‘The Acolyte’ Leslye Headland To Make Broadway Debut With New Play

Leslye Headland, the creator of Star Wars: The Acolyte, will make her Broadway debut this fall.

Her play, Cult of Love, follows 4 grownup youngsters returning to their childhood house with their companions for the vacations. The concord is interrupted as outdated and new conflicts come up.

The play, produced by Second Stage Theater, will run on the Hayes Theater beginning Nov. 20 and opening Dec. 12. Journey Cullman, who directed Choir Boy, Foyer Hero and extra on Broadway, will direct the manufacturing. Casting has not but been introduced.

Along with serving as author, director, EP and showrunner on Disney+’s Star Wars: The Acolyte, Headland was additionally the author, producing director and showrunner for the Netflix collection Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne. Second Stage beforehand produced her play Bachelorette and her play The Layover Off-Broadway on the Kiser Theater. She made her movie directorial debut with an adaptation of Bachelorette, starring Kirsten Dunst, which premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant in 2012.

Second Stage may also produce the New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner Donald Margulies’ play, Lunar Eclipse, Off-Broadway on the Kiser Theater. The manufacturing will star Reed Birney (Mass, The People) and Lisa Emery (Ozark, A Type of Alaska), who will play a long-married couple watching a lunar eclipse and reflecting on their lives.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, the manufacturing begins performances Oct. 9, with a gap evening on Oct. 30.