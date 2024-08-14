The 5 wildest Trump-Musk 'interview' takeaways

The 5 wildest Trump-Musk ‘interview’ takeaways

by

Choosing the 5 wildest issues about Elon Musk’s “interview” with Donald Trump on X on Monday is tough as a result of there are such a lot of contenders.

Let’s begin with the truth that it existed within the first place. X, previously generally known as Twitter, has degraded right into a protected area for vile toxicity of all types since Musk purchased it (on that entrance, doing the interview there makes excellent sense). But it surely does not have the attain or, clearly, the technical reliability of old-school platforms like tv or podcasts.

It does supply a sort of good ol’ boys membership ambiance for Musk, who has publicly endorsed Trump, and the previous president to inform one another how nice they’re. If that appears like a recipe for catastrophe, effectively, your instincts are good. Of the various notable issues that occurred throughout the interview, these had been the 5 wildest, they usually do not even embody Trump saying the drawing of Vice President Kamala Harris on the duvet of Time journal made her appear to be “essentially the most stunning actress to ever reside” and evaluating her to his spouse, Melania. Bizarre.

Leave a Comment