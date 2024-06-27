The Bear Season 3 Adds John Cena to Star-Studded List of Cameos

The Bear didn’t disappoint with these celeb cameos throughout season 3.

Hulu launched the third season of the hit collection on Wednesday, June 26, with a number of acquainted faces reminiscent of Joel McHale, Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, Olivia Colman and Gillian Jacobs returning in minor roles. Followers had been nonetheless in for some surprises, although, when Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) met his ex Tiffany’s now-fiancé, Frank (Josh Hartnett).

Nothing may have ready Us, nevertheless, for the second John Cena was launched as Fak’s (Matty Matheson) brother Sammy.

“Hey! Anyone seen a ghost?” Cena’s character stated earlier than instantly stepping into it with brother Ted (Ricky Staffieri) over some lacking SD playing cards. “Properly, now I gotta hang-out you. Anyone when he least expects it, I’ll do one thing bizarre.”

Cena, 47, performed a pivotal function all through the rest of the fifth episode as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie bought nervous in regards to the restaurant being photographed following a secret overview. Sammy was meant to come back assist his siblings buff out the ground, however he was subsequently requested to do a good greater favor by going out to purchase them a duck to prepare dinner.

The Bear, which debuted in 2022, has had extra hassle preserving story strains beneath wraps whereas its reputation skyrocketed. Season 3 was notably affected by a number of leaks after followers noticed the forged filming in several components of Chicago.

“It’s a kind of issues the place we’re in public typically and I feel it’s a bit of annoying,” Matheson, 42, completely informed Us Weekly in March. “However we’re in a metropolis that we love and folks occur to stroll by. And so they stroll by the second we’re exterior.”

The actor acknowledged that typically there was no method to keep away from the eye, including, “I feel perhaps we is usually a little extra secretive. Possibly not simply stand exterior all collectively. However we’re all such good mates that it appears chill to be trustworthy.”

Matheson, who can be an govt producer and culinary marketing consultant, famous that these weren’t the one problems.

“Final season, I feel doing the ‘Seven Fishes’ [episode] was a loopy factor,” he shared in regards to the cameo-filled episode from season 2. “Making all that [onscreen] meals and executing that was actually enjoyable and actually memorable. Making that home so chaotic was a very particular second.”

On the time, Matheson mirrored on the conversations that happen about meals continuity on the present.

“[We spoke about], ‘Will we use actual shellfish? Is it going to look silly? Can we get away with utilizing pretend meals?’ Lots of TV reveals use pretend meals. We do every part actual. So it’s at all times simply such a studying expertise,” he continued. “Generally you’re doing 10, 15 [or] 20 takes … then [you are] simply resetting every part. You bought to get every part to look messy, however you then bought to [have] every part [look] regular as a result of it will get messier within the scene. There’s a lot arduous work [when] you’re planning that out.”

He concluded: “There’s a number of issues like that that individuals in all probability don’t take into consideration. However simply because the room modifications, the meals is altering. We have to ensure that it’s at all times at that very same second. Simply continuity is the toughest factor, to be trustworthy. … We actually work arduous on making an attempt to maintain continuity and stuff like that in a great place.”

The Bear is at the moment streaming on Hulu.