The Acolyte’ Manny Jacinto Talks The Stranger Twist

[This story contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Acolyte.]

Manny Jacinto’s scene-stealing function because the Stranger on Star Wars: The Acolyte is a revelation for loads of viewers, however for a number of weeks now, followers of Michael Schur’s The Good Place have been proudly reiterating, “That’s the man we’ve been telling you about.”

If you happen to’re somebody who hasn’t stored up with the excessive factors of community tv, then maybe you acknowledge Jacinto from his small components in Prime Gun: Maverick (2022) or Unhealthy Instances on the El Royale (2018). Within the case of the latter, Jacinto’s future Prime Gun co-star Lewis Pullman was the one who delivered a violent finish to his henchman character, and never lengthy after by way of manufacturing schedules, his personal Prime Gun pilot character could be on the receiving finish of Jay Ellis’ character’s memorably intimidated line, “Shit, that’s Fritz.”

At any price, Jacinto — who was born in Manila, Philippines and raised in Richmond, British Columbia — has now develop into the consensus spotlight of Leslye Headland‘s The Acolyte, as his Sith Lord character has a compelling magnetism irrespective of what number of Jedi he takes out. Jacinto considers the function to be “three-tiered” since he first performed the duvet id of Qimir earlier than his two markedly completely different variations of the masked and unmasked Stranger.

Nonetheless, it’s the fourth function that equally put Jacinto by his paces. He needed to preserve his character’s many secrets and techniques beneath wraps all through the collection’ international press tour, so he thought of this endeavor to be an extension of the character work he’d been doing on the present.

“I’m not a giant press and publicity kind of man. So each time I am going into one thing like that, I simply need to tackle one other character,” Jacinto tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And, having to straight up mislead individuals’s faces, I used to be like, ‘Okay, what’s my backstory? What am I doing right here?’ So it was actually one other character that I needed to play out of this three-tiered character that I had already simply performed on The Acolyte.”

He additionally did a substantial quantity of press whereas within the firm of Dafne Eager and Charlie Barnett, whose Jedi characters died on the hand of the Stranger. So Jacinto needed to preserve tabs on something they may have divulged by chance.

“There’s a clip from Star Wars Celebration the place Dafne and Charlie slip up, they usually begin speaking about my stunt work. These are her phrases, not mine, however Dafne stated, ‘Manny is a stunt god.’ So I needed to backtrack issues,” Jacinto shares.

As for the season finale’s large cameos equivalent to Yoda and Darth Plagueis, Jacinto discovered about them concurrently the remainder of us, so he can solely provide guesswork as to their implications. He additionally doesn’t know why Kylo Ren’s theme performed over his character in episode 5.

“Oh, God, all of those Easter eggs, theories and tidbits … I don’t know. I truly don’t know why the Kylo Ren theme was enjoying,” Jacinto says. “There are such a lot of theories concerning the authentic Knights of Ren, however I don’t know, man. I’ll deliver these potential theories up and concepts to Leslye, however she already is aware of about them. So I’ve bought to simply preserve dancing round these questions.”

Under, throughout a latest spoiler dialog, Jacinto additionally explains why the Stranger prevented a showdown together with his former Jedi Grasp, Vernestra Rwoh.

Congratulations on this second, Manny.

Thanks. Have you ever ever thought of an occupation with the Calm app? You’ve gotten this very calm and soothing voice.

Fittingly sufficient, you’ve stepped on my opener. We spoke on the Acolyte junket, and for no matter cause, they didn’t signal me out of Zoom as shortly as they need to have. However you assumed I had left, so I watched you flip to Charlie Barnett and Dafne Eager and say, “What a chill man.” So I’ve been quoting you for 2 months.

(Laughs.) It’s so true, man. You’ve gotten this chill, calm demeanor about you, and it’s good to see you once more.

As is the case for a lot of others, that was additionally the occasion the place you kicked off our interviewer-interviewee relationship with bold-faced deception, and it’s actually going to take a while to rebuild that belief, Manny. I actually put myself on the market to you.

(Laughs.) I do know, I’m so sorry. I’m so, so sorry.

You’ve been challenged in quite a lot of methods as an actor, however did that kind of press tour efficiency additionally take a look at you a fantastic deal?

Sure, it did. I’m not a giant press and publicity kind of man. I’ve a tough time speaking about myself and my work. So each time I am going into one thing like that, I simply need to tackle one other character. And, having to straight up mislead individuals’s faces, I used to be like, “Okay, what’s my backstory? What am I doing right here?” So it was actually one other character that I needed to play out of this three-tiered character that I had already simply performed on The Acolyte. So it was a continuation of the work.

On prime of all that, you needed to do quite a lot of bobbing and weaving whereas sitting subsequent to Charlie and Dafne of all individuals. Your character, the Stranger, ended each of their tenures on the present. So did the three of you discuss that awkwardness in between interviews and whatnot?

No, fortunately, it wasn’t one thing we dwelled on for too lengthy, however there would at all times be an instantaneous. There’s a clip from Star Wars Celebration the place Dafne and Charlie slip up, they usually begin speaking about my stunt work. These are her phrases, not mine, however Dafne stated, “Manny is a stunt god.” After which, straight away, I used to be like, “Yeah, I don’t know, guys. I actually didn’t get to do something cool.” So I needed to backtrack issues, however you by no means know what’s going to occur with these two as a result of they’re a hoot. We’ve got an amicable and really pleasant and loving relationship even after the execution of their characters.

Qimir (Manny Jacinto) in The Acolyte Christian Black/Lucasfilm/Disney+

I didn’t have time to deliver this as much as you at that time, however a fast scuffle with Mae in episode two signaled that there was extra to Qimir than meets the attention. He was in a position to defend himself in a method that appeared too superior for some wily smuggler. Did you deal with that as a breadcrumb for the eventual reveal?

Sure, in speaking to Leslye, we at all times wished to go away crumbs for individuals to observe. We by no means wished it to be a reveal that occurred out of nowhere. It was meant for individuals to be like, “Hey, that is presumably who he’s.” So all the pieces from him defending himself to that small little second that he had with Osha the place he says, “You look similar to her,” to when he’s hanging the other way up and says, “He’ll kill you,” to Mae, all these little tidbits present an underlying darkness to Qimir, regardless that he’s a foolish goof and is low standing. We wished to make individuals really feel these little moments in order that the reveal didn’t come out of left area.

How a lot time do you suppose he spent as Qimir? Is it potential that he actually did take all these odd jobs across the galaxy, equivalent to gun-running for the Hutts, to keep up a strong cowl?

Yeah, I wouldn’t doubt it. I at all times take into consideration the potential origin story of Qimir and the completely different lives that he’s most likely lived. He’s extremely well-versed at turning into the individual that the opposite particular person desires him to be. So, for Mae, it was someone that was extra subservient. He was extra like a little bit brother or sibling kind of character that might assist her on this mission. And, for Osha, it’s somebody who appeals to her extra romantically, or somebody who she will be drawn to. So, what it comes all the way down to is that he can rework into whoever you need him to be.

Within the finale, he had an opportunity to confront his former Jedi Grasp, Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson), who seemingly gave him that lightwhip-shaped scar on his again. Why did he bypass her in favor of Osha and Mae?

In order that’s a side or a personality trait that we haven’t seen an excessive amount of of with the Stranger. Within the finale, when Vernestra comes off the ship, she senses the Stranger, after which straight away, he senses that so he places on the helmet. However, earlier than he places on the helmet, there’s virtually this childlike concern that he’s overwhelmed with, and I believe that means that he doesn’t need to face that relationship. So there’s one thing there to be explored. There’s some kind of trauma there to be explored in regard to why he’s hiding from her. It’s one thing that I want to speak to Leslye about extra, as a result of I solely actually discovered about that relationship once I first learn episode eight. So I wasn’t actually in a position to dwell on it an excessive amount of, however there’s this innate childlike concern that he has in regard to Vernestra. It may sign why these scars are on his again, whether or not or not they really got here from her. So there’s much more to be explored there.

Yeah, she’s positively his Achilles’ heel. Additionally, why dwell on the previous when the longer term he’s been craving for the complete collection is correct in entrance of him by way of Osha?

Yeah, completely. That’s a good way to place it. If we get a season two, I don’t doubt that we’ll discover that previous relationship, however who is aware of? You by no means know.

Talking of “who is aware of?” the finale supplied a shock cameo within the type of Darth Plagueis.

(Laughs.) Who is aware of, man!? Who is aware of!?

What do you make of that? Had been they cavemates? Had been they neighbors? Or was he unaware of his presence?

I’ve solely not too long ago began speaking about this, however I didn’t find out about that little cameo till I noticed the [final cut] myself. So I skilled that as an viewers member, and I additionally want to speak to Leslye about his potential roommate and the way that story will unfold. When the primary iterations of the episodes had been screened for us months in the past, that little bit was blacked out. So I didn’t know that was who that was, and I’m baffled similar to you and the remainder of the Star Wars fan base. However I’m very curious to see the place it goes transferring ahead.

Then I have to presume that they stored you at the hours of darkness about Yoda as effectively.

Sure, they did. It was additionally one thing that I used to be not too aware of, however there have been perhaps rumblings about it. I heard on the sidelines that it may very well be the case, however seeing that picture on display was mind-blowing to me similar to it was to everyone else. So there’s quite a bit to discover, and fingers crossed we get to discover that.

So as to add yet one more unanswerable query to the combination, has anybody informed you why Kylo Ren’s theme performed over the Stranger on the finish of episode 5?

(Laughs.) Oh, God, all of those Easter eggs, theories and tidbits … I don’t know. I truly don’t know why the Kylo Ren theme was enjoying. There are such a lot of theories concerning the authentic Knights of Ren, however I don’t know, man. I’ll deliver these potential theories up and concepts to Leslye, however she already is aware of about them. So I’ve bought to simply preserve dancing round these questions.

Leslye remarked that the ultimate shot of the Stranger and Osha is tragic as a result of we already know their union will give solution to different Sith masters and apprentices. Did you let that feeling of impending doom creep in on the day in any respect?

No, I didn’t. I didn’t even have any sense of impending doom. I spotted that there’s that underlying sense of the Sith and the ability of two. They are saying the ability of two, nevertheless it actually finally ends up simply being one on the finish of the day, since you don’t need one or the opposite to be extra highly effective than you might be. So there’s an impending layer of doom related to having these two characters aspect by aspect, however for that second, we actually simply wanted to lean on a way of hope. These characters have gone by a lot trauma by their journeys. They’ve skilled a lot ache and a lot anguish that they wanted only one little sliver of hope in that second. So I positively simply centered on that ingredient after we shot that scene.

The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) in The Acolyte Lucasfilm Ltd.

How did the ultimate duel with Sol differ from episode 5’s duel? Did you are feeling much more dialed in at that time?

We shot that after episode 5, and I used to be positively extra comfy with the lightsaber and the motion by then. I positively felt stronger. The one issue with episode eight was the choreography was persistently altering, extra so than episode 5. So quite than having weeks to organize a sequence, I perhaps had an evening [to prepare] or I’d have to alter it on the day. So we needed to movie it like that, as a result of we simply didn’t have sufficient time to organize. We had been all palms on deck. We had been on our final legs. The writers’ strike was impending, and we needed to transfer shortly. So time was the one luxurious that we didn’t have, and we needed to actually modify the day earlier than or on the day to make these struggle sequences work.

I can’t think about that you simply or your doubles may see out of the Stranger’s helmet, so did they usually add it in publish?

With episode 5 particularly, we did have that luxurious of time, particularly with that five-person struggle sequence. So I used to be not solely battling Jedi and the helmet that I couldn’t see or hear out of, however I used to be additionally battling these timber and branches. So, as a result of I had time to rehearse, I may rely on purely muscle reminiscence, versus imaginative and prescient, as a result of you possibly can barely see something out of that helmet. However we had completely different variations of the helmet. We had the hero helmet, which is what you see on display. We additionally had one model with eye slits which can be a bit extra open, and we had one other one the place they’re utterly open. You possibly can see and use your peripheral imaginative and prescient and be extra agile and extra centered. However, as cool because the helmet appears to be like and as a lot depth as that helmet brings to the scenes, it’s not very sensible for preventing. I may barely see something by that factor.

The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) in The Acolyte Lucasfilm Ltd.

You shared a stunt viz video of you going all out with the lightsaber choreography. If that’s the “after” video, what does the “earlier than” video appear to be?

(Laughs.) The primary video is especially me strolling with a limp and simply complaining about my decrease again and being like, “How do individuals do that? That is insane.” So it’s quite a lot of that on these [early] movies and quite a lot of me hitting myself with the lightsaber. That’s at all times a great one. However, with effort and time and quite a lot of persistence, we had been in a position to flip it into what I confirmed on Instagram. However that’s very a lot Instagram versus actuality.

We’ve lined loads of the massive unanswered questions, however are there some smaller questions you’d prefer to discover in a possible season two if it was as much as you?

While you first meet Qimir [in the Star Wars pharmacy or apothecary], he says, “I took [this outfit] off the man who owns this place.” I’m wondering what occurred to that man.

What number of pupils do you suppose he tried out earlier than Mae and Osha?

Oh, I don’t know. I need to be valuable about it. I need to say that there’s solely been one or two, however I’d go as far to say that perhaps Mae was his first crack. He most likely spent quite a lot of time on her, however I additionally haven’t any clue when he made the change from being a Jedi to who he’s now. So I’d go as far to say that perhaps Mae was the primary, however, by saying that she was presumably the primary, that’s me desirous to be valuable about her.

(L-R): Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and the Stranger (Manny Jacinto) in The Acolyte Lucasfilm Ltd.

A long time from now, whenever you’re staring right into a crackling hearth and reminiscing about taking pictures The Acolyte, what day will you seemingly recall first?

The at some point that’s popping up into my head is me and Amandla [Stenberg] searching into that lovely ocean and simply taking within the second of being in stunning Madeira, Portugal, undertaking certainly one of our greatest goals collectively. There’s no method I may have accomplished this with anyone else. So, it could be sharing that second along with her, and simply making an attempt to not make a face as all this saltwater and dust was protecting me. I used to be making an attempt to look cool for that one particular second, and in order that’s what I’ll bear in mind for probably the most half. It’s certainly one of many, many moments, however that day particularly will at all times be memorable to me.

***

The Acolyte is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.