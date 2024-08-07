The American Music Awards To Return In 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Broadcaster CBS and Dick Clark Productions introduced that the American Music Awards gained’t happen in 2024 and will probably be changed this 12 months by a two-hour particular broadcast marking the venerable award present’s fiftieth anniversary.

Set for October sixth and airing dwell on CBS, the present will characteristic a raft of “iconic moments” and performances from throughout the award gala’s 50-year historical past. The anniversary particular may also characteristic new performances, artist interviews, and unique never-before-seen footage from DCP’s archive.

The present will air concurrently on each coasts, beginning at 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/5:00-7:00 PM PT on the CBS Tv Community and streaming on Paramount+, in addition to on-demand for Paramount+ important subscribers.

Moreover, DCP and CBS introduced that the American Music Awards will return in 2025, going down for the primary time since 2022.