The Academy Of Country Music Announces Promotions And New Hires

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Nation Music (ACM) is shaking issues up with a sequence of promotions and new hires, solidifying its crew for the longer term. Let’s dive into the modifications:

Promotions:

Tommy Moore is appointed Chief of Workers and Vice President (VP), Trade Relations and Awards. Previously VP of Artist and Trade Relations, Board Administration, and Governance, Moore will proceed to drive artist engagement, oversee range, fairness, and inclusion initiatives, and handle ACM occasions and membership operations.

is appointed Chief of Workers and Vice President (VP), Trade Relations and Awards. Previously VP of Artist and Trade Relations, Board Administration, and Governance, Moore will proceed to drive artist engagement, oversee range, fairness, and inclusion initiatives, and handle ACM occasions and membership operations. Kris Reyes steps up as Senior Director, Finance, Operations, and Human Sources (HR). Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Reyes will spearhead course of enhancements, lead HR efforts, and collaborate intently with CEO Damon Whiteside on strategic alternatives.

steps up as Senior Director, Finance, Operations, and Human Sources (HR). Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Reyes will spearhead course of enhancements, lead HR efforts, and collaborate intently with CEO Damon Whiteside on strategic alternatives. Jesse Knutson assumes the function of Director, Publicity and Media Relations. He’ll lead publicity efforts for the ACM, together with campaigns for the ACM Awards and different Academy initiatives. He reviews to Rory Levine, Vice President of Advertising and Digital Technique and Engagement.

assumes the function of Director, Publicity and Media Relations. He’ll lead publicity efforts for the ACM, together with campaigns for the ACM Awards and different Academy initiatives. He reviews to Rory Levine, Vice President of Advertising and Digital Technique and Engagement. Haley Montgomery rises to Director, Trade Relations and Awards, specializing in strengthening ties between ACM and the music trade. She may even oversee varied award processes and membership initiatives, reporting to Tommy Moore.

rises to Director, Trade Relations and Awards, specializing in strengthening ties between ACM and the music trade. She may even oversee varied award processes and membership initiatives, reporting to Tommy Moore. Jennifer Davis earns a promotion to Senior Supervisor, Occasions. On this function, Davis continues her stellar administration of venue logistics and occasion operations for the ACM Awards and Academy of Nation Music Honors, reporting to Ben Carter, VP of Reside Occasions & Manufacturing.

earns a promotion to Senior Supervisor, Occasions. On this function, Davis continues her stellar administration of venue logistics and occasion operations for the ACM Awards and Academy of Nation Music Honors, reporting to Ben Carter, VP of Reside Occasions & Manufacturing. Brittany Uhniat is promoted to Supervisor, Content material & Inventive Manufacturing. Reporting to Steve Mekler, Director of Inventive & Content material Manufacturing, Uhniat will probably be essential in scheduling and managing video shoots and different inventive content material productions.

New Hires:

Katie Casserly joins as Coordinator, Social Media. Casserly will help the Advertising division with media improvement and group engagement efforts.

joins as Coordinator, Social Media. Casserly will help the Advertising division with media improvement and group engagement efforts. Maggie Feyrer comes aboard as Coordinator, Strategic Partnerships, the place she’s going to handle and activate partnerships for the Academy.

comes aboard as Coordinator, Strategic Partnerships, the place she’s going to handle and activate partnerships for the Academy. Delaney Loughran joins as Assistant, Trade Relations and Awards, supporting trade communications, relations, memberships, and extra.

These modifications mark a big evolution for the ACM, enhancing their capabilities throughout varied aspects of the group. With these new leaders and crew members in place, the Academy is poised to proceed its mission of supporting and celebrating nation music excellence.

For extra data on the ACM crew and their roles, you may attain out on to: