub, Govt Producer
Andy Breckman, Govt Producer
David Hoberman, Govt Producer
Lena Cordina, Produced by
Quiz Woman • Hulu • twentieth Century Studios
Alex Brown, Govt Producer
Erika Hampson, Govt Producer
Will Ferrell, Produced by
Jessica Elbaum, Produced by
Maggie Haskins, Produced by
Itay Reiss, Produced by
Jen D’Angelo, Produced by
Awkwafina, Produced by
Sandra Oh, Produced by
Pink, White & Royal Blue • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Berlanti/Schechter Movies
Casey McQuiston, Govt Producer
Michael Riley McGrath, Govt Producer
Matthew López, Govt Producer
Michael S. Constable, Greg Berlanti, Produced by,
Sarah Schechter, Produced by
Scoop • Netflix • Netflix presents a Lighthouse Movie and Tv manufacturing in affiliation with Voltage TV
Sam McAlister, Govt Producer
Sanjay Singhal, Govt Producer
Radford Neville, Produced by
Hilary Salmon, Produced by
Unfrosted • Netflix • Netflix presents A Columbus 81 Manufacturing / A Skyview Leisure Manufacturing / A Good One Manufacturing
Andy Robin, Govt Producer
Barry Marder, Govt Producer
Cherylanne Martin, Govt Producer
Jerry Seinfeld, Produced by
Spike Feresten, Produced by
Beau Bauman, Produced by
Excellent Scripted Selection Collection
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv
John Oliver, Govt Producer/Host
Tim Carvell, Govt Producer
Liz Stanton, Govt Producer
Jeremy Tchaban, Co-Govt Producer
Catherine Owens, Supervising Producer
Whit Conway, Producer
Kaye Foley, Producer
Laura L. Griffin, Producer
Christopher McDaniel, Producer
Kate Mullaney, Producer
Matt Passet, Producer
Megan Peck Shub, Producer
Wynn Van Dusen, Producer
Marian Wang, Producer
Charles Wilson, Producer
Rebecca Etchberger, Producer
Nicole Franza, Line Producer
Saturday Night time Stay • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Govt Producer
Javier Winnik, Supervising Producer
Erin Doyle, Producer
Tom Broecker, Producer
Caroline Maroney, Producer
Steve Higgins, Produced by
Erik Kenward, Produced by
Excellent Selection Particular (Stay)
The Apple Music Tremendous Bowl LVIII Halftime Present Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Leisure, DPS and Roc Nation
Shawn Carter, Govt Producer
Desiree Perez, Govt Producer
Jesse Collins, Govt Producer
Dionne Harmon, Co-Govt Producer
Dave Meyers, Co-Govt Producer
Aaron B. Cooke, Supervising Producer
Phil Sino-Cruz, Line Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer
Usher, Performer
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Govt Producer
Raj Kapoor, Govt Producer
Jesse Collins, Govt Producer
Eric Cook dinner, Co-Govt Producer
Patrick Menton, Co-Govt Producer
Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Co-Govt Producer
Trevor Noah, Producer/Host
Hamish Hamilton, Producer
David Wild, Producer
Tabitha Dumo, Producer
Alexandra Papa, Producer
Rita Maye Bland, Producer
Hilary Gladstein, Line Producer
The Biggest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix • Casey Patterson Leisure, 199 Productions and Hartbeat Productions for Netflix
Casey Patterson, Govt Producer
Tom Brady, Govt Producer
Kevin Hart, Govt Producer/Host
Jeff Clanagan, Govt Producer
Jeff Ross, Govt Producer
Carol Donovan, Govt Producer
Mike Gibbons, Co-Govt Producer
Rob Paine, Co-Govt Producer
Barbra Dannov, Supervising Producer
Pete Diobilda, Supervising Producer
Steven Kaplan, Line Producer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Raj Kapoor, Govt Producer
Molly McNearney, Govt Producer
Katy Mullan, Govt Producer
Rob Paine, Co-Govt Producer
Taryn Hurd Bleckner, Producer
Sarah Levine Corridor, Producer
Jimmy Kimmel, Host
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions
Ricky Kirshner, Govt Producer
Glenn Weiss, Govt Producer
Jesse Craine, Supervising Producer
Sarah Levine Corridor, Produced by
Ariana Debose, Host
Excellent Selection Particular (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos
Steve Cohen, Govt Producer
Barry Ehrmann, Govt Producer
Billy Joel, Govt Producer/Performer
Paul Dugdale, Govt Producer
Dennis Arfa, Co-Govt Producer
Brian Ruggles, Co-Govt Producer
Bobby Thrasher, Co-Govt Producer
Todd Kamelhar, Co-Govt Producer
Lee Eastman, Co-Govt Producer
Kyle Loftus, Co-Govt Producer
Ned Doyle, Supervising Producer
Tom Mackay, Producer
Richard Story, Producer
Krista Wegener, Producer
Leslie Vincent, Producer
Krystle Tesoriero, Producer
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle, Govt Producer/Performer
Rikki Hughes, Govt Producer
Stan Lathan, Govt Producer
Sina Sadighi, Producer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in affiliation with CBS
Craig Plestis, Govt Producer
Chris Wagner, Govt Producer
Clara Plestis, Govt Producer
Ashley Edens, Govt Producer
Deena Katz, Govt Producer
Arlene Van Dyke, Govt Producer
Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer
Brittany Cherry, Producer
Ariel Kubit, Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer
Nikki Glaser: Sometime You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Carried out + Dusted
Nikki Glaser, Govt Producer/Performer
Chris Convy, Govt Producer
David Jammy, Govt Producer
Alex Murray, Govt Producer
Invoice City, Co-Govt Producer
Chris McQueen, Producer
Trevor Noah: The place Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix
Trevor Noah, Govt Producer/Performer
Sanaz Yamin, Govt Producer
Bob Bain, Govt Producer
Norman Aladjem, Govt Producer
Derek Van Pelt, Govt Producer
Benn Fleishman, Supervising Producer
Danny Sanchez, Line Producer
David Paul Meyer, Produced by
Excellent Quick Kind Comedy, Drama Or Selection Collection
Carpool Karaoke: The Collection • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Fulwell 73 and Apple
Ben Winston, Govt Producer
James Corden, Govt Producer
Eric Pankowski, Govt Producer
David Younger, Co-Govt Producer
Blake Webster, Producer
The Eric Andre Present • Grownup Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Avenue
Eric Andŕe, Govt Producer
Kitao Sakurai, Govt Producer
Dan Curry, Govt Producer
Dave Kneebone, Govt Producer
Mike Rosenstein, Govt Producer Walter Newman, Govt Producer
Late Night time With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC • Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Common Tv
Seth Meyers, Govt Producer
Mike Shoemaker, Govt Producer
Solely Murders In The Constructing: One Killer Query • Hulu • Hulu
Janice C. Molinari, Govt Producer
Dave Roth, Govt Producer
Zuriht Serna, Govt Producer
Trisha Choate, Govt Producer
Jillian Novak, Govt Producer
Xavier Salas, Govt Producer
Actual Time With Invoice Maher: Additional time • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Invoice Maher Productions
Invoice Maher, Govt Producer
Sheila Griffiths, Govt Producer
Marc Gurvitz, Govt Producer
Billy Martin, Govt Producer
Dean E. Johnsen, Govt Producer
Matt Wooden, Producer
Excellent Documentary Or Nonfiction Particular
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure
Rob Reiner, Produced by
Michele Reiner, Produced by
Matthew George, Produced by
Ladies State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile Finish Movies manufacturing in affiliation with Apple
Amanda McBaine, Produced by
Jesse Moss, Produced by
Nicole Stott, Govt Producer
Jonathan Silberberg, Govt Producer
Davis Guggenheim, Govt Producer
Laurene Powell Jobs, Govt Producer
The Biggest Night time In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Movie / A Dorothy St Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Makemake Leisure
Larry Klein, Producer
Harriet Sternberg, Producer
Lionel Richie, Producer
Bruce Eskowitz, Producer
George Hencken, Producer
Julia Nottingham, Produced by
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
Brian Grazer, Produced by
Ron Howard, Produced by
Sara Bernstein, Produced by
Margaret Bodde, Produced by
Justin Wilkes, Produced by
Mark Monroe, Produced by
Christopher St. John, Produced by
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing
Morgan Neville, Producer
Meghan Walsh, Producer
Charlise Holmes, Producer
Caitrin Rogers, Govt Producer
Ben Cotner, Govt Producer
Emily Osborne, Govt Producer
Nicole Quintero Ochoa, Co-Govt Producer
Excellent Documentary Or Nonfiction Collection
Beckham • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland
John Battsek, Produced by
Nicola Howson, Produced by
Fisher Stevens, Produced by
Billie Shepherd, Produced by
David Gardner, Govt Producer
Gary Neville, Govt Producer
Jonathan Sides, Co-Govt Producer
Craig South, Co-Govt Producer
The Jinx – Half Two • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a Hit The Floor Operating Manufacturing
Charlotte Kaufman, Producer
Sam Neave, Producer
Andrew Jarecki, Govt Producer
Zac Stuart-Pontier, Govt Producer
Kyle Martin, Govt Producer
Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer
Lisa Heller, Govt Producer
Sara Rodriguez, Govt Producer
Quiet On Set: The Darkish Facet Of Youngsters TV • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Photos Tv – Nonfiction in affiliation with Enterprise Insider Mary Robertson, Govt Producer
Emma Schwartz, Co-Govt Producer
Eli Holzman, Govt Producer
Aaron Saidman, Govt Producer
Lisa Kalikow, Co-Govt Producer
Nicholas Carlson, Govt Producer
Kate Taylor, Govt Producer
Joel Stonington, Govt Producer
Pamela E. Deutsch, Govt Producer
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents in affiliation with Harmony Originals, Polygram Leisure, Warner Music Leisure, A Laylow Photos manufacturing, A White Horse Photos manufacturing
Jamila Wignot, Produced by
Kara Elverson, Produced by
Ezra Edelman, Govt Producer
Caroline Waterlow, Govt Producer
Nigel Sinclair, Govt Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Govt Producer
Michele Smith, Govt Producer
Sophia Dilley, Govt Producer
David Blackman, Govt Producer
Tina Nguyen, Govt Producer
Telemarketers • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a manufacturing of Elara Photos and All Information in affiliation with Tough Home Photos
Claire Learn, Produced by
Adam Bhala Lough, Govt Producer
Sam Lipman-Stern, Govt Producer
Benny Safdie, Govt Producer
Dani Bernfeld, Govt Producer
Josh Safdie, Govt Producer
Danny McBride, Govt Producer
Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer
Lisa Heller, Govt Producer
Tina Nguyen, Govt Producer
Excellent Hosted Nonfiction Collection Or Particular
Conan O’Brien Should Go • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Conaco
Jason Chillemi, Producer
Sarah Federowicz, Producer
Jessie Gaskell, Producer
Matt O’Brien, Producer
Mike Sweeney, Producer
Conan O’Brien, Govt Producer / Host
Jeff Ross, Govt Producer
Aaron Bleyaert, Supervising Producer
Jordan Schlansky, Supervising Producer
Njål Lambrechts, Line Producer
Discovering Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS • WETA Washington D.C., McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Movies
Kevin Burke, Producer
Matthew Cesario, Producer
John F. Wilson, Govt Producer
Dyllan McGee, Govt Producer
Henry Louis Gates Jr., Govt Producer
Sabin Streeter, Senior Producer
Natalia Warchol, Collection Producer
Deborah C Porfido, Supervising Producer
Robert L. Yacyshyn, Line Producer
Peter Kunhardt, Govt Producer
How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Photos
Shirel Kozak, Produced by
Nathan Fielder, Govt Producer
John Wilson, Govt Producer/Host
Michael Koman, Govt Producer
Clark Reinking, Govt Producer
My Subsequent Visitor With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix • Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc. for Netflix
Tommy Alter, Producer
Tom Keaney, Govt Producer
Mary Barclay, Govt Producer
Michael Steed, Govt Producer
Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Govt Producer
Justin Wilkes, Govt Producer
Jake Fuller, Govt Producer
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+ • Twofour in affiliation with Apple
Claire Kunzel, Producer
Eugene Levy, Host/Govt Producer
David Brindley, Govt Producer
Nic Patten, Govt Producer
Sara Brailsford, Govt Producer
Alex Menzies, Govt Producer
Stephen Ache, Collection Producer
Tracey Smyth, Senior Producer
Distinctive Benefit In Documentary Filmmaking
Past Utopia (Impartial Lens) • PBS • Ultimate Companions in affiliation with 19340 Productions, XRM Media, the Random Good Basis and the Human Rights Basis
Jana Edelbaum, Producer
Rachel Cohen, Producer
Sue Mi Terry, Producer
Lois Vossen, Govt Producer
Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Undertaking • HBO | Max • Confluential Movies and Rada Studio in affiliation with JustFilms | Ford Basis in affiliation with Bertha Doc Society
Joe Brewster, Produced by
Michèle Stephenson, Produced by
Tommy Oliver, Produced by
Stamped From The Starting • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A One Story Up manufacturing
Alisa Payne, Producer
Roger Ross Williams, Producer
David Teague, Producer
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Govt Producer
Geoff Martz, Govt Producer
Mara Brock Akil, Govt Producer
Susie Fitzgerald, Govt Producer
Excellent Structured Actuality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Meals Community • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Photos
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content material for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Leisure LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv
Excellent Unstructured Actuality Program
Beneath Deck Down Below • Bravo • 51 Minds
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Photos for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World Of Surprise
Vanderpump Guidelines • Bravo • Evolution Media
Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Photos
Excellent Sport Present
Celeb Household Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv
Password • NBC • Fremantle in affiliation with Common Tv Different Studio and Electrical Sizzling Canine
The Worth Is Proper At Night time • CBS • Fremantle
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Photos Studios
Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Up to date Program (One Hour Or Extra)
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix Martin Childs, Manufacturing Designer
Mark Raggett, Artwork Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Fargo • Trials And Tribulations • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Trevor Smith, Manufacturing Designer
Cathy Cowan, Artwork Director
Amber Humphries, Set Decorator
The Gents • Deal with Tommy Woo Woo • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Photos and Miramax TV
Martyn John, Manufacturing Designer
Fiona Gavin, Artwork Director
Linda Wilson, Set Decorator
The Morning Present • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple
Nelson Coates, Manufacturing Designer
Thomas Wilkins, Artwork Director
Lauree Martell, Set Decorator
True Detective: Night time Nation • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament
of Owls and Passenger
Daniel Taylor, Manufacturing Designer
Jo Riddell, Artwork Director
Charlotte Dirickx, Set Decorator
Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Interval Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or Extra)
Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Howard Cummings, Manufacturing Designer
Laura Ballinger Gardner, Artwork Director
Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Gilded Age • Shut Sufficient To Contact • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Common Tv and Neamo Movie and
Tv
Bob Shaw, Manufacturing Designer
Larry W. Brown, Artwork Director
Lisa Crivelli Scoppa, Set Decorator
Palm Royale • Maxine’s Like A Dellacorte • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Jon Carlos, Manufacturing Designer
Mark Taylor, Artwork Director
Amelia Brooke, Artwork Director
Ellen Reede, Set Decorator
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
David Gropman, Manufacturing Designer
Karen Schulz Gropman, Artwork Director
Alex Santucci, Artwork Director
Alessandra Querzola, Set Decorator
Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions
Helen Jarvis, Manufacturing Designer
Chris Seaside, Artwork Director
Lisa Lancaster, Set Decorator
Jonathan Lancaster, Set Decorator
Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear • Omelette • FX • FX Productions Merje Veski, Manufacturing Designer
Lisa Korpan, Artwork Director
Eric Frankel, Set Decorator
Frasier • Shifting In • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Grammnet NH Productions
Glenda Rovello, Manufacturing Designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, Artwork Director
Amy Feldman, Set Decorator
Hacks • Sure, And • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Rob Tokarz, Manufacturing Designer
Jeanine A. Ringer, Artwork Director
Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Opening Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Patrick Howe, Manufacturing Designer
Casey Smith, Artwork Director
Wealthy Murray, Set Decorator
What We Do In The Shadows • A Weekend At Morrigan Manor • FX • FX Productions
Shayne Fox, Manufacturing Designer
Jody Clement, Artwork Director
Aaron Noël, Artwork Director
Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator
Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection Or Actuality Collection
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon
Tv
Eric Morrell, Manufacturing Designer
Amanda Carzoli, Artwork Director
The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Tremendous Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A
Particular Look By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Nice Once more, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Bathe Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Manufacturing Designer
Larry Hartman, Manufacturing Designer
Riley Mellon, Artwork Director
Brendan Hurley, Set Decorator
RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Stay! • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Surprise
Gianna Costa, Manufacturing Designer
Jen Chu, Manufacturing Designer
Gavin Smith, Artwork Director
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Joe DeTullio, Manufacturing Designer
Kenneth MacLeod, Manufacturing Designer
Melissa Shakun, Artwork Director
Kimberly Kachougian, Set Decorator
Squid Sport: The Problem • Conflict • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Backyard for Netflix Mathieu Weekes, Manufacturing Designer
Ben Norman, Manufacturing Designer
Lizzie Chambers, Artwork Director
Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection Particular
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in affiliation with CBS
Steve Morden, Manufacturing Designer
James Yarnell, Manufacturing Designer
John Sparano, Set Decorator
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Julio Himede, Manufacturing Designer
Kristen Merlino, Artwork Director
Gloria Lamb, Artwork Director
Ellen Jaworski, Artwork Director
Kaydee Lavorin Friel, Set Decorator
Hannah Waddingham: Dwelling For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Carried out + Dusted in affiliation with Apple Misty Buckley, Manufacturing Designer
Laura Woodroffe, Artwork Director
Richard Olivieri, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences Misty Buckley, Manufacturing Designer
Alana Billingsley, Manufacturing Designer
John Zuiker, Artwork Director
Margaux Lapresle, Artwork Director
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions
Steve Bass, Manufacturing Designer
Aaron Black, Artwork Director
Star Theodos Kahn, Artwork Director
Excellent Casting For A Comedy Collection
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv
and twentieth Tv Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
Chris Gehrt, Casting by
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by
Maggie Bacharach, Casting by
Jennifer Rudnicke, CSA, Location Casting
Mickie Paskal, CSA, Location Casting
AJ Hyperlinks, CSA, Location Casting
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO
Allison Jones, Casting by
Hacks • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts
Leisure
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Future Lilly, CSA, Casting by
Excellent Casting For A Drama Collection
The Crown • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Morning Present • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
Carmen Cuba, Casting by
Candice Alustiza-Lee, Location Casting
Teresa Razzauti, Location Casting
Alejandro Reza, Location Casting
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by
Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by
Kei Kawamura, CSA, Location Casting
Maureen Webb, CSA, Location Casting
Colleen Bolton, Location Casting
Gradual Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple
Nina Gold, Casting by
Excellent Casting For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
Child Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing
Nina Gold, Casting by
Martin Ware, Casting by
Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by
Jackie Lind, CSA, Location Casting
Stephanie Gorin, CSA, Location Casting
Rhonda Fisekci, CSA, Location Casting
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francesco Vedovati, Location Casting
Barbara Giordani, Location Casting
True Detective: Night time Nation • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament
of Owls and Passenger
Francine Maisler, Casting by
Deborah Schildt, Location Casting
Alda B. Gudjónsdóttir, Location Casting
Excellent Casting For A Actuality Program
The Wonderful Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jesse Tannenbaum, Casting by
The Golden Bachelor • ABC • Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon
Jacqui Pitman, Casting by
John Kennamann, Casting by
Lindsay Liles, Casting by
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Photos for Netflix
Cian O’Clery, Casting by
Sean Bowman, Casting by
Marina Nieto Ritger, Casting by
Emma Choate, Casting by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Surprise
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Adam Cook dinner, Casting by
Michelle Redwine, Casting by
Squid Sport: The Problem • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Backyard for Netflix
Rachael Stubbins, Casting by
Emma Shearer, Casting by
Robyn Kass, Casting by
Erika Dobrin, Casting by
Excellent Choreography For Selection Or Actuality Programming
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer
Jenna Johnson, Choreographer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in
affiliation with CBS
Alison Faulk, Choreographer
Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routines: I’m Simply Ken / In Memoriam • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences Mandy Moore, Choreographer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Energy • MTV • World Of Surprise
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Quantity / Lifetime Achievement • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in
affiliation with Tony Award Productions
Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer
Excellent Choreography For Scripted Programming
The Idol • Routines: Rehearsal / Music Video Shoot / Dollhouse • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with The Cheap Bunch, Manic Section, Tiny Goat, Bron, Folks Pleaser Productions and A24
Nina McNeely, Choreographer
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Routines: Oliver’s Dream Sequence / Creatures Of The Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv
John Carrafa, Choreographer
Palm Royale • Routines: The Rhumba / Maxine’s Entrance • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Brooke Lipton, Choreographer
Bodily • Routines: Jean Franc’s Superior Aerobics Class / Determine 8’s Industrial / Xanadu & Goals • Apple TV+ •
Tomorrow Studios in affiliation with Apple
Jennifer Hamilton, Choreographer
Excellent Cinematography For A Multi-Digital camera Collection (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola • These Giants Are Versatile • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in affiliation with Warner Bros.
Tv
Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Pictures
The Conners • Fireplace And Vice • ABC • Werner Leisure
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Pictures
Frasier • Reindeer Video games • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Grammnet NH Productions
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Pictures
How I Met Your Father • Okay Wonderful, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Pictures
Night time Courtroom • A Night time Courtroom Earlier than Christmas • NBC • After January Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv
and Common Tv Wayne Kennan, ASC, Director of Pictures
The Upshaws • Forbidden Fruit • Netflix • Savannah Candy Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Chuck Ozeas, Director of Pictures
Excellent Cinematography For A Single-Digital camera Collection (Half-Hour)
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Andrew Wehde, Director of Pictures
Hacks • Simply For Laughs • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Adam Bricker, Director of Pictures
Bodily • Like A Rocket • Apple TV+ • Tomorrow Studios in affiliation with Apple
Jimmy Lindsey, ASC, Director of Pictures
Reservation Canines • Deer Woman • FX • FX Productions Mark Schwartzbard, Director of Pictures
Sugar • Starry Eyed • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Richard Rutkowski, ASC, Director of Pictures
Excellent Cinematography For A Collection (One Hour)
The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Sophia Olsson, FSF, Director of Pictures
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Pictures
Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Ross, BSC, Director of Pictures
Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions
Sam McCurdy, ASC, BSC, Director of Pictures
3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak
Martin Ahlgren, ASC, Director of Pictures
Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Todd Banhazl, ASC, Director of Pictures
Excellent Cinematography For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix
Tobias Schliessler, ASC, Director of Pictures
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Pictures
Griselda • Center Administration • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / Grand Electrical
Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Pictures
Classes In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Zachary Galler, Director of Pictures
Ripley • V Lucio • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights
for Netflix
Robert Elswit, Director of Pictures
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Florian Hoffmeister, BSC, Director of Pictures
Excellent Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
Beckham • The Kick • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland
Tim Cragg, Director of Pictures
Ladies State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile Finish Movies manufacturing in affiliation with Apple
Laura Hudock, Director of Pictures
Laela Kilbourn, Director of Pictures
Daniel Carter, Director of Pictures
Erynn Patrick Lamont, Director of Pictures
Keri Oberly, Director of Pictures
Thorsten Thielow, Director of Pictures
Martina Radwan, Director of Pictures
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
Igor Martinovic, Director of Pictures
Vanja Cernjul, Director of Pictures
Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Transfer • Netflix • Silverback Movies for Netflix
Brad Bestelink, Cinematography by
Kyle McBurnie, Cinematography by
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America,
ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Luke Nelson, Director of Pictures
John Shier, Director of Pictures
Excellent Cinematography For A Actuality Program
The Wonderful Race • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Pictures
Bryan T. Adams, Digital camera
Kathryn Barrows, Digital camera
Kurt Carpenter, Digital camera
Petr Cikhart, Digital camera
Diego J. Contreras, Digital camera
David D’Angelo, Digital camera
Matthew Di Girolamo, CSC, Digital camera
Rob Gowler, Digital camera
Adam Haisinger, Digital camera
Jamie Holland, Digital camera
Kevin R. Johnson, Digital camera
Jay Kaufman, Digital camera
Ian Kerr, CSC, Digital camera
Tim Laks, Digital camera
Regan Letourneau, Digital camera
Danny Lengthy, Digital camera
Lucas Kenna Mertes, Digital camera
Ryan Shaw, Digital camera
Alan Weeks, Digital camera
Stephen A. Coleman, Digital camera Willie Shipp, Digital camera
Life Beneath Zero • Bulletproof • Nationwide Geographic • BBC Studios Los Angeles for Nationwide Geographic
Charlie Beck, Director of Pictures
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Pictures
Danny Day, Director of Pictures
Pedro Delbrey, Digital camera Operator
Survivor • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • MGM Studios
Peter Wery, Director of Pictures
Scott Duncan, Director of Pictures
Russ Fill, Director of Pictures
Tim Barker, Digital camera
Marc Bennett, Digital camera
Paulo Castillo, Digital camera
Rodney Chauvin, Digital camera
Chris Ellison, Digital camera
Ben Gamble, Digital camera
Nixon George, Digital camera
Marcus Hebbelmann, Digital camera
Derek Hoffmann, Digital camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Digital camera
Toby Hogan, Digital camera
Derek Holt, Digital camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Digital camera
Ian Miller, Digital camera
Nico Nyoni, Digital camera
Paul Peddinghaus, Digital camera
Nejc Poberaj, Digital camera
Louis Powell, Digital camera
Thomas Pretorius, Digital camera
Jovan Gross sales, Digital camera
Erick Sarmiento, Digital camera
Dirk Steyn, Digital camera
John Tattersall, Digital camera
Holly Thompson, Digital camera
Paulo Velozo, Digital camera
Cullum Andrews, Digital camera
Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Pictures
Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Pictures
Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Digital camera Operator
Dwight Winston, Aerial Digital camera Operator
The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Pictures
Matt Wright, Director of Pictures
Welcome To Wrexham • Collection Physique Of Work • FX • Boardwalk Photos
Craig Hastings, Director of Pictures
Ed Edwards, Director of Pictures
James Melrose, Director of Pictures
Craig Murdoch, Director of Pictures
Verdy Oliver, Director of Pictures
Esther Vardy, Director of Pictures
Leighton Cox, Director of Pictures
Tom Reece, Director of Pictures
Gareth Roberts, Digital camera
Joe Clifford, Digital camera
Joby Newson, Digital camera
Mike Staniforth, Digital camera
Dillon Scheps, Digital camera
Excellent Industrial
Album Cowl – Apple iPhone 15
O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm
Apple, Advert Company
Greatest Mates – Uber One | Uber Eats O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm
Mom, Advert Company
Fuzzy Emotions – Apple – iPhone + Mac
Hungry Man, Manufacturing Firm
TBWA Media Arts Lab, Advert Company
Simply Joking – Sandy Hook Promise
SMUGGLER, Manufacturing Firm
BBDO New York, Advert Company
Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm
O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm
Highdive, Advert Company
Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Prettybird, Manufacturing Firm
Ogilvy PR, Advert Company
Excellent Interval Costumes For A Collection
The Gilded Age • You Don’t Even Like Opera • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Common Tv and Neamo Movie and
Tv
Kasia Walicka Maimone, Costume Designer
Patrick Wiley, Co-Costume Designer
Isabelle Simone, Assistant Costume Designer
Denise Andres, Costume Supervisor
Rebecca Levin Lore, Costume Supervisor
The New Look • What A Day This Has Been • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions
Karen Muller Serreau, Costume Designer
Catherine Boisgontier, Costume Supervisor
Emmanuelle Pertus, Assistant Costume Designer
Palm Royale • Maxine Throws A Occasion • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer
Carolyn Dessert, Costume Supervisor
Leigh Bell, Co-Costume Designer
Lindsay Newton, Assistant Costume Designer
Valerie Keiser, Head Of Workroom
Shōgun • Women Of The Willow World • FX • FX Productions
Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer
Carole Griffin, Costume Supervisor
Kristen Bond, Assistant Costume Designer
Kenichi Tanaka, Assistant Costume Designer
Paula Plachy, Assistant Costume Designer
Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • What Is AndWhat Ought to By no means Be • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with
HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Emma Potter, Costume Designer
Maressa Richtmyer, Assistant Costume Designer
Shannon Moore, Costume Supervisor
Excellent Interval Costumes For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer
Emily O’Connor, Assistant Costume Designer
Laura McCarthy, Costume Supervisor
Hanna Shea, Assistant Costume Designer
Miwa Ishii, Head of Workroom
Griselda • Paradise Misplaced • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / Grand Electrical
Safowa Shiny Bitzelberger, Costume Designer
Joseph Castellanos, Assistant Costume Designer
Jennifer Marlin, Assistant Costume Designer
Serena Duffin, Costume Supervisor
Joanne Mills Trotta, Head of Workroom
Classes In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Costume Designer
Jen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer
Kelli Hagen, Costume Supervisor
Mary & George • Not So A lot By Love As By Awe • STARZ • Starz Originals in affiliation with Sky, A Hera Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Sky Studios and AMC Networks
Annie Symons, Costume Designer
Cédric Andries, Costume Supervisor
Courtney McClain, Assistant Costume Designer
Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer
Jason Airey, Assistant Costume Designer
Ripley • IV La Dolce Vita • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix Maurizio Millenotti, Costume Designer
Gianni Casalnuovo, Costume Designer
Ernest Camilleri, Wardrobe Supervisor
Teresa D’Arienzo, Assistant Costume Designer
Francesco Morabito, Assistant Costume Designer
Excellent Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Ahsoka • Half Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer
Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Echo • Lowak • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Ambre Wrigley, Costume Designer
Kizzie Martin Lillas, Assistant Costume Designer
Kristina Elaine Taylor, Assistant Costume Designer
Garnet Filo, Assistant Costume Designer
Amanda Steeley, Costume Supervisor
Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and
Bethesda Softworks
Amy Westcott, Costume Designer
Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor Wendy Yang, Affiliate Costume Designer
Jonathan Knipscher, Assistant Costume Designer
Cherie Cunningham Collins, Head of Workroom
Loki • 1893 • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christine Wada, Costume Designer
Harriet Kendall, Assistant Costume Designer
Kristen Ernst-Brown, Assistant Costume Designer
Tom Hornsby, Costume Supervisor
What We Do In The Shadows • Satisfaction Parade • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
Kay Jameson, Costume Supervisor
Amy Sztulwark, Assistant Costume Designer
Anna Viksne, Assistant Costume Designer
Excellent Up to date Costumes For A Collection
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Courtney Wheeler, Costume Designer
Lariana Santiago, Assistant Costume Designer
Steven “Rage” Rehage, Costume Supervisor
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor
Sidonie Roberts, Affiliate Costume Designer
Hacks • Simply For Laughs • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer
Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
Rory Cunningham, Head of Workroom
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer
Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor
Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer
The Righteous Gem stones • For I Know The Plans I Have For You • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Tough Home
Christina Flannery, Costume Designer
Maura “Maude” Cusick, Assistant Costume Designer
Rebecca Denoewer, Costume Supervisor
Excellent Up to date Costumes For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
American Horror Story: Delicate • The Auteur • FX • twentieth Tv
Jacqueline Demeterio, Costume Designer
Jessica Zavala, Assistant Costume Designer
Jennifer Salim, Assistant Costume Designer
Jose Bantula, Costume Supervisor
Jillian Daidone, Costume Supervisor
Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing Mekel Bailey, Costume Designer
Imogen Holness, Costume Supervisor
Fargo • Insolubilia • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Carol Case, Costume Designer
Charl Boettger, Assistant Costume Designer
Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor
The Regime • The Heroes’ Banquet • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Sizzling Seat Productions and Juggle Productions
Consolata Boyle, Costume Designer
Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor
Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
Johanna Garrad, Assistant Costume Designer
Jane Regulation, Head of Workroom
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer
Linda Gardar, Costume Supervisor
Rebekka Jónsdóttir, Costume Supervisor
Tina Ulee, Costume Supervisor
Giulia Moschioni, Assistant Costume Designer
Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer
Excellent Directing For A Comedy Collection
Abbott Elementary • Occasion • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros.
Tv and twentieth Tv
Randall Einhorn, Directed by
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Directed by
The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions
Ramy Youssef, Directed by
The Gents • Refined Aggression • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Photos and Miramax TV
Man Ritchie, Directed by
Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Present • I’m The Pappy • BET+ • Think about Tv, Lee Daniels Leisure and Dae Mild Media Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Excellent Directing For A Drama Collection
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Stephen Daldry, Directed by
The Morning Present • The Overview Impact • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple Mimi Leder, Directed by
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
Hiro Murai, Directed by
Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions
Frederick E.O. Toye, Directed by
Gradual Horses • Unusual Video games • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple
Saul Metzstein, Directed by
Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Directed by
Excellent Directing For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing Weronika Tofilska, Directed by
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Noah Hawley, Directed by
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv
Gus Van Sant, Directed by
Classes In Chemistry • Poirot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios Millicent Shelton, Directed by
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Steven Zaillian, Directed by
True Detective: Night time Nation • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament
of Owls and Passenger
Issa López, Directed by
Excellent Directing For A Selection Collection
The Day by day Present • Jon Stewart Returns To The Day by day Present • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Jimmy Kimmel Stay! • Trump Nonetheless Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John
Stamos, Visitor Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outside Stage! • ABC • ABC Signature in affiliation with Kimmelot
Andy Fisher, Directed by
The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Needs Biden Kicked Off Poll, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Dietary supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Mother and father; In the meantime; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Present Band • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Liz Patrick, Directed by
Excellent Directing For A Selection Particular
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in affiliation with CBS
Russell Norman, Directed by
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Tig Notaro: Hey Once more • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Common
Stephanie Allynne, Directed by
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Trevor Noah: The place Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Excellent Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure
Rob Reiner, Directed by
Beckham • What Makes David Run • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with
Ventureland
Fisher Stevens, Directed by
Ladies State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile Finish Movies manufacturing in affiliation with Apple
Amanda McBaine, Directed by
Jesse Moss, Directed by
The Biggest Night time In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Movie / A Dorothy St Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Makemake Leisure
Bao Nguyen, Directed by
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
Ron Howard, Directed by
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing Morgan Neville, Directed by
Excellent Image Modifying For A Drama Collection
Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Ali Comperchio, Editor
Fallout • The Ghouls • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Yoni Reiss, ACE, Editor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor
Isaac Hagy, ACE, Editor
Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions Maria Gonzales, Editor
Aika Miyake, Editor
Gradual Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple
Zsófia Tálas, Editor
3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak
Michael Ruscio, ACE, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For A Multi-Digital camera Comedy Collection
Frasier • Blind Date • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Grammnet NH Productions
Joseph Fulton, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Okay Wonderful, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Night time Courtroom • Wheelers Of Fortune • NBC • After January Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and Common Tv
Stephen Prime, Editor
The Upshaws • Ain’t Broke • Netflix • Savannah Candy Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
Brian LeCoz, Editor
The Upshaws • Auto Motives • Netflix • Savannah Candy Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For A Single-Digital camera Comedy Collection
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor
Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Jess Brunetto, ACE, Editor
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Shelly Westerman, ACE, Editor
Payton Koch, Editor
Solely Murders In The Constructing • The White Room • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Peggy Tachdjian, Editor
Reservation Canines • Dig • FX • FX Productions
Patrick Tuck, Editor
Varun Viswanath, ACE, Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • Satisfaction Parade • FX • FX Productions
Liza Cardinale, ACE, Editor
A.J. Dickerson, ACE, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing
Peter H. Oliver, Editor
Benjamin Gerstein, Editor
Black Mirror • Past The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Jon Harris, Editor
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Regis Kimble, Editor
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Joshua Raymond Lee, Editor
David O. Rogers, Editor
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Matt Chessé, ACE, Editor
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Brenna Rangott, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For Selection Programming
Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS • Sandollar Movies in affiliation with Noz Leisure and Gunpowder & Sky
Invoice DeRonde, Editor
James Collet, Editor
Kari Heavenrich, Editor
Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor
John Mulaney Presents: All people’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix • A number of Digital camera Productions for Netflix
Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor
Sean McIlraith, Editor
Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Nikki Glaser: Sometime You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Carried out + Dusted
Man Harding, Editor
Ramy Youssef: Extra Emotions • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 manufacturing
Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor
Tig Notaro: Hey Once more • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Common
Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For Selection Programming (Section)
The Day by day Present • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (section) • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (section) • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv
Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Unhappy Story Of Henry The Engine (section) • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv
Ryan Barger, Senior Editor
Saturday Night time Stay • I’m Simply Pete (section) • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Saturday Night time Stay • Bowen’s Straight (section) • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Paul Del Gesso, Editor
Kristie Ferriso, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For A Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure
Bob Joyce, Editor
Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland
Michael Harte, Editor
Paul Carlin, Further Editor
Chris King, Further Editor
Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix • Good Caper Content material for Netflix
Martin Biehn, Lead Editor
Kevin Hibbard, Editor
Troy Takaki, ACE, Editor
Mimi Wilcox, Editor
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Editor
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
Sierra Neal, Editor
Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor
The Jinx – Half Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Till It’s Official • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a Hit The Floor Operating Manufacturing
Richard Hankin, Supervising Editor
Charles Olivier, Editor
Lance Edmands, Further Editor
Sam Neave, Further Editor
Camilla Hayman, Further Editor
David Tillman, Further Editor
Quiet On Set: The Darkish Facet Of Youngsters TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Photos Tv – Nonfiction in affiliation with Enterprise Insider
Daphne Gómez-Mena, Editor
Jane Jo, ACE, Editor
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Then • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing
Alan Lowe, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For A Structured Actuality Or Competitors Program
The Wonderful Race • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Beetner, Editor
Kevin Blum, Editor
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Christina Fontana, Editor
Jay Gammill, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Jason Groothuis, Editor
Darrick Lazo, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor
Josh Lowry, Editor
Steven Mellon, Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Editor
Myron Santos, Editor
Steven Urrutia, Editor
Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Leisure LLC for Netflix
Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor
Enrique Araujo, Editor
Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor
Jason Szabo, Editor
Kimberly Pellnat, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Surprise
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Prime Chef • Collection Physique Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor
Ericka Concha, Editor
George Dybas, Editor
Malia Jurick, Editor
Brian Kane, Editor
Chris King, Editor
Eric Lambert, Editor
Joon Hee Lim, Editor
Matt Reynolds, Editor
Jay M. Rogers, Editor
Daniel Ruiz, Editor
Reggie Spangler, Editor
Annie Tighe, Editor
The Voice • Collection Physique Of Work • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Sean Basaman, Supervising Editor
John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor
Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor
Matt Antell, Editor
John Baldino, Editor
Matthew Blair, Editor
Melissa Silva Borden, Editor
William Fabian Castro, Editor
Andrew Ciancia, Editor
Nicholas Don Vito, Editor
Glen Ebesu, Editor
Rick Enrique, Editor
Greg Fitzsimmons, Editor
Brian Freundlich, Editor
Noel A. Guerra, ACE, Editor
Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor
John Homesley, Editor
Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor
Niki Hunter, Editor
Ryan P. James, Editor
Lise Kearney, Editor
Terri Maloney, Editor
James J. Munoz, Editor
Barry Murphy, Editor
Wealthy Remis, Editor
Robby Thompson, Editor
Matt Wafaie, Editor
Eric Smart, Editor
Excellent Image Modifying For An Unstructured Actuality Program
Beneath Deck Down Below • The Turnover Day • Bravo • 51 Minds
Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor
Addison McCoubrey, Lead Editor
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Unique Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor
Josh Stockero, Editor
Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor
Chris Courtner, Further Editor
Chris Meyers, Further Editor
Alberto Perez, Editor
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Photos for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor
Leanne Cole, Editor
Toby Stratmann, Editor
Gretchen Peterson, Further Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Charge-A-Queen • MTV • World Of Surprise Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Up The City? • FX • Boardwalk Photos Michael Brown, Editor
Josh Drisko, Editor
Michael Oliver, Editor
Bryan Rowland, Editor
Steve Welch, Editor
Excellent Rising Media Program
Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Movies, France Télévisions manufacturing in affiliation with Albyon Marion Burger, Director
Ilan J. Cohen, Director
Atlas V
Reynard Movies
France Télévisions
Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Movies, Bethesda Sport Studios
Amazon MGM Studios
Kilter Movies
Bethesda Studios
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta
Eloise Singer, Producer, Director
Lucy Liu, Producer
Singer Studios
Siobhan McDonnell, Producer
Pink Rocks Stay In VR • Meta / Fb • Meta, Dorsey Photos, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics Meta
Dorsey Photos
Lightsail VR
7 Cinematics
Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta manufacturing in affiliation with No Ghost and Albyon
Finbar Hawkins, Director, Author
Bram Ttwheam, Director
Atlas V
Aardman
Meta
Excellent Up to date Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary • Mom’s Day • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and twentieth Tv
Moira Frazier, Division Head Hairstylist
Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist
Christina Joseph, Hairstylist
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Ally Vickers, Division Head Hairstylist
Angela Brasington, Key Hairstylist
Melanie Shaw, Hairstylist
Hacks • Sure, And • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Jennifer Bell, Private Hairstylist
The Morning Present • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple
Nicole Venables, Division Head Hairstylist
Jennifer Petrovich, Key Hairstylist
Janine Thompson, Private Hairstylist
Lona Vigi, Private Hairstylist
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Opening Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Jameson Eaton, Division Head Hairstylist
Jimmy Goode, Key Hairstylist
Leah Loukas, Hairstylist
J. Roy Helland, Private Hairstylist
Excellent Hairstyling For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Youngsters • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Manufacturing in affiliation with Shudder
Marco Gabellini, Hairstylist
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Kimi Messina, Division Head Hairstylist
Dwayne Ross, Key Hairstylist
Joe Matke, Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Hairstylist
Marion Rogers, Hairstylist
Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Division Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joseph Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Chad Harlow, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
Elliott Simpson, Hairstylist
So You Suppose You Can Dance • Problem #2: Broadway • FOX • Sony Photos Tv – Nonfiction’s 19 Leisure and Dick Clark Productions
Crystal Broedel, Division Head Hairstylist
Cynthia Chapman, Key Hairstylist
Antoinette Black, Hairstylist
Ashley Sedmack, Hairstylist
Rie “Leay” Cangelosi, Hairstylist
Victor Paz, Hairstylist
We’re Right here • Oklahoma, Half 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with The Mental Property Company (IPC)
Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Division Head Hairstylist
Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist
Excellent Lighting Design/Lighting Path For A Selection Collection
America’s Obtained Expertise • Episode 1818 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Leisure
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Gaffer
Terrance Ho, Video Management
Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer
American Idol • Prime 14 Reveal • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Leisure
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer
James Coldicott, Lighting Director
Nathan Information, Lighting Director
Bobby Gray, Lighting Director
Ed Moore, Video Management
Luke Chantrell, Video Management
Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer
Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Patrick Brazil, Shifting Mild Programmer
Andrew Regulation, Shifting Mild Programmer
Casey Rhodes, Lighting Director
Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Gaffer
Ed Moore, Video Management
Stu Wesolik, Video Management
Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer
The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • Could 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Present For An Partaking Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Efficiency Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS • CBS Studios
Michael Scricca, Lighting Director
Hillary Knox, Shifting Mild Programmer
Constantine Leonardos II, Shifting Mild Programmer
Tom Carrol, Video Management
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director
Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Shifting Mild Programmer
Tim Stasse, Shifting Mild Programmer William McGuinness, Chief Lighting Technician
Frank Grisanti, Video Management
The Voice • Stay Finale, Half 2 • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Dan Boland, Shifting Mild Programmer
Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Media Server Programmer
Jeff Shood, Media Server Programmer
Terrance Ho, Video Management
Excellent Lighting Design/Lighting Path For A Selection Particular
The Apple Music Tremendous Bowl LVIII Halftime Present Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Leisure, DPS and Roc Nation
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Ben Inexperienced, Lighting Director
Harry Forster, Lighting Director
Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director
Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director
Alen Sisul, Gaffer
Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos
Steve Cohen, Lighting Designer
Mark Foffano, Lighting Advisor
Justin Cheatham, Lighting Director
Tad Inferrera, Lighting Director
Adrian Bassett, Chief Lighting Technician
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Terrance Ho, Video Management
Man Jones, Video Management
Matt Cotter, Media Server Programmer
2023 Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Allen Branton, Lighting Designer
Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director
Felix Peralta, Lighting Director
George Gountas, Lighting Director
Alex Flores, Gaffer
Billy Steinberg, Video Management
JC Castro, Video Management
Bianca Moncada, Media Server Programmer
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Richie Beck, Chief Lighting Technician
J.M. Hurley, Video Management
Ka Lai Wong, Video Management
Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer
Excellent Important Title Design
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Patrick Clair, Inventive Director
Lance Slaton, Artwork Director
Raoul Marks, Animator
Scott Geersen, 3D Artist
Classes In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Hazel Baird, Inventive Director
Rob Cawdery, Inventive Director
Ben Jones, Designer
Phil Davies, 3D Artist
Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Ronnie Koff, Inventive Director, Designer
Rob Slychuk, Animator
Nader Husseini, Animator
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Nadia Tzuo, Inventive Director
Mike Zeng, Designer
Alex Silver, Animator
Lee Buckley, Animator
Ilya Tselyutin, Animator
Evan Larimore, Animator
Silo • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in affiliation with Apple
Patrick Clair, Inventive Director
Raoul Marks, Inventive Director
Lance Slaton, Illustrator
3 Physique Downside • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak
Patrick Clair, Inventive Director
Raoul Marks, Inventive Director
Eddy Herringson, Designer
Excellent Up to date Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Division Head Make-up Artist
Nicole Rogers, Key Make-up Artist
Justine Losoya, Make-up Artist
Zsofia Otvos, Further Make-up Artist
Hacks • Sure, And • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Keith Sayer, Private Make-up Artist
The Morning Present • Strict Scrutiny • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple
Cindy Williams, Division Head Make-up Artist
Liz Villamarin, Key Make-up Artist
Angela Levin, Private Make-up Artist
Tracey Levy, Private Make-up Artist
Keiko Wedding ceremony, Make-up Artist
Amy Schmiederer, Make-up Artist
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Opening Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Arielle Toelke, Division Head Make-up Artist
Kim Taylor, Key Make-up Artist
Joelle Troisi, Make-up Artist
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Peter Swords King, Division Head Make-up Artist
Natalie Abizadeh, Make-up Supervisor
Kerry Skelton, Private Make-up Artist
Flóra Karítas Buenaño, Make-up Artist
Hafdís Pálsdóttir, Make-up Artist
Excellent Interval Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)
The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Cate Corridor, Make-up Designer
Emilie Yong-Mills, Make-up Supervisor
Fallout • The Head • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Michael Harvey, Division Head Make-up Artist
Kimberly Amacker, Key Make-up Artist
David Kalahiki, Make-up Artist
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Lovely Babe • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv
Jacqueline Risotto, Division Head Make-up Artist
Kristen Alimena, Key Make-up Artist
Christine Hooghuis, Make-up Artist
Kyra Panchenko, Private Make-up Artist
Palm Royale • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Tricia Sawyer, Make-up Designer
Marissa Lafayette, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist
Kenny Niederbaumer, Key Make-up Artist
Marie DelPrete, Key Make-up Artist
Simone Siegl, Private Make-up Artist
Marja Webster, Private Make-up Artist
Shōgun • The Abyss Of Life • FX • FX Productions
Rebecca Lee, Make-up Designer
Krystal Devlin, Key Make-up Artist
Amber Trudeau, Key Make-up Artist
Andrea Alcala, 1st Make-up
Leslie Graham, 1st Make-up
Krista Hann, 1st Make-up
Mike Fields, 1st Make-up
Emily Walsh, 1st Make-up
Excellent Make-up For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Manufacturing in affiliation with Shudder
The Boulet Brothers, Division Head Make-up Artist
Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night time • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Zena S. Inexperienced, Division Head Make-up Artist
Julie Socash, Key Make-up Artist
Angela Moos, Further Make-up Artist
Donna Bard, Further Make-up Artist
Sarah Woolf, Further Make-up Artist
Brian Sipe, Further Make-up Artist
James MacKinnon, Further Make-up Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Further Make-up Artist
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Division Head Make-up Artist
Jason Milani, Key Make-up Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Make-up Artist
Rachel Pagani, Make-up Artist
Younger Bek, Make-up Artist
Brandon Grether, Make-up Artist
Joanna Pisani, Make-up Artist
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade Historical past Of Well-liked Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies in affiliation with Content material Superba presents a Telling Photos and Pomegranate Arts manufacturing in affiliation with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings
Anastasia Durasova, Make-up Designer
The Voice • Stay Finale, Half 1 And Stay Finale, Half 2 • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Darcy Gilmore, Division Head Make-up Artist
Gina Ghiglieri, Key Make-up Artist
Kristene Bernard, Private Make-up Artist
Nikki Carbonetta, Further Make-up Artist
Carlene Kearns, Further Make-up Artist
Elie Maalouf, Further Make-up Artist
Anthony Nguyen, Private Make-up Artist
Marylin Lee Spiegel, Further Make-up Artist
We’re Right here • Oklahoma, Half 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with The Mental Property Company (IPC)
Tyler “Laila” Devlin, Make-up Artist
Kalyd Sebastian Odeh, Make-up Artist
Excellent Prosthetic Make-up
Ahsoka • Half Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Alexei Dmitriew, Make-up Designer
Cristina Waltz, Make-up Designer
Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Make-up
J. Alan Scott, Prosthetic Designer
Ian Goodwin, Make-up
Cale Thomas, Make-up
Alex Perrone, Make-up
Scott Stoddard, Make-up
Fallout • The Starting • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Jake Garber, Particular Make-up Results Division Head
Wealthy Krusell, Prosthetic Make-up Artist
Lindsay Gelfand, Key Prosthetic Make-up Artist
Gregory Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Lisa Forst, Prosthetic Make-up Artist
Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions
Toby Lindala, Particular Make-up Results Division Head
Bree-Anna Lehto, Key Prosthetic Make-up Artist
Suzie Klimack, Particular Make-up Results Artist
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Dave Elsey, Prosthetic Designer
Lou Elsey, Prosthetic Designer
Brian Kinney, Prosthetic Make-up Artist
The Witcher • The Value Of Chaos • Netflix • A Netflix Unique Collection Mark Coulier, Prosthetic Designer
Deb Watson, Make-up Designer
Stephen Murphy, Prosthetic Make-up Artist
Josh Weston, Prosthetic Make-up Artist
Excellent Music Composition For A Collection (Unique Dramatic Rating)
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix Martin Phipps, Composer
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
David Fleming, Composer
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Palm Royale • Maxine Saves A Cat • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Jeff Toyne, Composer
Shōgun • Servants Of Two Masters • FX • FX Productions
Atticus Ross, Composer
Leopold Ross, Composer
Nick Chuba, Composer
Silo • Freedom Day • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in affiliation with Apple
Atli Örvarsson, Composer
Gradual Horses • Unusual Video games • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple
Daniel Pemberton, Composer
Toydrum, Composer
Excellent Music Composition For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection, Film Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)
All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix
James Newton Howard, Composer
Fargo • Blanket • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Jeff Russo, Composer
Lawmen: Bass Reeves • Half I • Paramount+ • MTV Leisure Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions and Yoruba Saxon
Chanda Dancy, Composer
Classes In Chemistry • Guide Of Calvin • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 1 • Peacock • Synchronicity Movies, Peacock, SKY Studios
Kara Talve, Composer, Hans Zimmer, Composer
Excellent Music Composition For A Documentary Collection Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure
Marc Shaiman, Composer
Beckham • Seeing Pink • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland
Anže Rozman, Composer
Camilo Forero, Composer
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
David Fleming, Composer
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Jacob Shea, Composer
Sara Barone, Composer
Hans Zimmer, Composer
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents an Altitude Movie Leisure Manufacturing in affiliation with Berlanti/Schechter Movies and Canine Star Movies
Laura Karpman, Composer
Excellent Music Path
The forty sixth Kennedy Middle Honors • CBS • Carried out + Dusted in affiliation with ROK Productions
Rickey Minor, Music Director
Late Night time With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC • Common Tv and Broadway Video
Fred Armisen, Music Director
Eli Janney, Music Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Rickey Minor, Music Director
2023 Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Don Was, Music Director
Omar Edwards, Music Director
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Excellent Unique Music And Lyrics
Girls5eva • New York / Music Title: The Medium Time • Netflix • Common Tv for Netflix
Sara Bareilles, Music & Lyrics
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe / Music Title: Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It? • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Benj Pasek, Music & Lyrics
Justin Paul, Music & Lyrics
Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics
Scott Wittman, Music & Lyrics
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Maya Rudolph / Music Title: Maya Rudolph Mom’s Day Monologue • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Eli Brueggemann, Music
Maya Rudolph, Lyrics
Auguste White, Lyrics
Mike DiCenzo, Lyrics
Jake Nordwind, Lyrics
The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 6 / Music Title: Love Will Survive • Peacock • Synchronicity Movies, Peacock, SKY Studios
Kara Talve, Music
Hans Zimmer, Music Walter Afanasieff, Music
Charlie Midnight, Lyrics
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 5 / Music Title: No Use • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
John Hawkes, Music & Lyrics
Excellent Unique Important Title Theme Music
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv
Thomas Newman, Composer
Classes In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
Masters Of The Air • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Tv / Playtone
Blake Neely, Composer
Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Jeff Toyne, Composer
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Atticus Ross, Composer
Leopold Ross, Composer
Nick Chuba, Composer
Excellent Music Supervision
Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing
Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor
Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Trygge Toven, Music Supervisor
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing Maggie Phillips, Music Supervisor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Seize Your Hankies • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Bruce Gilbert, Music Supervisor
Lauren Marie Mikus, Music Supervisor
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Susan Jacobs, Music Supervisor
Excellent Sound Modifying For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (One Hour)
Avatar: The Final Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Collection in partnership with Nickelodeon
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Bradley C. Katona, Sound Results Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Fallout • The Goal • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer
Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer
Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor
Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor
Jonathan Golodner, Sound Results Editor
Karen Triest, Sound Results Editor
Randall Guth, Foley Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor
Clint Bennet, Music Editor
Nancy Parker, Foley Artist
Katie Rose, Foley Artist
Shōgun • Damaged To The Fist • FX • FX Productions
Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Benjamin Cook dinner, MPSE, Sound Designer
James Gallivan, Sound Designer
John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor
Mark Hailstone, Sound Results Editor
Ken Cain, Foley Editor
Melissa Muik, Music Editor
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure
Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Results Editor
Ian Herzon, Sound Results Editor
Deron Avenue, Sound Results Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
John Sanacore, Foley Editor
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Tim Palms, Supervising ADR Editor
Bradley C. Katona, Sound Results Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Excellent Sound Modifying For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ahsoka • Half 4: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wooden, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Sound Designer
James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Trey Turner, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Results Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Results Editor
Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
Chris Tergesen, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Main” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Results Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Blue Eye Samurai • All Evil Goals And Offended Phrases • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / 3 Arts Leisure and Blue Spirit Productions
Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sam Hayward, MPSE, Sound Designer
Jared Dwyer, MPSE, Sound Designer
Andrew Miller, MPSE, Sound Designer
Johanna Turner, MPSE, Sound Results Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Iko Kagasoff, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv
Mathew Waters, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Danika Wikke, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Taylor Jackson, Dialogue Editor
Meredith Stacy, Sound Results Editor
Erika Koski, Foley Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Iris Dutour, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Decrease Decks • The Inside Struggle • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure
James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor
Drew Man, Dialogue Editor
Mak Kellerman, Sound Results Editor
John Wynn, Sound Results Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Excellent Sound Modifying For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection, Film Or Particular
All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Emma Current, Dialogue Editor
Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
David Grimaldi, Sound Results Editor
Matt Cloud, Sound Results Editor
Gina Wark, Foley Editor
Dan DiPrima, Music Editor
Steve Durkee, Music Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Bracciale, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Dustin Harris, Dialogue Editor
Alex Bullick, Sound Results Editor
Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Masters Of The Air • Half 5 • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Tv / Playtone
Jack Whittaker, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Minkler, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jeff Sawyer, Sound Designer
Luke Gibleon, Sound Designer
Dave McMoyler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Michael Hertlein, Dialogue Editor
Michele Perrone, Supervising ADR Editor
Jim Brookshire, ADR Editor
Bryan Parker, ADR Editor
Zach Goheen, Sound Results Editor
Paul B. Knox, Sound Results Editor
Adam Kopald, Sound Results Editor
Angela Claverie, Music Editor
Dylan Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer
Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor
Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor
David Forshee, Sound Results Editor
Invoice R. Dean, Sound Results Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Results Editor
Angelo Palazzo, Sound Results Editor
Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor
Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor
Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Jay Peck, Foley Artist
Sandra Fox, Foley Artist
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Martín Hernández, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Stephen Griffiths, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Tom Jenkins, Sound Designer/Sound Results Editor
Michele Woods, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Andy Shelley, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jake Fielding, Sound Results Editor
Stuart Bagshaw, Foley Editor
Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist
Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist
Ben Smithers, Music Editor
Excellent Sound Modifying For A Nonfiction Or Actuality Program
The Biggest Night time In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Movie / A Dorothy St Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Makemake Leisure
Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor
Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer
Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Jonny Crew, Sound Editor
Tim Owens, Sound Editor
Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor
Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing
Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor
Kim B. Christensen, Sound Results Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Results Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Targets • FX • Boardwalk Photos
Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor
William Harp, Dialogue Editor
Jon Schell, Sound Results Editor
Sean Grey, Sound Results Editor
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (One Hour)
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Hilliker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Ashworth, Manufacturing Mixer
Fallout • The Goal • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Manufacturing Sound Mixer
Loki • Wonderful Objective • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Karol City, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Munro, Manufacturing Mixer
Shōgun • Damaged To The Fist • FX • FX Productions
Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer
Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Williamson, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer
Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Dyer, Manufacturing Mixer
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
Black Mirror • Past The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Miller, Manufacturing Mixer
Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer
Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer
Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
Masters Of The Air • Half 5 • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Tv / Playtone
Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Fraser, Manufacturing Mixer
Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer
Ripley • Vll Macabre Leisure • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer
Larry Zipf, Re-Recording Mixer
Maurizio Argentieri, Manufacturing Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Timms, Re-Recording Mixer
Skúli Helgi Sigurgíslason, Manufacturing Mixer
Keith Partridge, Foley Mixer
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Main” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer
Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Ken/Kendra • HBO | Max • HBO
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Chuck Buch, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer
Sam C. Lewis, Foley Mixer
Hacks • Simply For Laughs • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
John W. Cook dinner II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Manufacturing Mixer
Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Derik Lee, Music Mixer
What We Do In The Shadows • Native Information • FX • FX Productions
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Rob Beal, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Selection Collection Or Particular
Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter Gary, Music Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Manufacturing Mixer
Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer
Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Thomas Holmes, Manufacturing Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Jeff Peterson, FOH Manufacturing Mixer
Jaime Pollock, FOH Music Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer
Aaron Stroll, ProTools Mixer
Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Publish Audio Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Manufacturing Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Publish Audio Mixer
Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
John Perez, VO Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Steve Genewick, Music Mixer
2023 Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Al Centrella, Manufacturing Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer
Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer
Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer
Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Manufacturing Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Manufacturing Mixer
Frank Duca, FOH Mixer
Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
Devin Emke, Publish Audio Mixer
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
The Seaside Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Photos
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
John Rampey, Manufacturing Mixer
Sabi Tulok, Manufacturing Mixer
Dennis Hamlin, Manufacturing Mixer
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Jones, Manufacturing Mixer
Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer
Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents in affiliation with Harmony Originals, Polygram Leisure, Warner Music Leisure, A Laylow Photos manufacturing, A White Horse Photos manufacturing
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Andre Artis, Manufacturing Mixer
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing
Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer
Dennis Hamlin, Manufacturing Mixer
Barry London, Manufacturing Mixer
Emily Sturdy, Manufacturing Mixer
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Actuality Program
The Wonderful Race • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Ursulak, Manufacturing Mixer
Jim Clean, Manufacturing Mixer
Emerson Boergadine, Manufacturing Mixer
Paul Bruno, Manufacturing Mixer
John Buchanan, Manufacturing Mixer
Jerry Chabane, Manufacturing Mixer
Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Manufacturing Mixer
Freddie DiPasquale, Manufacturing Mixer
Dean Gaveau, Manufacturing Mixer
Ryan P. Kelly, Manufacturing Mixer
Richard Chardy Lopez, Manufacturing Mixer
Mickey McMullen, Manufacturing Mixer
Sean Milburn, Manufacturing Mixer
Simon Paine, Manufacturing Mixer
John A. Pitron, Manufacturing Mixer
Jody Stillwater, Manufacturing Mixer
Jeff Zipp, Manufacturing Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Unique Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Collection Physique Of Work • MTV • World Of Surprise
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor
David Nolte, Manufacturing Mixer
Andrew Papastephanou, Manufacturing Mixer
The Voice • Stay Finale • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Manufacturing Mixer
Kenyata Westbrook, Manufacturing Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer
Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer
Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Younger, Re-Recording Mixer
Welcome To Wrexham • Big Killers • FX • Boardwalk Photos
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Excellent Particular Visible Results In A Season Or A Film
Ahsoka • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visible Results Supervisor, Manufacturing
Jakris Smittant, Visible Results Producer, Manufacturing
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Manufacturing
TC Harrison, Affiliate Visible Results Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Particular Results Supervisor
Enrico Damm, ILM Visible Results Supervisor
Justin van der Lek, ILM Affiliate VFX Supervisor
Rick O’Connor, ILM Animation Supervisor
J. Alan Scott, Legacy Results Supervisor
Avatar: The Final Airbender • Netflix • A Netflix Collection in partnership with Nickelodeon Marion Spates, General Visible Results Supervisor
Jabbar Raisani, General Visible Results Supervisor
Adam Chazen, Visible Results Producer
Niklas Jacobson, Visible Results Supervisor
Nick Crew, Visible Results Supervisor
Emanuel Fuchs, Visible Results Supervisor
Khalid Almeerani, Visible Results Supervisor
Ross Wilkinson, Visible Results Supervisor
Thomas Schelesny, Visible Results Supervisor
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Jay Value, Visible Results Supervisor
Andrea Knoll, Visible Results Producer
Grant Everett, On-Set Visible Results Supervisor
Jill Paget, Visible Results Editor
Jacqueline VandenBussche, Visible Results Manufacturing Supervisor
Devin Maggio, Particular Results Supervisor
Andreas Giesen, Visible Results Supervisor (RISE)
Ahmed Gharraph, Visible Results Supervisor (Essential Trying Pirates)
Joao Sita, Visible Results Supervisor (Framestore)
Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christopher Townsend, Visible Results Supervisor
Allison Paul, Visible Results Producer
Sandra Balej, Further VFX Supervisor
Matthew Twyford, VFX Supervisor
Christopher Smallfield, VFX Supervisor
John William Van der pool, Particular Results Supervisor
Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor
Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor
Kevin Yuille, VFX Supervisor
Shōgun • FX • FX Productions
Michael Cliett, General Visible Results Supervisor
Melody Mead, Manufacturing Affiliate Visible Results Producer
Jed Glassford, Onset Visible Results Supervisor
Cameron Waldbauer, Particular Results Coordinator
Philip Engström, Visible Results Supervisor: ILP
Chelsea Mirus, Visible Results Manufacturing Supervisor: ILP
Ed Bruce, Visible Results Supervisor: SSVFX
Nicholas Murphy, Visible Results Producer: SSVFX
Kyle Rottman, Visible Results Supervisor: Refuge
Excellent Particular Visible Results In A Single Episode
All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix
Charlie Lehmer, VFX Supervisor
Swen Gillberg, VFX Supervisor
Viet Luu, VFX Producer
Tessa Roehl, VFX Affiliate Producer
Paolo Acri, VFX Supervisor
Harry Bardak, VFX Supervisor
Sylvain Theroux, VFX Supervisor
John Britto, VFX Supervisor
Laurence Berkani, VFX Producer
The Crown • Dis-Moi Oui • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Ben Turner, General VFX Supervisor
Reece Ewing, General VFX Producer
Oliver Bersey, VFX Supervisor
Julia Stannard, VFX Producer
Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor
Tim Zaccheo, CG Supervisor
Aurélien Ronceray, VFX Idea Supervisor
Joseph Dymond, VFX Supervisor
Elena Pagliei, VFX Manufacturing Supervisor
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
John Bowers, Visible Results Supervisor
Jason Tsang, Visible Results Supervisor
Joseph Servodio, Visible Results Producer
Maricel Pagulayan, Visible Results Producer
Christopher White, Visible Results Supervisor
Libby Hazell, Visible Results Producer
Francois Sugny, Visible Results Sequence Supervisor
Gaia Bussolati, Visible Results Supervisor
Pepe Valencia, Visualization Supervisor
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 1 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Barney Curnow, Visible Results Supervisor
Jan Guilfoyle, Visible Results Producer
Eggert “Eddi” Ketilsson, Manufacturing SFX Supervisor
Simon Stanley-Clamp, VFX Supervisor
Manuel Reyes Halaby, CG Supervisor
Tiago Faria, VFX Supervisor
Panos Theodoropoulos, VFX Producer
Cale Pugh, VFX Supervisor
Tim Zaccheo, VFX Supervisor
Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Raymond McIntyre Jr., Visible Results Supervisor
Victor DiMichina, Visible Results Producer
Damien Stantina, Visible Results Supervisor for BUF
Javier Menéndez Platas, VFX Supervisor for PFX
Excellent Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming
The Brothers Solar • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / Brad Falchuk Teley-Imaginative and prescient
Justin Yu, Stunt Coordinator
The Gents • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Photos and Miramax TV
Mark Mottram, Stunt Coordinator
The Righteous Gem stones • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Tough Home
Cory DeMeyers, Supervising Stunt Coordinator
Twisted Steel • Peacock • Sony Photos Tv Studios, Common Tv, PlayStation Productions, Electrical Avenue, Artists First, Make It With Gravy, Encourage Leisure, Depraved Deed, Reese Wernick Productions
Clay Cullen, Stunt Coordinator
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator
JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Excellent Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming
Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Casey O’Neill, Stunt Coordinator
FBI: Most Needed • CBS • Common Tv in affiliation with Wolf Leisure and CBS Tv Studios
Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
Stephen Pope, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Leisure One
David Scott Rowden Sr, Stunt Coordinator
Warrior • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Bruce Lee Leisure, Excellent Storm and Tropper Ink
Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator
Johnny Yang, Stunt Coordinator
Excellent Stunt Efficiency
The Continental: From The World Of John Wick • Theatre Of Ache • Peacock • Lionsgate, Thunder Highway, Reese Wernick Productions, King of Brockton Inc, Final Man Standing Movies, Cool-ish Productions
Jay Hawkins, Stunt Performer
Jerry Quill, Stunt Performer
Ivy Haralson, Stunt Performer
Fallout • The Goal • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Justice Hedenberg, Stunt Performer
Hannah Scott, Stunt Performer
Adam Shippey, Stunt Performer
Noelle Mulligan, Stunt Performer
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
Tara Macken, Stunt Performer
The Righteous Gem stones • Burn For Burn, Wound For Wound, Stripe For Stripe • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Tough
Excellent Technical Path and Camerawork For A Collection
America’s Obtained Expertise • Finale Performances • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Leisure
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Zach Greenberg, Technical Director
Kary D’Alessandro, Digital camera
John Gardner, Digital camera
Helena Jackson, Digital camera
Mark Koonce, Digital camera
Ron Lehman, Digital camera
Dave Levisohn, Digital camera
Adam Margolis, Digital camera
David Plakos, Digital camera
Brian Motive, Digital camera
Dann Webb, Digital camera
Easter Xua, Digital camera
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Dave Bernstein, Technical Director
Bert Atkinson, Digital camera
Jonas Brueling, Digital camera
Mike Carr, Digital camera
Jimmy Garcia, Digital camera
Bruce Inexperienced, Digital camera
Nathanial Havholm, Digital camera
Ron Lehman, Digital camera
Bettina Levesque, Digital camera
Adam Margolis, Digital camera
Rob Palmer, Digital camera
Derek Pratt, Digital camera
Brian Motive, Digital camera
Jofre Rosero, Digital camera
Daniel Schade, Digital camera
Daryl Studebaker, Digital camera
Cary Symmons, Digital camera
Easter Xua, Digital camera
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Jerry Canćel, Digital camera
Franco Coello, Digital camera
Dante Pagano, Digital camera
Mark Britt, Digital camera
Joe DeBonis, Digital camera
The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Unusual Eclipse Conduct, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; In the meantime; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS • CBS Studios
Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director
Roberto Lopez, Digital camera
Brian V. Cimino, Digital camera
Joe DeBonis, Digital camera
John Hannel, Digital camera
John Harrison, Digital camera
Wade Latz, Digital camera
Dante Pagano, Digital camera
Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Invoice DiGiovanni, Technical Director
John Pinto, Digital camera
Paul Cangialosi, Digital camera
Anthony Tarantino, Digital camera
Dave Driscoll, Digital camera
Brian Phraner, Digital camera
Daniel Erbeck, Digital camera
Excellent Technical Path and Camerawork For A Particular
The Apple Music Tremendous Bowl LVIII Halftime Present Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Leisure, DPS and Roc Nation
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Digital camera
Danny Bonilla, Digital camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Digital camera
Suzanne Ebner, Digital camera
Sean Flannery, Digital camera
Kevin French, Digital camera
Helena Jackson, Digital camera
Tore Livia, Digital camera
Adam Margolis, Digital camera
Allen Merriweather, Digital camera
Jofre Rosero, Digital camera
Keyan Safyari, Digital camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Management
Matt Conrad, Video Management
Terrance Ho, Video Management
Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos
Jon Pretnar, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Digital camera
Mark Britt, Digital camera
Bobby Del Russo, Digital camera
Daniel Erbeck, Digital camera
Nick Fayo, Digital camera
Pete Forrest, Digital camera
Jonny Harkins, Digital camera
Shaun Harkins, Digital camera
Ray Hoover, Digital camera
John Kosmochewski, Digital camera
Jay Kulick, Digital camera
Kevin Murphy, Digital camera
Lyn Noland, Digital camera
Jimmy O’Donnell, Digital camera
Chris Piazza, Digital camera
Mark Renaudin, Digital camera
Ed Staebler, Digital camera
Mark Whitman, Digital camera
Wealthy York, Digital camera
Jeff Siegel, Digital camera
Brett Turnbull, Digital camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Management
Michael Maiatico, Video Management
The Day by day Present Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Instruments • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Bernardo Garcia, Digital camera
Al Johnson, Digital camera
Andrew Maso, Digital camera
Patrick O’Donnel, Digital camera
Joel Sadler, Digital camera
Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, Digital camera
Jim Wells, Digital camera
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Digital camera
Mike Carr, Digital camera
Suzanne Ebner, Digital camera
Sean Flannery, Digital camera
Helena Jackson, Digital camera
Ron Lehman, Digital camera
Tore Livia, Digital camera
Adam Margolis, Digital camera
Allen Merriweather, Digital camera
Rob Palmer, Digital camera
David Plakos, Digital camera
Brian Motive, Digital camera
Jofre Rosero, Digital camera
Keyan Safyari, Digital camera
Easter Xua, Digital camera
Daniel Schade, Digital camera
Ryan Campbell, Digital camera
Scott Hazel, Digital camera
Peter Drinco, Digital camera
Greg Hoffman, Digital camera
Hannah Waddingham: Dwelling For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Carried out + Dusted in affiliation with Apple
Chuck Crampton, Technical Director
Lincoln Abraham, Digital camera
Charlie Bryan, Digital camera
Mark Cruickshank, Digital camera
Paul Davis, Digital camera
Alex Dodd, Digital camera
Curtis Dunne, Digital camera
Guiseppe Ingrao, Digital camera
Lewis Mutongwizo, Digital camera
Andre Seraille, Digital camera
Jeremy Mackie, Digital camera
Joseph Hallgate, Digital camera
Jon Kassell, Digital camera
Simon Wooden, Digital camera
Excellent Writing For A Comedy Collection
Abbott Elementary • Profession Day • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and twentieth Tv
Quinta Brunson, Written by
The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by
Joanna Calo, Written by
Girls5eva • Orlando • Netflix • Common Tv for Netflix
Meredith Scardino, Written by
Sam Means, Written by
Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by
The Different Two • Brooke Hosts A Night time Of Simple Good • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Broadway Video, Above Common, Jax Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Leisure Studios
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Satisfaction Parade • FX • FX Productions
Jake Bender, Written by
Zach Dunn, Written by
Excellent Writing For A Drama Collection
The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by
Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Written by
Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by
Graham Wagner, Written by
Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos
Francesca Sloane, Written by
Donald Glover, Written by
Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions
Rachel Kondo, Written for Tv by
Justin Marks, Written for Tv by
Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions
Rachel Kondo, Written for Tv by
Caillin Puente, Written for Tv by
Gradual Horses • Negotiating With Tigers • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple Will Smith, Written by
Excellent Writing For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film
Child Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing
Richard Gadd, Written by
Black Mirror • Joan Is Terrible • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Charlie Brooker, Written by
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing
Noah Hawley, Written by
Fellow Vacationers • You’re Fantastic • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Manufacturing
Ron Nyswaner, Written for Tv by
Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Steven Zaillian, Written for Tv by
True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Issa López, Written by
Excellent Writing For A Selection Collection
The Day by day Present • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Author
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Author
Daniel Radosh, Senior Author
David Angelo, Author
Nicole Conlan, Author
Devin Delliquanti, Author
Zach DiLanzo, Author
Jennifer Flanz, Author
Jason Gilbert, Author
Dina Hashem, Author
Scott Hercman, Author
Josh Johnson, Author
David Kibuuka, Author
Matt Koff, Author
Matt O’Brien, Author
Joseph Opio, Author
Randall Otis, Author
Zhubin Parang, Author
Kat Radley, Author
Lanee’ Sanders, Author
Scott Sherman, Author
Jon Stewart, Author
Ashton Womack, Author
Sophie Zucker, Author
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Author
Owen Parsons, Senior Author
Charlie Redd, Senior Author
Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Author
Seena Vali, Senior Author
Johnathan Appel, Author
Ali Barthwell, Author
Tim Carvell, Author
Liz Hynes, Author
Ryan Ken, Author
Mark Kramer, Author
Sofía Manfredi, Author
John Oliver, Author
Taylor Kay Phillips, Author
Chrissy Shackelford, Author
Saturday Night time Stay • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Kent Sublette, Head Author
Streeter Seidell, Head Author
Alison Gates, Head Author
Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by
Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by
Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by
Bryan Tucker, Senior Author
Rosebud Baker, Written by
Dan Bulla, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Michael Che, Written by
Mike DiCenzo, Written by
Alex English, Written by
Jimmy Fowlie, Written by
Martin Herlihy, Written by
John Higgins, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
Vannessa Jackson, Written by
Colin Jost, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Ben Marshall, Written by
Dave McCary, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Jake Nordwind, Written by
Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Julio Torres, Written by
Asha Ward, Written by
Auguste White, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Replace Head Author
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Replace Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Replace Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Replace Written by
KC Shornima, Weekend Replace Written by
Excellent Writing For A Selection Particular
Alex Edelman: Simply For Us • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Above Common
Alex Edelman, Written by
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees • Netflix • Animal Photos and Irwin Leisure for Netflix
Jacqueline Novak, Written by
John Early: Now Extra Than Ever • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Abso Lutely Productions
John Early, Written by
Mike Birbiglia: The Outdated Man And The Pool • Netflix • Jax Media for Netflix
Mike Birbiglia, Written by
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Jamie Abrahams, Written by
Rory Albanese, Written by
Amberia Allen, Written by
Tony Barbieri, Written by
Jonathan Bines, Written by
Joelle Boucai, Written by
Bryan Cook dinner, Written by
Blaire Erskine, Written by
Devin Subject, Written by
Gary Greenberg, Written by
Josh Halloway, Written by
Eric Immerman, Written by
Jesse Joyce, Written by
Jimmy Kimmel, Written by
Carol Leifer, Written by
Jon Macks, Written by
Mitch Marchand, Written by
Gregory Martin, Written by
Jesse McLaren, Written by
Molly McNearney, Written by
Keaton Patti, Written by
Danny Ricker, Written by
Louis Virtel, Written by
Troy Walker, Written by
Excellent Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Conan O’Brien Should Go • Eire • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Conaco
Jessie Gaskell, Written by
Conan O’Brien, Written by
Matt O’Brien, Written by
Mike Sweeney, Written by
How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Sport • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Photos
John Wilson, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Allie Viti, Written by
Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Jinx – Half Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Nonetheless Right here? • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a Hit The Floor Operating Manufacturing
Andrew Jarecki, Written by
Sam Neave, Written by
Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mom’s Nation • Apple TV+ • Twofour in affiliation with Apple
Alan Connor, Written by
David Reilly, Written by
Christine Rose, Written by