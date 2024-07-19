‘The Bear,’ ‘Shogun’ Lead Nominees (Full List)

Emmy voters are paying consideration. The Tv Academy introduced nominations for the 76th Emmys on Wednesday morning, and the announcement was full of historic-making decisions and a number of other critically acclaimed names and titles that had been overdue for recognition.

Main the cost was FX’s “Shogun,” which scored a surprising 25 nominations (together with restricted collection) and scored first-time appearing nominations for stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. It was an incredible morning for FX, which landed 93 noms all collectively — helped additionally by the record-breaking 23 nominations (probably the most in Emmy historical past) for its comedy collection “The Bear.”

“The Bear” was already an Emmy celebrity, having landed 10 wins in 2023 — making it probably the most Emmys gained by a collection in its first season. This time, “The Bear” stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas all acquired appearing nods.

FX’s surge made it the second-most nominated community this yr, behind solely Netflix (107). And that put it above HBO and Max (91), which wasn’t one of many high two networks for the primary time in a number of many years. (It is a little bit of a “bye” yr for HBO, as a lot of its high contenders both ended their runs or didn’t air final season as a result of manufacturing delays.)

“This one actually caught us abruptly and in the absolute best method.,” stated FX chief John Landgraf. “You simply really feel this overwhelming sense of satisfaction for the artists for the nominees.”

In addition to “Shogun” and “The Bear,” FX pulled off a comedy collection nomination for “Reservation Canines,” one thing that followers and TV critics had been pushing for years. However “Rez Canines” wasn’t the one earlier snub lastly rectified: In its third season, “Solely Murders within the Constructing” lastly landed an appearing nomination for star Selena Gomez.

Essentially the most-nominated restricted/anthology collection this yr was HBO’s “True Detective: Night time Nation,” with 19. NBC’s “Saturday Night time Stay” was the most-recognized broadcast entry, with 17 nods. Different shops having a landmark yr included Apple TV+, which scored 72 nominations — due to a surging “The Morning Present” (16 nominations), comedy newcomer “Palm Royale” (11) and restricted entry “Classes in Chemistry” (10).

Netflix’s haul included “The Crown,” its high nominee (18), in addition to “Ripley” (13) and “Child Reindeer” (11).

Tony Hale (“Veep”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) introduced the 2024 Emmy nominations Wednesday morning, together with new Tv Academy chair Cris Abrego.

Wait, didn’t the 2024 Emmys already occur, again in January? Not fairly. The Hollywood strikes pressured the Tv Academy to push the 2023 telecast to January of this yr — proper in the midst of Oscar season. And now, as Abrego alluded to in his opening, simply 9 months later we’re doing it once more for the June 1, 2023 to Could 31, 2024, timeframe.

With voting ending on June 24 and the 76th Emmy nominations introduced Wednesday, now comes Emmy marketing campaign Section 2. And in contrast to final yr, when the strikes led to months of uncertainty and a scarcity of expertise participation, this time the nominees are primed and able to hit the marketing campaign path as soon as once more.

The TV Academy’s roughly 22,000 members made their decisions from a pool of 229 whole collection submitted in the important thing drama, comedy and restricted/anthology collection classes in 2024 — down 33% from final yr’s 309. And with fewer submissions, the org’s sliding scale has led to fewer nominations in a number of classes (dropping to 5 within the lead comedy and restricted/anthology/TV film appearing fields).

A few of that lower is because of a decline in manufacturing quantity, as networks and streamers pull again on unique collection. However final yr’s strikes additionally delayed many productions — together with collection that didn’t make the minimize this yr however might be again within the operating in 2025, like HBO’s “Home of the Dragon” (and sure “The Final of Us”), Prime Video’s “The Boys” and Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

In the meantime, there have been solely a handful of main Emmy guidelines adjustments this yr. Maybe most notable was a last-minute methodology change within the scripted selection subject. With so few submissions, the class was become a “juried” competitors, with peer group members screening the entries and the highest two receiving 70% approval incomes a nod.

Occasion due to its prolonged delay, the latest Emmys in January posted record-low scores for the kudocast. The occasion confronted an NFL playoff sport, which didn’t assist, because it delivered simply 4.3 million viewers. However sarcastically, that little-watched telecast earned a number of the strongest important raves in years for an awards present — Emmys or in any other case. The January occasion, hosted by Anthony Anderson and produced by Jesse Collins Leisure, scored excessive marks for its nostalgic tribute to TV hits of the previous 75 years, reuniting casts of collection like “Cheers” and “Martin” whereas paying tribute to classics by re-creating moments from exhibits like “I Love Lucy” and “All within the Household.” That’s why Jesse Collins Ent. is again to helm this September’s telecast as properly.

The 76th Emmy Awards might be broadcast stay from downtown Los Angeles’ LA Stay Peacock Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to eight p.m. PT on ABC. The published will then be obtainable to be streamed the subsequent day on Hulu. A bunch has not but been named.

See the complete record of Emmy nominees beneath.

Drama Collection

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Present” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Gradual Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Physique Downside” (Netflix)

Comedy Collection

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Solely Murders within the Constructing” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Canines” (FX)

“What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Restricted or Anthology Collection

“Child Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Classes in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night time Nation” (Max)

Excellent Discuss Collection

“The Day by day Present”

“Jimmy Kimmel Stay!”

“Late Night time With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Present With Stephen Colbert”

Actuality Competitors Program

“The Wonderful Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Prime Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Lead Actor in a Drama Collection

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Gradual Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Collection

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Present”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Present”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Collection

Matt Berry (“What We Do within the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Solely Murders within the Constructing”)

Martin Quick (“Solely Murders within the Constructing”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Canines”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Collection

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Solely Murders within the Constructing”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Good (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Lead Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Collection

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Vacationers”)

Richard Gadd (“Child Reindeer”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Lead Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Collection

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night time Nation”)

Brie Larson (“Classes in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Present”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Present”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Present”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Present”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Present”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Present”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Present”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Gradual Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Solely Murders In The Constructing”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Paul Rudd (“Solely Murders In The Constructing”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night time Stay”)

Supporting Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Collection

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Below The Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Child Reindeer”)

Aja Naomi King (“Classes In Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Child Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night time Nation”)

Supporting Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Collection

Jonathan Bailey “(Fellow Vacationers”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill (“Child Reindeer”)

John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night time Nation”)

Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”)

Lewis Pullman (“Classes In Chemistry”)

Deal with Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Excellent Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Males ’97

Excellent Visitor Actor In A Comedy Collection

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto (The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions )

Matthew Broderick as Matthew Broderick (Solely Murders In The Constructing • Co Bro • Hulu • twentieth Tv)

Ryan Gosling as Host (Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video)

Christopher Lloyd as Larry Arbuckle (Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure )

Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee (The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions)

Will Poulter as Luca (The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions)

Excellent Visitor Actor In A Drama Collection



Néstor Carbonell as Rodriguez (Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions)

Paul Dano as Sizzling Neighbor (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)

Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney (Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • The New World • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions)

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright (Gradual Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple)

John Turturro as Eric Shane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Second Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)

Excellent Visitor Actress In A Comedy Collection



Olivia Colman as Chef Terry (The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions)

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto (The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions)

Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance (Hacks • The Roast Of Deborah Vance • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure)

Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph as Donna Williams (Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv)

Maya Rudolph as Host (Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video)

Kristen Wiig as Host (Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video)

Excellent Visitor Actress In A Drama Collection

Michaela Coel as Bev (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Infidelity • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II (The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix)

Marcia Homosexual Harden as Maggie Brener (The Morning Present • Replace Your Priors • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple)

Sarah Paulson as Therapist (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • {Couples} Remedy (Bare & Afraid) • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)

Parker Posey as Different Jane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Double Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos)

Excellent Performer In A Quick Kind Comedy Or Drama Collection



Eric Andŕe as Eric Andŕe (The Eric Andre Present • Grownup Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Avenue)

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic (Desi Lydic Foxsplains – The Day by day Present • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC)

Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson (RZR • Gala Movie • Exertion3 Movies in partnership with Gala Movie)

Excellent Character Voice-Over Efficiency



Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak (The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Movies manufacturing in affiliation with twentieth Tv Animation)

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin (Household Man • Instructor’s Heavy Pet • FOX • twentieth Tv Animation)

Sterling Ok. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646 (Invincible • I Thought You Had been Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation)

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress (Massive Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix)

Hannah Waddingham as Deliria (Krapopolis • Massive Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Leisure and Bento Field Leisure)

Excellent Narrator



Sir David Attenborough, Narrator (Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC)

Angela Bassett, Narrator (Queens • African Queens • Nationwide Geographic • Wildstar Movies)

Morgan Freeman, Narrator (Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Guidelines Of Life • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Silverback Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv)

Paul Rudd, Narrator (Secrets and techniques Of The Octopus • Masterminds • Nationwide Geographic • Sealight Photos, Wildstar Movies and Earthship Productions)

Octavia Spencer, Narrator (Misplaced Girls Of Freeway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery • Orit Leisure and October Movies)

Excellent Host For A Actuality Or Actuality Competitors Program



RuPaul Charles, Host (RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Surprise)

Mark Cuban, Host/Lori Greiner, Host/Kevin O’Leary, Host/Barbara Corcoran, Host/Robert Herjavec, Host/Daymond John, Host (Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv)

Kristen Kish, Host (The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert Alan Cumming, Host Prime Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves)

Jeff Probst, Host (Survivor • CBS • MGM Studios)

Excellent Host For A Sport Present

Steve Harvey, Host (Celeb Household Feud • ABC • Fremantle)

Ken Jennings, Host (Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv)

Jane Lynch, Host (Weakest Hyperlink • NBC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in affiliation with Common Tv Different Studio

Keke Palmer, Host (Password • NBC • Fremantle in affiliation with Common Tv Different Studio and Electrical Sizzling Canine)

Pat Sajak, Host (Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Photos Studios)

Excellent Tv Film



Mr. Monk’s Final Case: A Monk Film • Peacock • UCP

Randy Zisk, Govt Producer

Tony Shalhoub, Govt Producer

Andy Breckman, Govt Producer

David Hoberman, Govt Producer

Lena Cordina, Produced by



Quiz Woman • Hulu • twentieth Century Studios

Alex Brown, Govt Producer

Erika Hampson, Govt Producer

Will Ferrell, Produced by

Jessica Elbaum, Produced by

Maggie Haskins, Produced by

Itay Reiss, Produced by

Jen D’Angelo, Produced by

Awkwafina, Produced by

Sandra Oh, Produced by



Pink, White & Royal Blue • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Berlanti/Schechter Movies

Casey McQuiston, Govt Producer

Michael Riley McGrath, Govt Producer

Matthew López, Govt Producer

Michael S. Constable, Greg Berlanti, Produced by,

Sarah Schechter, Produced by



Scoop • Netflix • Netflix presents a Lighthouse Movie and Tv manufacturing in affiliation with Voltage TV

Sam McAlister, Govt Producer

Sanjay Singhal, Govt Producer

Radford Neville, Produced by

Hilary Salmon, Produced by



Unfrosted • Netflix • Netflix presents A Columbus 81 Manufacturing / A Skyview Leisure Manufacturing / A Good One Manufacturing

Andy Robin, Govt Producer

Barry Marder, Govt Producer

Cherylanne Martin, Govt Producer

Jerry Seinfeld, Produced by

Spike Feresten, Produced by

Beau Bauman, Produced by

Excellent Scripted Selection Collection

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv

John Oliver, Govt Producer/Host

Tim Carvell, Govt Producer

Liz Stanton, Govt Producer

Jeremy Tchaban, Co-Govt Producer

Catherine Owens, Supervising Producer

Whit Conway, Producer

Kaye Foley, Producer

Laura L. Griffin, Producer

Christopher McDaniel, Producer

Kate Mullaney, Producer

Matt Passet, Producer

Megan Peck Shub, Producer

Wynn Van Dusen, Producer

Marian Wang, Producer

Charles Wilson, Producer

Rebecca Etchberger, Producer

Nicole Franza, Line Producer

Saturday Night time Stay • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Govt Producer

Javier Winnik, Supervising Producer

Erin Doyle, Producer

Tom Broecker, Producer

Caroline Maroney, Producer

Steve Higgins, Produced by

Erik Kenward, Produced by

Excellent Selection Particular (Stay)

The Apple Music Tremendous Bowl LVIII Halftime Present Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Leisure, DPS and Roc Nation

Shawn Carter, Govt Producer

Desiree Perez, Govt Producer

Jesse Collins, Govt Producer

Dionne Harmon, Co-Govt Producer

Dave Meyers, Co-Govt Producer

Aaron B. Cooke, Supervising Producer

Phil Sino-Cruz, Line Producer

Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer

Usher, Performer

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Govt Producer

Raj Kapoor, Govt Producer

Jesse Collins, Govt Producer

Eric Cook dinner, Co-Govt Producer

Patrick Menton, Co-Govt Producer

Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Co-Govt Producer

Trevor Noah, Producer/Host

Hamish Hamilton, Producer

David Wild, Producer

Tabitha Dumo, Producer

Alexandra Papa, Producer

Rita Maye Bland, Producer

Hilary Gladstein, Line Producer

The Biggest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix • Casey Patterson Leisure, 199 Productions and Hartbeat Productions for Netflix

Casey Patterson, Govt Producer

Tom Brady, Govt Producer

Kevin Hart, Govt Producer/Host

Jeff Clanagan, Govt Producer

Jeff Ross, Govt Producer

Carol Donovan, Govt Producer

Mike Gibbons, Co-Govt Producer

Rob Paine, Co-Govt Producer

Barbra Dannov, Supervising Producer

Pete Diobilda, Supervising Producer

Steven Kaplan, Line Producer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Raj Kapoor, Govt Producer

Molly McNearney, Govt Producer

Katy Mullan, Govt Producer

Rob Paine, Co-Govt Producer

Taryn Hurd Bleckner, Producer

Sarah Levine Corridor, Producer

Jimmy Kimmel, Host

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions

Ricky Kirshner, Govt Producer

Glenn Weiss, Govt Producer

Jesse Craine, Supervising Producer

Sarah Levine Corridor, Produced by

Ariana Debose, Host

Excellent Selection Particular (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos

Steve Cohen, Govt Producer

Barry Ehrmann, Govt Producer

Billy Joel, Govt Producer/Performer

Paul Dugdale, Govt Producer

Dennis Arfa, Co-Govt Producer

Brian Ruggles, Co-Govt Producer

Bobby Thrasher, Co-Govt Producer

Todd Kamelhar, Co-Govt Producer

Lee Eastman, Co-Govt Producer

Kyle Loftus, Co-Govt Producer

Ned Doyle, Supervising Producer

Tom Mackay, Producer

Richard Story, Producer

Krista Wegener, Producer

Leslie Vincent, Producer

Krystle Tesoriero, Producer

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle, Govt Producer/Performer

Rikki Hughes, Govt Producer

Stan Lathan, Govt Producer

Sina Sadighi, Producer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in affiliation with CBS

Craig Plestis, Govt Producer

Chris Wagner, Govt Producer

Clara Plestis, Govt Producer

Ashley Edens, Govt Producer

Deena Katz, Govt Producer

Arlene Van Dyke, Govt Producer

Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer

Brittany Cherry, Producer

Ariel Kubit, Producer

Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer

Nikki Glaser: Sometime You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Carried out + Dusted

Nikki Glaser, Govt Producer/Performer

Chris Convy, Govt Producer

David Jammy, Govt Producer

Alex Murray, Govt Producer

Invoice City, Co-Govt Producer

Chris McQueen, Producer

Trevor Noah: The place Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix

Trevor Noah, Govt Producer/Performer

Sanaz Yamin, Govt Producer

Bob Bain, Govt Producer

Norman Aladjem, Govt Producer

Derek Van Pelt, Govt Producer

Benn Fleishman, Supervising Producer

Danny Sanchez, Line Producer

David Paul Meyer, Produced by

Excellent Quick Kind Comedy, Drama Or Selection Collection

Carpool Karaoke: The Collection • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Fulwell 73 and Apple

Ben Winston, Govt Producer

James Corden, Govt Producer

Eric Pankowski, Govt Producer

David Younger, Co-Govt Producer

Blake Webster, Producer

The Eric Andre Present • Grownup Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Avenue

Eric Andŕe, Govt Producer

Kitao Sakurai, Govt Producer

Dan Curry, Govt Producer

Dave Kneebone, Govt Producer

Mike Rosenstein, Govt Producer Walter Newman, Govt Producer

Late Night time With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC • Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Common Tv

Seth Meyers, Govt Producer

Mike Shoemaker, Govt Producer

Solely Murders In The Constructing: One Killer Query • Hulu • Hulu

Janice C. Molinari, Govt Producer

Dave Roth, Govt Producer

Zuriht Serna, Govt Producer

Trisha Choate, Govt Producer

Jillian Novak, Govt Producer

Xavier Salas, Govt Producer

Actual Time With Invoice Maher: Additional time • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Invoice Maher Productions

Invoice Maher, Govt Producer

Sheila Griffiths, Govt Producer

Marc Gurvitz, Govt Producer

Billy Martin, Govt Producer

Dean E. Johnsen, Govt Producer

Matt Wooden, Producer

Excellent Documentary Or Nonfiction Particular

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure

Rob Reiner, Produced by

Michele Reiner, Produced by

Matthew George, Produced by

Ladies State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile Finish Movies manufacturing in affiliation with Apple

Amanda McBaine, Produced by

Jesse Moss, Produced by

Nicole Stott, Govt Producer

Jonathan Silberberg, Govt Producer

Davis Guggenheim, Govt Producer

Laurene Powell Jobs, Govt Producer

The Biggest Night time In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Movie / A Dorothy St Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Makemake Leisure

Larry Klein, Producer

Harriet Sternberg, Producer

Lionel Richie, Producer

Bruce Eskowitz, Producer

George Hencken, Producer

Julia Nottingham, Produced by

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

Brian Grazer, Produced by

Ron Howard, Produced by

Sara Bernstein, Produced by

Margaret Bodde, Produced by

Justin Wilkes, Produced by

Mark Monroe, Produced by

Christopher St. John, Produced by

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing

Morgan Neville, Producer

Meghan Walsh, Producer

Charlise Holmes, Producer

Caitrin Rogers, Govt Producer

Ben Cotner, Govt Producer

Emily Osborne, Govt Producer

Nicole Quintero Ochoa, Co-Govt Producer

Excellent Documentary Or Nonfiction Collection

Beckham • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland

John Battsek, Produced by

Nicola Howson, Produced by

Fisher Stevens, Produced by

Billie Shepherd, Produced by

David Gardner, Govt Producer

Gary Neville, Govt Producer

Jonathan Sides, Co-Govt Producer

Craig South, Co-Govt Producer

The Jinx – Half Two • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a Hit The Floor Operating Manufacturing

Charlotte Kaufman, Producer

Sam Neave, Producer

Andrew Jarecki, Govt Producer

Zac Stuart-Pontier, Govt Producer

Kyle Martin, Govt Producer

Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer

Lisa Heller, Govt Producer

Sara Rodriguez, Govt Producer

Quiet On Set: The Darkish Facet Of Youngsters TV • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Photos Tv – Nonfiction in affiliation with Enterprise Insider Mary Robertson, Govt Producer

Emma Schwartz, Co-Govt Producer

Eli Holzman, Govt Producer

Aaron Saidman, Govt Producer

Lisa Kalikow, Co-Govt Producer

Nicholas Carlson, Govt Producer

Kate Taylor, Govt Producer

Joel Stonington, Govt Producer

Pamela E. Deutsch, Govt Producer

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents in affiliation with Harmony Originals, Polygram Leisure, Warner Music Leisure, A Laylow Photos manufacturing, A White Horse Photos manufacturing

Jamila Wignot, Produced by

Kara Elverson, Produced by

Ezra Edelman, Govt Producer

Caroline Waterlow, Govt Producer

Nigel Sinclair, Govt Producer

Nicholas Ferrall, Govt Producer

Michele Smith, Govt Producer

Sophia Dilley, Govt Producer

David Blackman, Govt Producer

Tina Nguyen, Govt Producer

Telemarketers • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a manufacturing of Elara Photos and All Information in affiliation with Tough Home Photos

Claire Learn, Produced by

Adam Bhala Lough, Govt Producer

Sam Lipman-Stern, Govt Producer

Benny Safdie, Govt Producer

Dani Bernfeld, Govt Producer

Josh Safdie, Govt Producer

Danny McBride, Govt Producer

Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer

Lisa Heller, Govt Producer

Tina Nguyen, Govt Producer

Excellent Hosted Nonfiction Collection Or Particular

Conan O’Brien Should Go • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Conaco

Jason Chillemi, Producer

Sarah Federowicz, Producer

Jessie Gaskell, Producer

Matt O’Brien, Producer

Mike Sweeney, Producer

Conan O’Brien, Govt Producer / Host

Jeff Ross, Govt Producer

Aaron Bleyaert, Supervising Producer

Jordan Schlansky, Supervising Producer

Njål Lambrechts, Line Producer

Discovering Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS • WETA Washington D.C., McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Movies

Kevin Burke, Producer

Matthew Cesario, Producer

John F. Wilson, Govt Producer

Dyllan McGee, Govt Producer

Henry Louis Gates Jr., Govt Producer

Sabin Streeter, Senior Producer

Natalia Warchol, Collection Producer

Deborah C Porfido, Supervising Producer

Robert L. Yacyshyn, Line Producer

Peter Kunhardt, Govt Producer

How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Photos

Shirel Kozak, Produced by

Nathan Fielder, Govt Producer

John Wilson, Govt Producer/Host

Michael Koman, Govt Producer

Clark Reinking, Govt Producer

My Subsequent Visitor With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix • Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc. for Netflix

Tommy Alter, Producer

Tom Keaney, Govt Producer

Mary Barclay, Govt Producer

Michael Steed, Govt Producer

Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Govt Producer

Justin Wilkes, Govt Producer

Jake Fuller, Govt Producer

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+ • Twofour in affiliation with Apple

Claire Kunzel, Producer

Eugene Levy, Host/Govt Producer

David Brindley, Govt Producer

Nic Patten, Govt Producer

Sara Brailsford, Govt Producer

Alex Menzies, Govt Producer

Stephen Ache, Collection Producer

Tracey Smyth, Senior Producer

Distinctive Benefit In Documentary Filmmaking

Past Utopia (Impartial Lens) • PBS • Ultimate Companions in affiliation with 19340 Productions, XRM Media, the Random Good Basis and the Human Rights Basis

Jana Edelbaum, Producer

Rachel Cohen, Producer

Sue Mi Terry, Producer

Lois Vossen, Govt Producer

Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Undertaking • HBO | Max • Confluential Movies and Rada Studio in affiliation with JustFilms | Ford Basis in affiliation with Bertha Doc Society

Joe Brewster, Produced by

Michèle Stephenson, Produced by

Tommy Oliver, Produced by

Stamped From The Starting • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A One Story Up manufacturing

Alisa Payne, Producer

Roger Ross Williams, Producer

David Teague, Producer

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Govt Producer

Geoff Martz, Govt Producer

Mara Brock Akil, Govt Producer

Susie Fitzgerald, Govt Producer

Excellent Structured Actuality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Meals Community • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Photos

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content material for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Leisure LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Excellent Unstructured Actuality Program

Beneath Deck Down Below • Bravo • 51 Minds

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Photos for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World Of Surprise

Vanderpump Guidelines • Bravo • Evolution Media

Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Photos

Excellent Sport Present

Celeb Household Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Password • NBC • Fremantle in affiliation with Common Tv Different Studio and Electrical Sizzling Canine

The Worth Is Proper At Night time • CBS • Fremantle

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Photos Studios

Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Up to date Program (One Hour Or Extra)

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix Martin Childs, Manufacturing Designer

Mark Raggett, Artwork Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Fargo • Trials And Tribulations • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Trevor Smith, Manufacturing Designer

Cathy Cowan, Artwork Director

Amber Humphries, Set Decorator

The Gents • Deal with Tommy Woo Woo • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Photos and Miramax TV

Martyn John, Manufacturing Designer

Fiona Gavin, Artwork Director

Linda Wilson, Set Decorator

The Morning Present • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple

Nelson Coates, Manufacturing Designer

Thomas Wilkins, Artwork Director

Lauree Martell, Set Decorator

True Detective: Night time Nation • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament

of Owls and Passenger

Daniel Taylor, Manufacturing Designer

Jo Riddell, Artwork Director

Charlotte Dirickx, Set Decorator

Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Interval Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or Extra)

Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Howard Cummings, Manufacturing Designer

Laura Ballinger Gardner, Artwork Director

Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Gilded Age • Shut Sufficient To Contact • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Common Tv and Neamo Movie and

Tv

Bob Shaw, Manufacturing Designer

Larry W. Brown, Artwork Director

Lisa Crivelli Scoppa, Set Decorator

Palm Royale • Maxine’s Like A Dellacorte • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Jon Carlos, Manufacturing Designer

Mark Taylor, Artwork Director

Amelia Brooke, Artwork Director

Ellen Reede, Set Decorator

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

David Gropman, Manufacturing Designer

Karen Schulz Gropman, Artwork Director

Alex Santucci, Artwork Director

Alessandra Querzola, Set Decorator

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions

Helen Jarvis, Manufacturing Designer

Chris Seaside, Artwork Director

Lisa Lancaster, Set Decorator

Jonathan Lancaster, Set Decorator

Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear • Omelette • FX • FX Productions Merje Veski, Manufacturing Designer

Lisa Korpan, Artwork Director

Eric Frankel, Set Decorator

Frasier • Shifting In • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Grammnet NH Productions

Glenda Rovello, Manufacturing Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Artwork Director

Amy Feldman, Set Decorator

Hacks • Sure, And • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Rob Tokarz, Manufacturing Designer

Jeanine A. Ringer, Artwork Director

Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Opening Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Patrick Howe, Manufacturing Designer

Casey Smith, Artwork Director

Wealthy Murray, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • A Weekend At Morrigan Manor • FX • FX Productions

Shayne Fox, Manufacturing Designer

Jody Clement, Artwork Director

Aaron Noël, Artwork Director

Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection Or Actuality Collection

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon

Tv

Eric Morrell, Manufacturing Designer

Amanda Carzoli, Artwork Director

The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Tremendous Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A

Particular Look By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Nice Once more, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Bathe Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Manufacturing Designer

Larry Hartman, Manufacturing Designer

Riley Mellon, Artwork Director

Brendan Hurley, Set Decorator

RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Stay! • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Surprise

Gianna Costa, Manufacturing Designer

Jen Chu, Manufacturing Designer

Gavin Smith, Artwork Director

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Joe DeTullio, Manufacturing Designer

Kenneth MacLeod, Manufacturing Designer

Melissa Shakun, Artwork Director

Kimberly Kachougian, Set Decorator

Squid Sport: The Problem • Conflict • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Backyard for Netflix Mathieu Weekes, Manufacturing Designer

Ben Norman, Manufacturing Designer

Lizzie Chambers, Artwork Director

Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection Particular

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in affiliation with CBS

Steve Morden, Manufacturing Designer

James Yarnell, Manufacturing Designer

John Sparano, Set Decorator

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Julio Himede, Manufacturing Designer

Kristen Merlino, Artwork Director

Gloria Lamb, Artwork Director

Ellen Jaworski, Artwork Director

Kaydee Lavorin Friel, Set Decorator

Hannah Waddingham: Dwelling For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Carried out + Dusted in affiliation with Apple Misty Buckley, Manufacturing Designer

Laura Woodroffe, Artwork Director

Richard Olivieri, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences Misty Buckley, Manufacturing Designer

Alana Billingsley, Manufacturing Designer

John Zuiker, Artwork Director

Margaux Lapresle, Artwork Director

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions

Steve Bass, Manufacturing Designer

Aaron Black, Artwork Director

Star Theodos Kahn, Artwork Director

Excellent Casting For A Comedy Collection

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv

and twentieth Tv Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Chris Gehrt, Casting by

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Maggie Bacharach, Casting by

Jennifer Rudnicke, CSA, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, CSA, Location Casting

AJ Hyperlinks, CSA, Location Casting

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO | Max • HBO

Allison Jones, Casting by

Hacks • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts

Leisure

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Future Lilly, CSA, Casting by

Excellent Casting For A Drama Collection

The Crown • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Morning Present • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

Carmen Cuba, Casting by

Candice Alustiza-Lee, Location Casting

Teresa Razzauti, Location Casting

Alejandro Reza, Location Casting

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by

Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by

Kei Kawamura, CSA, Location Casting

Maureen Webb, CSA, Location Casting

Colleen Bolton, Location Casting

Gradual Horses • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple

Nina Gold, Casting by

Excellent Casting For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

Child Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing

Nina Gold, Casting by

Martin Ware, Casting by

Fargo • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by

Jackie Lind, CSA, Location Casting

Stephanie Gorin, CSA, Location Casting

Rhonda Fisekci, CSA, Location Casting

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francesco Vedovati, Location Casting

Barbara Giordani, Location Casting

True Detective: Night time Nation • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament

of Owls and Passenger

Francine Maisler, Casting by

Deborah Schildt, Location Casting

Alda B. Gudjónsdóttir, Location Casting

Excellent Casting For A Actuality Program

The Wonderful Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jesse Tannenbaum, Casting by

The Golden Bachelor • ABC • Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon

Jacqui Pitman, Casting by

John Kennamann, Casting by

Lindsay Liles, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Photos for Netflix

Cian O’Clery, Casting by

Sean Bowman, Casting by

Marina Nieto Ritger, Casting by

Emma Choate, Casting by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Surprise

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Adam Cook dinner, Casting by

Michelle Redwine, Casting by

Squid Sport: The Problem • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Backyard for Netflix

Rachael Stubbins, Casting by

Emma Shearer, Casting by

Robyn Kass, Casting by

Erika Dobrin, Casting by

Excellent Choreography For Selection Or Actuality Programming

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer

Jenna Johnson, Choreographer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in

affiliation with CBS

Alison Faulk, Choreographer

Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routines: I’m Simply Ken / In Memoriam • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences Mandy Moore, Choreographer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Energy • MTV • World Of Surprise

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Quantity / Lifetime Achievement • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in

affiliation with Tony Award Productions

Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer

Excellent Choreography For Selection Or Actuality Programming

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer

Jenna Johnson, Choreographer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in

affiliation with CBS

Alison Faulk, Choreographer

Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routines: I’m Simply Ken / In Memoriam • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences Mandy Moore, Choreographer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Energy • MTV • World Of Surprise

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Quantity / Lifetime Achievement • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in

affiliation with Tony Award Productions

Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer

Excellent Choreography For Scripted Programming

The Idol • Routines: Rehearsal / Music Video Shoot / Dollhouse • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with The Cheap Bunch, Manic Section, Tiny Goat, Bron, Folks Pleaser Productions and A24

Nina McNeely, Choreographer

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Routines: Oliver’s Dream Sequence / Creatures Of The Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv

John Carrafa, Choreographer

Palm Royale • Routines: The Rhumba / Maxine’s Entrance • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Brooke Lipton, Choreographer

Bodily • Routines: Jean Franc’s Superior Aerobics Class / Determine 8’s Industrial / Xanadu & Goals • Apple TV+ •

Tomorrow Studios in affiliation with Apple

Jennifer Hamilton, Choreographer

Excellent Cinematography For A Multi-Digital camera Collection (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • These Giants Are Versatile • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in affiliation with Warner Bros.

Tv

Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Pictures

The Conners • Fireplace And Vice • ABC • Werner Leisure

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Pictures

Frasier • Reindeer Video games • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Grammnet NH Productions

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Pictures

How I Met Your Father • Okay Wonderful, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Pictures

Night time Courtroom • A Night time Courtroom Earlier than Christmas • NBC • After January Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv

and Common Tv Wayne Kennan, ASC, Director of Pictures

The Upshaws • Forbidden Fruit • Netflix • Savannah Candy Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Chuck Ozeas, Director of Pictures

Excellent Cinematography For A Single-Digital camera Collection (Half-Hour)

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Andrew Wehde, Director of Pictures

Hacks • Simply For Laughs • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Adam Bricker, Director of Pictures

Bodily • Like A Rocket • Apple TV+ • Tomorrow Studios in affiliation with Apple

Jimmy Lindsey, ASC, Director of Pictures

Reservation Canines • Deer Woman • FX • FX Productions Mark Schwartzbard, Director of Pictures

Sugar • Starry Eyed • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Richard Rutkowski, ASC, Director of Pictures

Excellent Cinematography For A Collection (One Hour)

The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Sophia Olsson, FSF, Director of Pictures

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Pictures

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Ross, BSC, Director of Pictures

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Sam McCurdy, ASC, BSC, Director of Pictures

3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak

Martin Ahlgren, ASC, Director of Pictures

Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Todd Banhazl, ASC, Director of Pictures

Excellent Cinematography For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix

Tobias Schliessler, ASC, Director of Pictures

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Pictures

Griselda • Center Administration • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / Grand Electrical

Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Pictures

Classes In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Zachary Galler, Director of Pictures

Ripley • V Lucio • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights

for Netflix

Robert Elswit, Director of Pictures

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Florian Hoffmeister, BSC, Director of Pictures

Excellent Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Beckham • The Kick • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland

Tim Cragg, Director of Pictures

Ladies State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile Finish Movies manufacturing in affiliation with Apple

Laura Hudock, Director of Pictures

Laela Kilbourn, Director of Pictures

Daniel Carter, Director of Pictures

Erynn Patrick Lamont, Director of Pictures

Keri Oberly, Director of Pictures

Thorsten Thielow, Director of Pictures

Martina Radwan, Director of Pictures

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

Igor Martinovic, Director of Pictures

Vanja Cernjul, Director of Pictures

Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Transfer • Netflix • Silverback Movies for Netflix

Brad Bestelink, Cinematography by

Kyle McBurnie, Cinematography by

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America,

ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Luke Nelson, Director of Pictures

John Shier, Director of Pictures

Excellent Cinematography For A Actuality Program

The Wonderful Race • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Pictures

Bryan T. Adams, Digital camera

Kathryn Barrows, Digital camera

Kurt Carpenter, Digital camera

Petr Cikhart, Digital camera

Diego J. Contreras, Digital camera

David D’Angelo, Digital camera

Matthew Di Girolamo, CSC, Digital camera

Rob Gowler, Digital camera

Adam Haisinger, Digital camera

Jamie Holland, Digital camera

Kevin R. Johnson, Digital camera

Jay Kaufman, Digital camera

Ian Kerr, CSC, Digital camera

Tim Laks, Digital camera

Regan Letourneau, Digital camera

Danny Lengthy, Digital camera

Lucas Kenna Mertes, Digital camera

Ryan Shaw, Digital camera

Alan Weeks, Digital camera

Stephen A. Coleman, Digital camera Willie Shipp, Digital camera

Life Beneath Zero • Bulletproof • Nationwide Geographic • BBC Studios Los Angeles for Nationwide Geographic

Charlie Beck, Director of Pictures

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Pictures

Danny Day, Director of Pictures

Pedro Delbrey, Digital camera Operator

Survivor • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • MGM Studios

Peter Wery, Director of Pictures

Scott Duncan, Director of Pictures

Russ Fill, Director of Pictures

Tim Barker, Digital camera

Marc Bennett, Digital camera

Paulo Castillo, Digital camera

Rodney Chauvin, Digital camera

Chris Ellison, Digital camera

Ben Gamble, Digital camera

Nixon George, Digital camera

Marcus Hebbelmann, Digital camera

Derek Hoffmann, Digital camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Digital camera

Toby Hogan, Digital camera

Derek Holt, Digital camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Digital camera

Ian Miller, Digital camera

Nico Nyoni, Digital camera

Paul Peddinghaus, Digital camera

Nejc Poberaj, Digital camera

Louis Powell, Digital camera

Thomas Pretorius, Digital camera

Jovan Gross sales, Digital camera

Erick Sarmiento, Digital camera

Dirk Steyn, Digital camera

John Tattersall, Digital camera

Holly Thompson, Digital camera

Paulo Velozo, Digital camera

Cullum Andrews, Digital camera

Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Pictures

Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Pictures

Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Digital camera Operator

Dwight Winston, Aerial Digital camera Operator

The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Pictures

Matt Wright, Director of Pictures

Welcome To Wrexham • Collection Physique Of Work • FX • Boardwalk Photos

Craig Hastings, Director of Pictures

Ed Edwards, Director of Pictures

James Melrose, Director of Pictures

Craig Murdoch, Director of Pictures

Verdy Oliver, Director of Pictures

Esther Vardy, Director of Pictures

Leighton Cox, Director of Pictures

Tom Reece, Director of Pictures

Gareth Roberts, Digital camera

Joe Clifford, Digital camera

Joby Newson, Digital camera

Mike Staniforth, Digital camera

Dillon Scheps, Digital camera

Excellent Industrial

Album Cowl – Apple iPhone 15

O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm

Apple, Advert Company

Greatest Mates – Uber One | Uber Eats O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm

Mom, Advert Company

Fuzzy Emotions – Apple – iPhone + Mac

Hungry Man, Manufacturing Firm

TBWA Media Arts Lab, Advert Company

Simply Joking – Sandy Hook Promise

SMUGGLER, Manufacturing Firm

BBDO New York, Advert Company

Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm

O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm

Highdive, Advert Company

Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Prettybird, Manufacturing Firm

Ogilvy PR, Advert Company

Excellent Interval Costumes For A Collection

The Gilded Age • You Don’t Even Like Opera • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Common Tv and Neamo Movie and

Tv

Kasia Walicka Maimone, Costume Designer

Patrick Wiley, Co-Costume Designer

Isabelle Simone, Assistant Costume Designer

Denise Andres, Costume Supervisor

Rebecca Levin Lore, Costume Supervisor

The New Look • What A Day This Has Been • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions

Karen Muller Serreau, Costume Designer

Catherine Boisgontier, Costume Supervisor

Emmanuelle Pertus, Assistant Costume Designer

Palm Royale • Maxine Throws A Occasion • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer

Carolyn Dessert, Costume Supervisor

Leigh Bell, Co-Costume Designer

Lindsay Newton, Assistant Costume Designer

Valerie Keiser, Head Of Workroom

Shōgun • Women Of The Willow World • FX • FX Productions

Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer

Carole Griffin, Costume Supervisor

Kristen Bond, Assistant Costume Designer

Kenichi Tanaka, Assistant Costume Designer

Paula Plachy, Assistant Costume Designer

Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • What Is AndWhat Ought to By no means Be • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with

HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Emma Potter, Costume Designer

Maressa Richtmyer, Assistant Costume Designer

Shannon Moore, Costume Supervisor

Excellent Interval Costumes For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer

Emily O’Connor, Assistant Costume Designer

Laura McCarthy, Costume Supervisor

Hanna Shea, Assistant Costume Designer

Miwa Ishii, Head of Workroom

Griselda • Paradise Misplaced • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / Grand Electrical

Safowa Shiny Bitzelberger, Costume Designer

Joseph Castellanos, Assistant Costume Designer

Jennifer Marlin, Assistant Costume Designer

Serena Duffin, Costume Supervisor

Joanne Mills Trotta, Head of Workroom

Classes In Chemistry • Little Miss Hastings • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Costume Designer

Jen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer

Kelli Hagen, Costume Supervisor

Mary & George • Not So A lot By Love As By Awe • STARZ • Starz Originals in affiliation with Sky, A Hera Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Sky Studios and AMC Networks

Annie Symons, Costume Designer

Cédric Andries, Costume Supervisor

Courtney McClain, Assistant Costume Designer

Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer

Jason Airey, Assistant Costume Designer

Ripley • IV La Dolce Vita • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix Maurizio Millenotti, Costume Designer

Gianni Casalnuovo, Costume Designer

Ernest Camilleri, Wardrobe Supervisor

Teresa D’Arienzo, Assistant Costume Designer

Francesco Morabito, Assistant Costume Designer

Excellent Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Ahsoka • Half Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer

Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Echo • Lowak • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Ambre Wrigley, Costume Designer

Kizzie Martin Lillas, Assistant Costume Designer

Kristina Elaine Taylor, Assistant Costume Designer

Garnet Filo, Assistant Costume Designer

Amanda Steeley, Costume Supervisor

Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and

Bethesda Softworks

Amy Westcott, Costume Designer

Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor Wendy Yang, Affiliate Costume Designer

Jonathan Knipscher, Assistant Costume Designer

Cherie Cunningham Collins, Head of Workroom

Loki • 1893 • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christine Wada, Costume Designer

Harriet Kendall, Assistant Costume Designer

Kristen Ernst-Brown, Assistant Costume Designer

Tom Hornsby, Costume Supervisor

What We Do In The Shadows • Satisfaction Parade • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer

Kay Jameson, Costume Supervisor

Amy Sztulwark, Assistant Costume Designer

Anna Viksne, Assistant Costume Designer

Excellent Up to date Costumes For A Collection

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Courtney Wheeler, Costume Designer

Lariana Santiago, Assistant Costume Designer

Steven “Rage” Rehage, Costume Supervisor

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor

Sidonie Roberts, Affiliate Costume Designer

Hacks • Simply For Laughs • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer

Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Rory Cunningham, Head of Workroom

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer

Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor

Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer

The Righteous Gem stones • For I Know The Plans I Have For You • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Tough Home

Christina Flannery, Costume Designer

Maura “Maude” Cusick, Assistant Costume Designer

Rebecca Denoewer, Costume Supervisor

Excellent Up to date Costumes For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

American Horror Story: Delicate • The Auteur • FX • twentieth Tv

Jacqueline Demeterio, Costume Designer

Jessica Zavala, Assistant Costume Designer

Jennifer Salim, Assistant Costume Designer

Jose Bantula, Costume Supervisor

Jillian Daidone, Costume Supervisor

Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing Mekel Bailey, Costume Designer

Imogen Holness, Costume Supervisor

Fargo • Insolubilia • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Carol Case, Costume Designer

Charl Boettger, Assistant Costume Designer

Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor

The Regime • The Heroes’ Banquet • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Sizzling Seat Productions and Juggle Productions

Consolata Boyle, Costume Designer

Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor

Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

Johanna Garrad, Assistant Costume Designer

Jane Regulation, Head of Workroom

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer

Linda Gardar, Costume Supervisor

Rebekka Jónsdóttir, Costume Supervisor

Tina Ulee, Costume Supervisor

Giulia Moschioni, Assistant Costume Designer

Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer

Excellent Directing For A Comedy Collection

Abbott Elementary • Occasion • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros.

Tv and twentieth Tv

Randall Einhorn, Directed by

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Directed by

The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

The Gents • Refined Aggression • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Photos and Miramax TV

Man Ritchie, Directed by

Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Present • I’m The Pappy • BET+ • Think about Tv, Lee Daniels Leisure and Dae Mild Media Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Excellent Directing For A Drama Collection

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Stephen Daldry, Directed by

The Morning Present • The Overview Impact • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple Mimi Leder, Directed by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

Hiro Murai, Directed by

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Frederick E.O. Toye, Directed by

Gradual Horses • Unusual Video games • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple

Saul Metzstein, Directed by

Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Directed by

Excellent Directing For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing Weronika Tofilska, Directed by

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Noah Hawley, Directed by

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv

Gus Van Sant, Directed by

Classes In Chemistry • Poirot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios Millicent Shelton, Directed by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Directed by

True Detective: Night time Nation • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament

of Owls and Passenger

Issa López, Directed by

Excellent Directing For A Selection Collection

The Day by day Present • Jon Stewart Returns To The Day by day Present • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Jimmy Kimmel Stay! • Trump Nonetheless Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John

Stamos, Visitor Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outside Stage! • ABC • ABC Signature in affiliation with Kimmelot

Andy Fisher, Directed by

The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Needs Biden Kicked Off Poll, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Dietary supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Mother and father; In the meantime; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Present Band • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Liz Patrick, Directed by

Excellent Directing For A Selection Particular

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Good Canine Media and White Label Productions in affiliation with CBS

Russell Norman, Directed by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Tig Notaro: Hey Once more • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Common

Stephanie Allynne, Directed by

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Trevor Noah: The place Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Excellent Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure

Rob Reiner, Directed by

Beckham • What Makes David Run • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with

Ventureland

Fisher Stevens, Directed by

Ladies State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile Finish Movies manufacturing in affiliation with Apple

Amanda McBaine, Directed by

Jesse Moss, Directed by

The Biggest Night time In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Movie / A Dorothy St Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Makemake Leisure

Bao Nguyen, Directed by

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

Ron Howard, Directed by

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing Morgan Neville, Directed by

Excellent Image Modifying For A Drama Collection

Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Ali Comperchio, Editor

Fallout • The Ghouls • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Yoni Reiss, ACE, Editor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor

Isaac Hagy, ACE, Editor

Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions Maria Gonzales, Editor

Aika Miyake, Editor

Gradual Horses • Footprints • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple

Zsófia Tálas, Editor

3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak

Michael Ruscio, ACE, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For A Multi-Digital camera Comedy Collection

Frasier • Blind Date • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Grammnet NH Productions

Joseph Fulton, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Okay Wonderful, It’s A Hurricane • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

Night time Courtroom • Wheelers Of Fortune • NBC • After January Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and Common Tv

Stephen Prime, Editor

The Upshaws • Ain’t Broke • Netflix • Savannah Candy Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

Brian LeCoz, Editor

The Upshaws • Auto Motives • Netflix • Savannah Candy Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For A Single-Digital camera Comedy Collection

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor

Hacks • The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Jess Brunetto, ACE, Editor

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Shelly Westerman, ACE, Editor

Payton Koch, Editor

Solely Murders In The Constructing • The White Room • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Peggy Tachdjian, Editor

Reservation Canines • Dig • FX • FX Productions

Patrick Tuck, Editor

Varun Viswanath, ACE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Satisfaction Parade • FX • FX Productions

Liza Cardinale, ACE, Editor

A.J. Dickerson, ACE, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing

Peter H. Oliver, Editor

Benjamin Gerstein, Editor

Black Mirror • Past The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Jon Harris, Editor

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Regis Kimble, Editor

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Joshua Raymond Lee, Editor

David O. Rogers, Editor

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Matt Chessé, ACE, Editor

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Brenna Rangott, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For Selection Programming

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS • Sandollar Movies in affiliation with Noz Leisure and Gunpowder & Sky

Invoice DeRonde, Editor

James Collet, Editor

Kari Heavenrich, Editor

Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor

John Mulaney Presents: All people’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix • A number of Digital camera Productions for Netflix

Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor

Sean McIlraith, Editor

Ryan McIlraith, Editor

Nikki Glaser: Sometime You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Carried out + Dusted

Man Harding, Editor

Ramy Youssef: Extra Emotions • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 manufacturing

Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor

Tig Notaro: Hey Once more • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Common

Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For Selection Programming (Section)

The Day by day Present • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (section) • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (section) • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv

Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Unhappy Story Of Henry The Engine (section) • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv

Ryan Barger, Senior Editor

Saturday Night time Stay • I’m Simply Pete (section) • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Saturday Night time Stay • Bowen’s Straight (section) • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Paul Del Gesso, Editor

Kristie Ferriso, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For A Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure

Bob Joyce, Editor

Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland

Michael Harte, Editor

Paul Carlin, Further Editor

Chris King, Further Editor

Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix • Good Caper Content material for Netflix

Martin Biehn, Lead Editor

Kevin Hibbard, Editor

Troy Takaki, ACE, Editor

Mimi Wilcox, Editor

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Editor

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

Sierra Neal, Editor

Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor

The Jinx – Half Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Till It’s Official • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a Hit The Floor Operating Manufacturing

Richard Hankin, Supervising Editor

Charles Olivier, Editor

Lance Edmands, Further Editor

Sam Neave, Further Editor

Camilla Hayman, Further Editor

David Tillman, Further Editor

Quiet On Set: The Darkish Facet Of Youngsters TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Photos Tv – Nonfiction in affiliation with Enterprise Insider

Daphne Gómez-Mena, Editor

Jane Jo, ACE, Editor

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Then • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing

Alan Lowe, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For A Structured Actuality Or Competitors Program

The Wonderful Race • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Beetner, Editor

Kevin Blum, Editor

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Christina Fontana, Editor

Jay Gammill, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Jason Groothuis, Editor

Darrick Lazo, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor

Josh Lowry, Editor

Steven Mellon, Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Editor

Myron Santos, Editor

Steven Urrutia, Editor

Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Leisure LLC for Netflix

Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor

Enrique Araujo, Editor

Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor

Jason Szabo, Editor

Kimberly Pellnat, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Surprise

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Prime Chef • Collection Physique Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

George Dybas, Editor

Malia Jurick, Editor

Brian Kane, Editor

Chris King, Editor

Eric Lambert, Editor

Joon Hee Lim, Editor

Matt Reynolds, Editor

Jay M. Rogers, Editor

Daniel Ruiz, Editor

Reggie Spangler, Editor

Annie Tighe, Editor

The Voice • Collection Physique Of Work • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Sean Basaman, Supervising Editor

John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor

Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor

Matt Antell, Editor

John Baldino, Editor

Matthew Blair, Editor

Melissa Silva Borden, Editor

William Fabian Castro, Editor

Andrew Ciancia, Editor

Nicholas Don Vito, Editor

Glen Ebesu, Editor

Rick Enrique, Editor

Greg Fitzsimmons, Editor

Brian Freundlich, Editor

Noel A. Guerra, ACE, Editor

Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor

John Homesley, Editor

Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor

Niki Hunter, Editor

Ryan P. James, Editor

Lise Kearney, Editor

Terri Maloney, Editor

James J. Munoz, Editor

Barry Murphy, Editor

Wealthy Remis, Editor

Robby Thompson, Editor

Matt Wafaie, Editor

Eric Smart, Editor

Excellent Image Modifying For An Unstructured Actuality Program

Beneath Deck Down Below • The Turnover Day • Bravo • 51 Minds

Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor

Addison McCoubrey, Lead Editor

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Unique Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor

Josh Stockero, Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor

Chris Courtner, Further Editor

Chris Meyers, Further Editor

Alberto Perez, Editor

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Photos for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor

Leanne Cole, Editor

Toby Stratmann, Editor

Gretchen Peterson, Further Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Charge-A-Queen • MTV • World Of Surprise Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Up The City? • FX • Boardwalk Photos Michael Brown, Editor

Josh Drisko, Editor

Michael Oliver, Editor

Bryan Rowland, Editor

Steve Welch, Editor

Excellent Rising Media Program

Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Movies, France Télévisions manufacturing in affiliation with Albyon Marion Burger, Director

Ilan J. Cohen, Director

Atlas V

Reynard Movies

France Télévisions

Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Movies, Bethesda Sport Studios

Amazon MGM Studios

Kilter Movies

Bethesda Studios

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta

Eloise Singer, Producer, Director

Lucy Liu, Producer

Singer Studios

Siobhan McDonnell, Producer

Pink Rocks Stay In VR • Meta / Fb • Meta, Dorsey Photos, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics Meta

Dorsey Photos

Lightsail VR

7 Cinematics

Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta manufacturing in affiliation with No Ghost and Albyon

Finbar Hawkins, Director, Author

Bram Ttwheam, Director

Atlas V

Aardman

Meta

Excellent Up to date Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary • Mom’s Day • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and twentieth Tv

Moira Frazier, Division Head Hairstylist

Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist

Christina Joseph, Hairstylist

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Ally Vickers, Division Head Hairstylist

Angela Brasington, Key Hairstylist

Melanie Shaw, Hairstylist

Hacks • Sure, And • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Jennifer Bell, Private Hairstylist

The Morning Present • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple

Nicole Venables, Division Head Hairstylist

Jennifer Petrovich, Key Hairstylist

Janine Thompson, Private Hairstylist

Lona Vigi, Private Hairstylist

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Opening Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Jameson Eaton, Division Head Hairstylist

Jimmy Goode, Key Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Hairstylist

J. Roy Helland, Private Hairstylist

Excellent Up to date Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary • Mom’s Day • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and twentieth Tv

Moira Frazier, Division Head Hairstylist

Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist

Christina Joseph, Hairstylist

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Ally Vickers, Division Head Hairstylist

Angela Brasington, Key Hairstylist

Melanie Shaw, Hairstylist

Hacks • Sure, And • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Jennifer Bell, Private Hairstylist

The Morning Present • The Kármán Line • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple

Nicole Venables, Division Head Hairstylist

Jennifer Petrovich, Key Hairstylist

Janine Thompson, Private Hairstylist

Lona Vigi, Private Hairstylist

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Opening Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Jameson Eaton, Division Head Hairstylist

Jimmy Goode, Key Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Hairstylist

J. Roy Helland, Private Hairstylist

Excellent Hairstyling For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Youngsters • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Manufacturing in affiliation with Shudder

Marco Gabellini, Hairstylist

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Kimi Messina, Division Head Hairstylist

Dwayne Ross, Key Hairstylist

Joe Matke, Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Marion Rogers, Hairstylist

Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Division Head Hairstylist

Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joseph Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

Chad Harlow, Hairstylist

Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

Elliott Simpson, Hairstylist

So You Suppose You Can Dance • Problem #2: Broadway • FOX • Sony Photos Tv – Nonfiction’s 19 Leisure and Dick Clark Productions

Crystal Broedel, Division Head Hairstylist

Cynthia Chapman, Key Hairstylist

Antoinette Black, Hairstylist

Ashley Sedmack, Hairstylist

Rie “Leay” Cangelosi, Hairstylist

Victor Paz, Hairstylist

We’re Right here • Oklahoma, Half 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with The Mental Property Company (IPC)

Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Division Head Hairstylist

Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist

Excellent Lighting Design/Lighting Path For A Selection Collection

America’s Obtained Expertise • Episode 1818 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Leisure

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Gaffer

Terrance Ho, Video Management

Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer

American Idol • Prime 14 Reveal • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Leisure

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer

James Coldicott, Lighting Director

Nathan Information, Lighting Director

Bobby Gray, Lighting Director

Ed Moore, Video Management

Luke Chantrell, Video Management

Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer

Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Patrick Brazil, Shifting Mild Programmer

Andrew Regulation, Shifting Mild Programmer

Casey Rhodes, Lighting Director

Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Gaffer

Ed Moore, Video Management

Stu Wesolik, Video Management

Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer

The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • Could 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Present For An Partaking Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Efficiency Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS • CBS Studios

Michael Scricca, Lighting Director

Hillary Knox, Shifting Mild Programmer

Constantine Leonardos II, Shifting Mild Programmer

Tom Carrol, Video Management

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Shifting Mild Programmer

Tim Stasse, Shifting Mild Programmer William McGuinness, Chief Lighting Technician

Frank Grisanti, Video Management

The Voice • Stay Finale, Half 2 • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Dan Boland, Shifting Mild Programmer

Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Media Server Programmer

Jeff Shood, Media Server Programmer

Terrance Ho, Video Management

Excellent Lighting Design/Lighting Path For A Selection Particular

The Apple Music Tremendous Bowl LVIII Halftime Present Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Leisure, DPS and Roc Nation

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Ben Inexperienced, Lighting Director

Harry Forster, Lighting Director

Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director

Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director

Alen Sisul, Gaffer

Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos

Steve Cohen, Lighting Designer

Mark Foffano, Lighting Advisor

Justin Cheatham, Lighting Director

Tad Inferrera, Lighting Director

Adrian Bassett, Chief Lighting Technician

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Terrance Ho, Video Management

Man Jones, Video Management

Matt Cotter, Media Server Programmer

2023 Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Allen Branton, Lighting Designer

Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director

Felix Peralta, Lighting Director

George Gountas, Lighting Director

Alex Flores, Gaffer

Billy Steinberg, Video Management

JC Castro, Video Management

Bianca Moncada, Media Server Programmer

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Leisure in affiliation with Tony Award Productions

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Richie Beck, Chief Lighting Technician

J.M. Hurley, Video Management

Ka Lai Wong, Video Management

Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer

Excellent Important Title Design

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Patrick Clair, Inventive Director

Lance Slaton, Artwork Director

Raoul Marks, Animator

Scott Geersen, 3D Artist

Classes In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Hazel Baird, Inventive Director

Rob Cawdery, Inventive Director

Ben Jones, Designer

Phil Davies, 3D Artist

Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Ronnie Koff, Inventive Director, Designer

Rob Slychuk, Animator

Nader Husseini, Animator

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Nadia Tzuo, Inventive Director

Mike Zeng, Designer

Alex Silver, Animator

Lee Buckley, Animator

Ilya Tselyutin, Animator

Evan Larimore, Animator

Silo • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in affiliation with Apple

Patrick Clair, Inventive Director

Raoul Marks, Inventive Director

Lance Slaton, Illustrator

3 Physique Downside • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak

Patrick Clair, Inventive Director

Raoul Marks, Inventive Director

Eddy Herringson, Designer

Excellent Up to date Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Division Head Make-up Artist

Nicole Rogers, Key Make-up Artist

Justine Losoya, Make-up Artist

Zsofia Otvos, Further Make-up Artist

Hacks • Sure, And • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Keith Sayer, Private Make-up Artist

The Morning Present • Strict Scrutiny • Apple TV+ • Media Res in affiliation with Apple

Cindy Williams, Division Head Make-up Artist

Liz Villamarin, Key Make-up Artist

Angela Levin, Private Make-up Artist

Tracey Levy, Private Make-up Artist

Keiko Wedding ceremony, Make-up Artist

Amy Schmiederer, Make-up Artist

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Opening Night time • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Arielle Toelke, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kim Taylor, Key Make-up Artist

Joelle Troisi, Make-up Artist

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 5 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Peter Swords King, Division Head Make-up Artist

Natalie Abizadeh, Make-up Supervisor

Kerry Skelton, Private Make-up Artist

Flóra Karítas Buenaño, Make-up Artist

Hafdís Pálsdóttir, Make-up Artist

Excellent Interval Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)

The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Cate Corridor, Make-up Designer

Emilie Yong-Mills, Make-up Supervisor

Fallout • The Head • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Michael Harvey, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kimberly Amacker, Key Make-up Artist

David Kalahiki, Make-up Artist

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Lovely Babe • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv

Jacqueline Risotto, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kristen Alimena, Key Make-up Artist

Christine Hooghuis, Make-up Artist

Kyra Panchenko, Private Make-up Artist

Palm Royale • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Tricia Sawyer, Make-up Designer

Marissa Lafayette, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Kenny Niederbaumer, Key Make-up Artist

Marie DelPrete, Key Make-up Artist

Simone Siegl, Private Make-up Artist

Marja Webster, Private Make-up Artist

Shōgun • The Abyss Of Life • FX • FX Productions

Rebecca Lee, Make-up Designer

Krystal Devlin, Key Make-up Artist

Amber Trudeau, Key Make-up Artist

Andrea Alcala, 1st Make-up

Leslie Graham, 1st Make-up

Krista Hann, 1st Make-up

Mike Fields, 1st Make-up

Emily Walsh, 1st Make-up

Excellent Make-up For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Manufacturing in affiliation with Shudder

The Boulet Brothers, Division Head Make-up Artist

Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night time • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Zena S. Inexperienced, Division Head Make-up Artist

Julie Socash, Key Make-up Artist

Angela Moos, Further Make-up Artist

Donna Bard, Further Make-up Artist

Sarah Woolf, Further Make-up Artist

Brian Sipe, Further Make-up Artist

James MacKinnon, Further Make-up Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Further Make-up Artist

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Division Head Make-up Artist

Jason Milani, Key Make-up Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Make-up Artist

Rachel Pagani, Make-up Artist

Younger Bek, Make-up Artist

Brandon Grether, Make-up Artist

Joanna Pisani, Make-up Artist

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade Historical past Of Well-liked Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies in affiliation with Content material Superba presents a Telling Photos and Pomegranate Arts manufacturing in affiliation with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings

Anastasia Durasova, Make-up Designer

The Voice • Stay Finale, Half 1 And Stay Finale, Half 2 • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Darcy Gilmore, Division Head Make-up Artist

Gina Ghiglieri, Key Make-up Artist

Kristene Bernard, Private Make-up Artist

Nikki Carbonetta, Further Make-up Artist

Carlene Kearns, Further Make-up Artist

Elie Maalouf, Further Make-up Artist

Anthony Nguyen, Private Make-up Artist

Marylin Lee Spiegel, Further Make-up Artist

We’re Right here • Oklahoma, Half 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with The Mental Property Company (IPC)

Tyler “Laila” Devlin, Make-up Artist

Kalyd Sebastian Odeh, Make-up Artist

Excellent Prosthetic Make-up

Ahsoka • Half Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Alexei Dmitriew, Make-up Designer

Cristina Waltz, Make-up Designer

Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Make-up

J. Alan Scott, Prosthetic Designer

Ian Goodwin, Make-up

Cale Thomas, Make-up

Alex Perrone, Make-up

Scott Stoddard, Make-up

Fallout • The Starting • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Jake Garber, Particular Make-up Results Division Head

Wealthy Krusell, Prosthetic Make-up Artist

Lindsay Gelfand, Key Prosthetic Make-up Artist

Gregory Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Lisa Forst, Prosthetic Make-up Artist

Shōgun • A Dream Of A Dream • FX • FX Productions

Toby Lindala, Particular Make-up Results Division Head

Bree-Anna Lehto, Key Prosthetic Make-up Artist

Suzie Klimack, Particular Make-up Results Artist

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Dave Elsey, Prosthetic Designer

Lou Elsey, Prosthetic Designer

Brian Kinney, Prosthetic Make-up Artist

The Witcher • The Value Of Chaos • Netflix • A Netflix Unique Collection Mark Coulier, Prosthetic Designer

Deb Watson, Make-up Designer

Stephen Murphy, Prosthetic Make-up Artist

Josh Weston, Prosthetic Make-up Artist

Excellent Music Composition For A Collection (Unique Dramatic Rating)

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix Martin Phipps, Composer

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

David Fleming, Composer

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Palm Royale • Maxine Saves A Cat • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Jeff Toyne, Composer

Shōgun • Servants Of Two Masters • FX • FX Productions

Atticus Ross, Composer

Leopold Ross, Composer

Nick Chuba, Composer

Silo • Freedom Day • Apple TV+ • AMC Studios in affiliation with Apple

Atli Örvarsson, Composer

Gradual Horses • Unusual Video games • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple

Daniel Pemberton, Composer

Toydrum, Composer

Excellent Music Composition For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection, Film Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)

All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix

James Newton Howard, Composer

Fargo • Blanket • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Jeff Russo, Composer

Lawmen: Bass Reeves • Half I • Paramount+ • MTV Leisure Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions and Yoruba Saxon

Chanda Dancy, Composer

Classes In Chemistry • Guide Of Calvin • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 1 • Peacock • Synchronicity Movies, Peacock, SKY Studios

Kara Talve, Composer, Hans Zimmer, Composer

Excellent Music Composition For A Documentary Collection Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies and Fortress Rock Leisure

Marc Shaiman, Composer

Beckham • Seeing Pink • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Collection / A Studio 99 Manufacturing in affiliation with Ventureland

Anže Rozman, Composer

Camilo Forero, Composer

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

David Fleming, Composer

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Jacob Shea, Composer

Sara Barone, Composer

Hans Zimmer, Composer

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents an Altitude Movie Leisure Manufacturing in affiliation with Berlanti/Schechter Movies and Canine Star Movies

Laura Karpman, Composer

Excellent Music Path

The forty sixth Kennedy Middle Honors • CBS • Carried out + Dusted in affiliation with ROK Productions

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Late Night time With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC • Common Tv and Broadway Video

Fred Armisen, Music Director

Eli Janney, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

2023 Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Don Was, Music Director

Omar Edwards, Music Director

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Excellent Unique Music And Lyrics

Girls5eva • New York / Music Title: The Medium Time • Netflix • Common Tv for Netflix

Sara Bareilles, Music & Lyrics

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe / Music Title: Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It? • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Benj Pasek, Music & Lyrics

Justin Paul, Music & Lyrics

Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics

Scott Wittman, Music & Lyrics

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Maya Rudolph / Music Title: Maya Rudolph Mom’s Day Monologue • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Eli Brueggemann, Music

Maya Rudolph, Lyrics

Auguste White, Lyrics

Mike DiCenzo, Lyrics

Jake Nordwind, Lyrics

The Tattooist Of Auschwitz • Episode 6 / Music Title: Love Will Survive • Peacock • Synchronicity Movies, Peacock, SKY Studios

Kara Talve, Music

Hans Zimmer, Music Walter Afanasieff, Music

Charlie Midnight, Lyrics

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 5 / Music Title: No Use • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

John Hawkes, Music & Lyrics

Excellent Unique Important Title Theme Music

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • FX • FX Productions, twentieth Tv

Thomas Newman, Composer

Classes In Chemistry • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

Masters Of The Air • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Tv / Playtone

Blake Neely, Composer

Palm Royale • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Jeff Toyne, Composer

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Atticus Ross, Composer

Leopold Ross, Composer

Nick Chuba, Composer

Excellent Music Supervision

Child Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing

Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Trygge Toven, Music Supervisor

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing Maggie Phillips, Music Supervisor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Seize Your Hankies • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Bruce Gilbert, Music Supervisor

Lauren Marie Mikus, Music Supervisor

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 4 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Susan Jacobs, Music Supervisor

Excellent Sound Modifying For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (One Hour)

Avatar: The Final Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Collection in partnership with Nickelodeon

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Bradley C. Katona, Sound Results Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Micha Liberman, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Fallout • The Goal • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer

Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer

Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor

Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor

Jonathan Golodner, Sound Results Editor

Karen Triest, Sound Results Editor

Randall Guth, Foley Editor

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor

Clint Bennet, Music Editor

Nancy Parker, Foley Artist

Katie Rose, Foley Artist

Shōgun • Damaged To The Fist • FX • FX Productions

Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Benjamin Cook dinner, MPSE, Sound Designer

James Gallivan, Sound Designer

John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor

Mark Hailstone, Sound Results Editor

Ken Cain, Foley Editor

Melissa Muik, Music Editor

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure

Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Results Editor

Ian Herzon, Sound Results Editor

Deron Avenue, Sound Results Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

John Sanacore, Foley Editor

Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Tim Palms, Supervising ADR Editor

Bradley C. Katona, Sound Results Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Excellent Sound Modifying For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ahsoka • Half 4: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wooden, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Sound Designer

James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Trey Turner, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Results Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Results Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor

Chris Tergesen, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Main” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Results Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Blue Eye Samurai • All Evil Goals And Offended Phrases • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / 3 Arts Leisure and Blue Spirit Productions

Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sam Hayward, MPSE, Sound Designer

Jared Dwyer, MPSE, Sound Designer

Andrew Miller, MPSE, Sound Designer

Johanna Turner, MPSE, Sound Results Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Iko Kagasoff, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv

Mathew Waters, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Danika Wikke, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Taylor Jackson, Dialogue Editor

Meredith Stacy, Sound Results Editor

Erika Koski, Foley Editor

Micha Liberman, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Iris Dutour, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Decrease Decks • The Inside Struggle • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure

James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor

Drew Man, Dialogue Editor

Mak Kellerman, Sound Results Editor

John Wynn, Sound Results Editor

Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Excellent Sound Modifying For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection, Film Or Particular

All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Emma Current, Dialogue Editor

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

David Grimaldi, Sound Results Editor

Matt Cloud, Sound Results Editor

Gina Wark, Foley Editor

Dan DiPrima, Music Editor

Steve Durkee, Music Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Bracciale, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Dustin Harris, Dialogue Editor

Alex Bullick, Sound Results Editor

Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Masters Of The Air • Half 5 • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Tv / Playtone

Jack Whittaker, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Minkler, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jeff Sawyer, Sound Designer

Luke Gibleon, Sound Designer

Dave McMoyler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Michael Hertlein, Dialogue Editor

Michele Perrone, Supervising ADR Editor

Jim Brookshire, ADR Editor

Bryan Parker, ADR Editor

Zach Goheen, Sound Results Editor

Paul B. Knox, Sound Results Editor

Adam Kopald, Sound Results Editor

Angela Claverie, Music Editor

Dylan Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer

Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor

Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor

David Forshee, Sound Results Editor

Invoice R. Dean, Sound Results Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Results Editor

Angelo Palazzo, Sound Results Editor

Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor

Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor

Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Jay Peck, Foley Artist

Sandra Fox, Foley Artist

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Martín Hernández, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Stephen Griffiths, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Tom Jenkins, Sound Designer/Sound Results Editor

Michele Woods, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Andy Shelley, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jake Fielding, Sound Results Editor

Stuart Bagshaw, Foley Editor

Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist

Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist

Ben Smithers, Music Editor

Excellent Sound Modifying For A Nonfiction Or Actuality Program

The Biggest Night time In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Movie / A Dorothy St Photos Manufacturing in affiliation with Makemake Leisure

Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor

Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer

Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Jonny Crew, Sound Editor

Tim Owens, Sound Editor

Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor

Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing

Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor

Kim B. Christensen, Sound Results Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Results Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Targets • FX • Boardwalk Photos

Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor

William Harp, Dialogue Editor

Jon Schell, Sound Results Editor

Sean Grey, Sound Results Editor

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (One Hour)

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer

Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer

Stuart Hilliker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Ashworth, Manufacturing Mixer

Fallout • The Goal • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Manufacturing Sound Mixer

Loki • Wonderful Objective • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Karol City, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Munro, Manufacturing Mixer

Shōgun • Damaged To The Fist • FX • FX Productions

Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer

Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Williamson, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer

Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

3 Physique Downside • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Physique Universe / T-Avenue / Plan B Leisure / Primitive Streak

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Dyer, Manufacturing Mixer

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

Black Mirror • Past The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Miller, Manufacturing Mixer

Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer

Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer

Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Masters Of The Air • Half 5 • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Tv / Playtone

Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Fraser, Manufacturing Mixer

Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer

Ripley • Vll Macabre Leisure • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer

Larry Zipf, Re-Recording Mixer

Maurizio Argentieri, Manufacturing Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Timms, Re-Recording Mixer

Skúli Helgi Sigurgíslason, Manufacturing Mixer

Keith Partridge, Foley Mixer

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Collection (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Main” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer

Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Ken/Kendra • HBO | Max • HBO

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Chuck Buch, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer

Sam C. Lewis, Foley Mixer

Hacks • Simply For Laughs • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

John W. Cook dinner II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Manufacturing Mixer

Solely Murders In The Constructing • Sitzprobe • Hulu • twentieth Tv Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Derik Lee, Music Mixer

What We Do In The Shadows • Native Information • FX • FX Productions

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Rob Beal, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Selection Collection Or Particular

Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer

Peter Gary, Music Mixer

Brian Flanzbaum, Manufacturing Mixer

Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer

Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Thomas Holmes, Manufacturing Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Jeff Peterson, FOH Manufacturing Mixer

Jaime Pollock, FOH Music Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer

Aaron Stroll, ProTools Mixer

Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Publish Audio Mixer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Paul Sandweiss, Manufacturing Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Publish Audio Mixer

Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

John Perez, VO Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Steve Genewick, Music Mixer

2023 Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Al Centrella, Manufacturing Mixer

Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer

Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer

Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer

Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Manufacturing Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Manufacturing Mixer

Frank Duca, FOH Mixer

Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

Devin Emke, Publish Audio Mixer

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

The Seaside Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Photos

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

John Rampey, Manufacturing Mixer

Sabi Tulok, Manufacturing Mixer

Dennis Hamlin, Manufacturing Mixer

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Jones, Manufacturing Mixer

Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit Manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer

Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents in affiliation with Harmony Originals, Polygram Leisure, Warner Music Leisure, A Laylow Photos manufacturing, A White Horse Photos manufacturing

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Andre Artis, Manufacturing Mixer

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Items • Apple TV+ • Apple Unique Movies presents an A24 / Tremolo Manufacturing

Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer

Dennis Hamlin, Manufacturing Mixer

Barry London, Manufacturing Mixer

Emily Sturdy, Manufacturing Mixer

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Actuality Program

The Wonderful Race • Collection Physique Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Ursulak, Manufacturing Mixer

Jim Clean, Manufacturing Mixer

Emerson Boergadine, Manufacturing Mixer

Paul Bruno, Manufacturing Mixer

John Buchanan, Manufacturing Mixer

Jerry Chabane, Manufacturing Mixer

Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Manufacturing Mixer

Freddie DiPasquale, Manufacturing Mixer

Dean Gaveau, Manufacturing Mixer

Ryan P. Kelly, Manufacturing Mixer

Richard Chardy Lopez, Manufacturing Mixer

Mickey McMullen, Manufacturing Mixer

Sean Milburn, Manufacturing Mixer

Simon Paine, Manufacturing Mixer

John A. Pitron, Manufacturing Mixer

Jody Stillwater, Manufacturing Mixer

Jeff Zipp, Manufacturing Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Unique Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Collection Physique Of Work • MTV • World Of Surprise

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor

David Nolte, Manufacturing Mixer

Andrew Papastephanou, Manufacturing Mixer

The Voice • Stay Finale • NBC • MGM Tv and Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv in affiliation with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Manufacturing Mixer

Kenyata Westbrook, Manufacturing Mixer

Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer

Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer

Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Younger, Re-Recording Mixer

Welcome To Wrexham • Big Killers • FX • Boardwalk Photos

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Excellent Particular Visible Results In A Season Or A Film

Ahsoka • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visible Results Supervisor, Manufacturing

Jakris Smittant, Visible Results Producer, Manufacturing

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Manufacturing

TC Harrison, Affiliate Visible Results Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Particular Results Supervisor

Enrico Damm, ILM Visible Results Supervisor

Justin van der Lek, ILM Affiliate VFX Supervisor

Rick O’Connor, ILM Animation Supervisor

J. Alan Scott, Legacy Results Supervisor

Avatar: The Final Airbender • Netflix • A Netflix Collection in partnership with Nickelodeon Marion Spates, General Visible Results Supervisor

Jabbar Raisani, General Visible Results Supervisor

Adam Chazen, Visible Results Producer

Niklas Jacobson, Visible Results Supervisor

Nick Crew, Visible Results Supervisor

Emanuel Fuchs, Visible Results Supervisor

Khalid Almeerani, Visible Results Supervisor

Ross Wilkinson, Visible Results Supervisor

Thomas Schelesny, Visible Results Supervisor

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Jay Value, Visible Results Supervisor

Andrea Knoll, Visible Results Producer

Grant Everett, On-Set Visible Results Supervisor

Jill Paget, Visible Results Editor

Jacqueline VandenBussche, Visible Results Manufacturing Supervisor

Devin Maggio, Particular Results Supervisor

Andreas Giesen, Visible Results Supervisor (RISE)

Ahmed Gharraph, Visible Results Supervisor (Essential Trying Pirates)

Joao Sita, Visible Results Supervisor (Framestore)

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christopher Townsend, Visible Results Supervisor

Allison Paul, Visible Results Producer

Sandra Balej, Further VFX Supervisor

Matthew Twyford, VFX Supervisor

Christopher Smallfield, VFX Supervisor

John William Van der pool, Particular Results Supervisor

Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor

Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor

Kevin Yuille, VFX Supervisor

Shōgun • FX • FX Productions

Michael Cliett, General Visible Results Supervisor

Melody Mead, Manufacturing Affiliate Visible Results Producer

Jed Glassford, Onset Visible Results Supervisor

Cameron Waldbauer, Particular Results Coordinator

Philip Engström, Visible Results Supervisor: ILP

Chelsea Mirus, Visible Results Manufacturing Supervisor: ILP

Ed Bruce, Visible Results Supervisor: SSVFX

Nicholas Murphy, Visible Results Producer: SSVFX

Kyle Rottman, Visible Results Supervisor: Refuge

Excellent Particular Visible Results In A Single Episode

All The Mild We Can’t See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Leisure for Netflix

Charlie Lehmer, VFX Supervisor

Swen Gillberg, VFX Supervisor

Viet Luu, VFX Producer

Tessa Roehl, VFX Affiliate Producer

Paolo Acri, VFX Supervisor

Harry Bardak, VFX Supervisor

Sylvain Theroux, VFX Supervisor

John Britto, VFX Supervisor

Laurence Berkani, VFX Producer

The Crown • Dis-Moi Oui • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Ben Turner, General VFX Supervisor

Reece Ewing, General VFX Producer

Oliver Bersey, VFX Supervisor

Julia Stannard, VFX Producer

Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor

Tim Zaccheo, CG Supervisor

Aurélien Ronceray, VFX Idea Supervisor

Joseph Dymond, VFX Supervisor

Elena Pagliei, VFX Manufacturing Supervisor

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

John Bowers, Visible Results Supervisor

Jason Tsang, Visible Results Supervisor

Joseph Servodio, Visible Results Producer

Maricel Pagulayan, Visible Results Producer

Christopher White, Visible Results Supervisor

Libby Hazell, Visible Results Producer

Francois Sugny, Visible Results Sequence Supervisor

Gaia Bussolati, Visible Results Supervisor

Pepe Valencia, Visualization Supervisor

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 1 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Barney Curnow, Visible Results Supervisor

Jan Guilfoyle, Visible Results Producer

Eggert “Eddi” Ketilsson, Manufacturing SFX Supervisor

Simon Stanley-Clamp, VFX Supervisor

Manuel Reyes Halaby, CG Supervisor

Tiago Faria, VFX Supervisor

Panos Theodoropoulos, VFX Producer

Cale Pugh, VFX Supervisor

Tim Zaccheo, VFX Supervisor

Successful Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Raymond McIntyre Jr., Visible Results Supervisor

Victor DiMichina, Visible Results Producer

Damien Stantina, Visible Results Supervisor for BUF

Javier Menéndez Platas, VFX Supervisor for PFX

Excellent Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming

The Brothers Solar • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / Brad Falchuk Teley-Imaginative and prescient

Justin Yu, Stunt Coordinator

The Gents • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Photos and Miramax TV

Mark Mottram, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gem stones • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Tough Home

Cory DeMeyers, Supervising Stunt Coordinator

Twisted Steel • Peacock • Sony Photos Tv Studios, Common Tv, PlayStation Productions, Electrical Avenue, Artists First, Make It With Gravy, Encourage Leisure, Depraved Deed, Reese Wernick Productions

Clay Cullen, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator

JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Excellent Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Fallout • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Casey O’Neill, Stunt Coordinator

FBI: Most Needed • CBS • Common Tv in affiliation with Wolf Leisure and CBS Tv Studios

Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

Stephen Pope, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Leisure One

David Scott Rowden Sr, Stunt Coordinator

Warrior • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Bruce Lee Leisure, Excellent Storm and Tropper Ink

Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator

Johnny Yang, Stunt Coordinator

Excellent Stunt Efficiency

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick • Theatre Of Ache • Peacock • Lionsgate, Thunder Highway, Reese Wernick Productions, King of Brockton Inc, Final Man Standing Movies, Cool-ish Productions

Jay Hawkins, Stunt Performer

Jerry Quill, Stunt Performer

Ivy Haralson, Stunt Performer

Fallout • The Goal • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Justice Hedenberg, Stunt Performer

Hannah Scott, Stunt Performer

Adam Shippey, Stunt Performer

Noelle Mulligan, Stunt Performer

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • A Breakup • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

Tara Macken, Stunt Performer

The Righteous Gem stones • Burn For Burn, Wound For Wound, Stripe For Stripe • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Tough

Excellent Technical Path and Camerawork For A Collection

America’s Obtained Expertise • Finale Performances • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Leisure

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Zach Greenberg, Technical Director

Kary D’Alessandro, Digital camera

John Gardner, Digital camera

Helena Jackson, Digital camera

Mark Koonce, Digital camera

Ron Lehman, Digital camera

Dave Levisohn, Digital camera

Adam Margolis, Digital camera

David Plakos, Digital camera

Brian Motive, Digital camera

Dann Webb, Digital camera

Easter Xua, Digital camera

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

Dave Bernstein, Technical Director

Bert Atkinson, Digital camera

Jonas Brueling, Digital camera

Mike Carr, Digital camera

Jimmy Garcia, Digital camera

Bruce Inexperienced, Digital camera

Nathanial Havholm, Digital camera

Ron Lehman, Digital camera

Bettina Levesque, Digital camera

Adam Margolis, Digital camera

Rob Palmer, Digital camera

Derek Pratt, Digital camera

Brian Motive, Digital camera

Jofre Rosero, Digital camera

Daniel Schade, Digital camera

Daryl Studebaker, Digital camera

Cary Symmons, Digital camera

Easter Xua, Digital camera

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Jerry Canćel, Digital camera

Franco Coello, Digital camera

Dante Pagano, Digital camera

Mark Britt, Digital camera

Joe DeBonis, Digital camera

The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Unusual Eclipse Conduct, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; In the meantime; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS • CBS Studios

Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director

Roberto Lopez, Digital camera

Brian V. Cimino, Digital camera

Joe DeBonis, Digital camera

John Hannel, Digital camera

John Harrison, Digital camera

Wade Latz, Digital camera

Dante Pagano, Digital camera

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Invoice DiGiovanni, Technical Director

John Pinto, Digital camera

Paul Cangialosi, Digital camera

Anthony Tarantino, Digital camera

Dave Driscoll, Digital camera

Brian Phraner, Digital camera

Daniel Erbeck, Digital camera

Excellent Technical Path and Camerawork For A Particular

The Apple Music Tremendous Bowl LVIII Halftime Present Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Leisure, DPS and Roc Nation

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Digital camera

Danny Bonilla, Digital camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Digital camera

Suzanne Ebner, Digital camera

Sean Flannery, Digital camera

Kevin French, Digital camera

Helena Jackson, Digital camera

Tore Livia, Digital camera

Adam Margolis, Digital camera

Allen Merriweather, Digital camera

Jofre Rosero, Digital camera

Keyan Safyari, Digital camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Management

Matt Conrad, Video Management

Terrance Ho, Video Management

Billy Joel: The a hundredth – Stay At Madison Sq. Backyard • CBS • A Sony Music Imaginative and prescient and Enliven Leisure Manufacturing / A Grammy Studios Manufacturing in affiliation with Maritime Photos

Jon Pretnar, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Digital camera

Mark Britt, Digital camera

Bobby Del Russo, Digital camera

Daniel Erbeck, Digital camera

Nick Fayo, Digital camera

Pete Forrest, Digital camera

Jonny Harkins, Digital camera

Shaun Harkins, Digital camera

Ray Hoover, Digital camera

John Kosmochewski, Digital camera

Jay Kulick, Digital camera

Kevin Murphy, Digital camera

Lyn Noland, Digital camera

Jimmy O’Donnell, Digital camera

Chris Piazza, Digital camera

Mark Renaudin, Digital camera

Ed Staebler, Digital camera

Mark Whitman, Digital camera

Wealthy York, Digital camera

Jeff Siegel, Digital camera

Brett Turnbull, Digital camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Management

Michael Maiatico, Video Management

The Day by day Present Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Instruments • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Bernardo Garcia, Digital camera

Al Johnson, Digital camera

Andrew Maso, Digital camera

Patrick O’Donnel, Digital camera

Joel Sadler, Digital camera

Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, Digital camera

Jim Wells, Digital camera

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Digital camera

Mike Carr, Digital camera

Suzanne Ebner, Digital camera

Sean Flannery, Digital camera

Helena Jackson, Digital camera

Ron Lehman, Digital camera

Tore Livia, Digital camera

Adam Margolis, Digital camera

Allen Merriweather, Digital camera

Rob Palmer, Digital camera

David Plakos, Digital camera

Brian Motive, Digital camera

Jofre Rosero, Digital camera

Keyan Safyari, Digital camera

Easter Xua, Digital camera

Daniel Schade, Digital camera

Ryan Campbell, Digital camera

Scott Hazel, Digital camera

Peter Drinco, Digital camera

Greg Hoffman, Digital camera

Hannah Waddingham: Dwelling For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Carried out + Dusted in affiliation with Apple

Chuck Crampton, Technical Director

Lincoln Abraham, Digital camera

Charlie Bryan, Digital camera

Mark Cruickshank, Digital camera

Paul Davis, Digital camera

Alex Dodd, Digital camera

Curtis Dunne, Digital camera

Guiseppe Ingrao, Digital camera

Lewis Mutongwizo, Digital camera

Andre Seraille, Digital camera

Jeremy Mackie, Digital camera

Joseph Hallgate, Digital camera

Jon Kassell, Digital camera

Simon Wooden, Digital camera

Excellent Writing For A Comedy Collection

Abbott Elementary • Profession Day • ABC • Scrumptious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Probability in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and twentieth Tv

Quinta Brunson, Written by

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Written by

Joanna Calo, Written by

Girls5eva • Orlando • Netflix • Common Tv for Netflix

Meredith Scardino, Written by

Sam Means, Written by

Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Common Tv in affiliation with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Lucia Aniello, Written by

Paul W. Downs, Written by

Jen Statsky, Written by

The Different Two • Brooke Hosts A Night time Of Simple Good • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Broadway Video, Above Common, Jax Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Leisure Studios

Chris Kelly, Written by

Sarah Schneider, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Satisfaction Parade • FX • FX Productions

Jake Bender, Written by

Zach Dunn, Written by

Excellent Writing For A Drama Collection

The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos and Sony Photos Tv for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by

Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Written by

Fallout • The Finish • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Movies in affiliation with Bethesda Sport Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by

Graham Wagner, Written by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Massive Indie Photos

Francesca Sloane, Written by

Donald Glover, Written by

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions

Rachel Kondo, Written for Tv by

Justin Marks, Written for Tv by

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Rachel Kondo, Written for Tv by

Caillin Puente, Written for Tv by

Gradual Horses • Negotiating With Tigers • Apple TV+ • See-Noticed Movies in affiliation with Apple Will Smith, Written by

Excellent Writing For A Restricted Or Anthology Collection Or Film

Child Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Collection / A Clerkenwell Movies Manufacturing

Richard Gadd, Written by

Black Mirror • Joan Is Terrible • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Charlie Brooker, Written by

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Manufacturing

Noah Hawley, Written by

Fellow Vacationers • You’re Fantastic • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Manufacturing

Ron Nyswaner, Written for Tv by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in affiliation with Leisure 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Written for Tv by

True Detective: Night time Nation • Half 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Nameless Content material, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Issa López, Written by

Excellent Writing For A Selection Collection

The Day by day Present • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Author

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Author

Daniel Radosh, Senior Author

David Angelo, Author

Nicole Conlan, Author

Devin Delliquanti, Author

Zach DiLanzo, Author

Jennifer Flanz, Author

Jason Gilbert, Author

Dina Hashem, Author

Scott Hercman, Author

Josh Johnson, Author

David Kibuuka, Author

Matt Koff, Author

Matt O’Brien, Author

Joseph Opio, Author

Randall Otis, Author

Zhubin Parang, Author

Kat Radley, Author

Lanee’ Sanders, Author

Scott Sherman, Author

Jon Stewart, Author

Ashton Womack, Author

Sophie Zucker, Author

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Peyance Productions and Avalon Tv

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Author

Owen Parsons, Senior Author

Charlie Redd, Senior Author

Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Author

Seena Vali, Senior Author

Johnathan Appel, Author

Ali Barthwell, Author

Tim Carvell, Author

Liz Hynes, Author

Ryan Ken, Author

Mark Kramer, Author

Sofía Manfredi, Author

John Oliver, Author

Taylor Kay Phillips, Author

Chrissy Shackelford, Author

Saturday Night time Stay • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Kent Sublette, Head Author

Streeter Seidell, Head Author

Alison Gates, Head Author

Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by

Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by

Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by

Bryan Tucker, Senior Author

Rosebud Baker, Written by

Dan Bulla, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Michael Che, Written by

Mike DiCenzo, Written by

Alex English, Written by

Jimmy Fowlie, Written by

Martin Herlihy, Written by

John Higgins, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

Vannessa Jackson, Written by

Colin Jost, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Ben Marshall, Written by

Dave McCary, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Jake Nordwind, Written by

Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Julio Torres, Written by

Asha Ward, Written by

Auguste White, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Replace Head Author

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Replace Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Replace Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Replace Written by

KC Shornima, Weekend Replace Written by

Excellent Writing For A Selection Particular

Alex Edelman: Simply For Us • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Above Common

Alex Edelman, Written by

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees • Netflix • Animal Photos and Irwin Leisure for Netflix

Jacqueline Novak, Written by

John Early: Now Extra Than Ever • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Abso Lutely Productions

John Early, Written by

Mike Birbiglia: The Outdated Man And The Pool • Netflix • Jax Media for Netflix

Mike Birbiglia, Written by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Jamie Abrahams, Written by

Rory Albanese, Written by

Amberia Allen, Written by

Tony Barbieri, Written by

Jonathan Bines, Written by

Joelle Boucai, Written by

Bryan Cook dinner, Written by

Blaire Erskine, Written by

Devin Subject, Written by

Gary Greenberg, Written by

Josh Halloway, Written by

Eric Immerman, Written by

Jesse Joyce, Written by

Jimmy Kimmel, Written by

Carol Leifer, Written by

Jon Macks, Written by

Mitch Marchand, Written by

Gregory Martin, Written by

Jesse McLaren, Written by

Molly McNearney, Written by

Keaton Patti, Written by

Danny Ricker, Written by

Louis Virtel, Written by

Troy Walker, Written by

Excellent Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Conan O’Brien Should Go • Eire • HBO | Max • Max in affiliation with Conaco

Jessie Gaskell, Written by

Conan O’Brien, Written by

Matt O’Brien, Written by

Mike Sweeney, Written by

How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Sport • HBO | Max • HBO in affiliation with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Photos

John Wilson, Written by

Michael Koman, Written by

Allie Viti, Written by

Jim Henson Concept Man • Disney+ • Think about Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Tv

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Jinx – Half Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Nonetheless Right here? • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Movies presents a Hit The Floor Operating Manufacturing

Andrew Jarecki, Written by

Sam Neave, Written by

Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mom’s Nation • Apple TV+ • Twofour in affiliation with Apple

Alan Connor, Written by

David Reilly, Written by

Christine Rose, Written by