‘The Bear’ Season 3 Cameos

[This story contains spoilers from The Bear season three.]

The Bear is thought for a lot of issues. However one facet of the critically acclaimed FX collection that stands out is its skill to recruit main stars to play minor roles, simply to allow them to say they’ve been part of the present (and perhaps rating a visitor star Emmy within the course of).

Maybe a few of the present’s greatest cameos got here in season two’s now-iconic episode “Fishes,” which launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ Donna Berzatto, John Mulaney’s Steve, Sarah Paulson’s Michelle and Bob Odenkirk’s Uncle Lee, amongst others. And far to followers’ pleasure, a few these actors reprised their roles in season three.

However the cameos go far past that episode.

Will Poulter had entered The Bear by means of Copenhagen as pastry chef Luca, who helped Marcus (Lionel Boyce) take his dessert dishes to the subsequent stage earlier than The Bear’s opening in Chicago. Olivia Colman’s Chef Andrea Terry, who was one of many many cooks who helped Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) turn into the cook dinner he’s, was additionally launched in season two. Each Poulter and Colman returned for season three in related scene-stealing style.

The most recent installment additionally launched some new characters portrayed by main celebrities, together with John Cena’s Sammy Fak and Josh Hartnett’s Frank. Even Bradley Cooper made a (very) temporary look.

The Christopher Storer-created collection completed taking pictures its third season solely weeks earlier than its Hulu launch and can shortly leap again into filming on the already renewed fourth season. “I feel the construction will appear to be it has prior to now,” White beforehand advised The Hollywood Reporter. His onscreen sister, Abby Elliot, who performs Sugar, added, “As a result of we shoot in Chicago, as a result of we’re with our household, we simply get proper again into the groove and our rhythm. We sort of simply go away the surface world behind.”

Under, THR rounds up all The Bear season three cameos — from returning actors to award-winning cooks that you might have missed.