The Bachelorette Issues Warning Ahead of Jenn Tran’s Season 21 Episode

The Bachelorette issued a warning for viewers earlier than episode 3 of Jenn Tran’s season 21 — and it’s not the kind of message it’s possible you’ll count on.

“Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette accommodates photographs of a graphic nature, together with scantily clad males thrusting and gyrating,” the official account for The Bachelorette wrote by way of Instagram on Monday, July 22. “When you have a weak coronary heart, or raging libido, viewer discretion is suggested.”

The caption learn, “🚨 WARNING: Tonight’s episode of #TheBachelorette is steamy. Put together accordingly.”

Jenn, 26, additionally took to social media to trace on the content material. “Are you watching tonight’s steamy episode? 🥵,” she wrote by way of Instagram on Monday alongside a preview for the episode.

Within the clip, Jenn teases that the group shall be working with Thunder Down Below on a bunch date, saying, “As a girl, you realize, it’s necessary to know what’s down underneath. Down underneath their hearts, OK?”

In Us Weekly’s sneak peak of a separate a part of the episode, Jenn takes contestants Hakeem Moulton, Austin Ott, Aaron Erb and Jeremy Simon to a neighborhood race observe in Melbourne for a bunch date.

“I’m feeling some adrenaline proper now. I’m not a robes lady; I’m extra of a jumpsuits, sneakers, let’s get down and soiled [type],” Jenn stated within the video.

Jenn’s journey to seek out love kicked off earlier this month and began off robust with the romance. Throughout the premiere, Jenn gave her first impression rose to Sam McKinney — which prompted a prolonged makeout session. Whereas reflecting again on the kiss, she solely instructed Us that it was “feral.”

“All through that night time, I used to be similar to, ‘Who am I going to present the primary impression rose to?’ And I saved considering again to Sam, as a result of we had such a straightforward flowing dialog,” Jenn instructed Us earlier than the premiere. “It was straightforward to present him that rose, as a result of I simply felt so snug and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

Whereas Jenn has remained tight-lipped about how the remainder of her season pans out, she teased that she’s “very joyful” with the result.

“I can say that I positively opened my coronary heart as much as a whole lot of completely different connections and explored a whole lot of these [men],” she stated. “The way in which that issues panned out all through the journey and the way in which that issues ended, I’m very joyful about [it].”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.