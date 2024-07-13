The Archives Nashville Raises $31,000 For The CMA Foundation

(L to R: Victoria Rutledge, CMA Director of Main Presents; Lindsey Morrison, CMA Neighborhood Engagement Supervisor; Alexandra Karalash, Studio Director of The Archives Nashville; Tiffany Gifford, Proprietor/Founding father of The Archives Nashville and Celeb Wardrobe Stylist/Picture Marketing consultant; Tiffany Kerns, CMA Senior Vice President, Trade Relations and Philanthropy, CMA Basis Govt Director; Michelle Kirk, CMA Senior Director Built-in Advertising and marketing and Strategic Partnerships) (Courtesy of Nation Music Affiliation)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Archives Nashville, a digital storage archive and storage firm targeted on artist wardrobes, introduced it has raised $31,102.21 for the CMA Basis from the inaugural Artist Tag Sale throughout this 12 months’s CMA Fest.

The Artist Tag sale noticed followers supplied with the chance to buy from a listing of wardrobe gadgets that had beforehand been worn by nation music stars equivalent to Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Tiera Kennedy, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman.

The funds will go to help the CMA Basis’s mission to supply college students with entry to high-quality music training and equip educators with the assets wanted to maintain these applications.

“We have been excited to convey this distinctive purchasing expertise to CMA Fest and help the CMA Basis’s unimaginable work,” shares The Archives founder and longtime movie star stylist Tiffany Gifford. “Followers obtained the prospect to personal a chunk of their favourite artists’ wardrobe whereas contributing to a trigger that nurtures the subsequent era of musicians and educators, and we’re already brainstorming methods to show this into a good larger occasion subsequent 12 months.”