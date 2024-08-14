The 5 wildest Trump-Musk ‘interview’ takeaways

Choosing the 5 wildest issues about Elon Musk’s “interview” with Donald Trump on X on Monday is tough as a result of there are such a lot of contenders.

Let’s begin with the truth that it existed within the first place. X, previously generally known as Twitter, has degraded right into a protected area for vile toxicity of all types since Musk purchased it (on that entrance, doing the interview there makes excellent sense). But it surely does not have the attain or, clearly, the technical reliability of old-school platforms like tv or podcasts.

It does supply a sort of good ol’ boys membership ambiance for Musk, who has publicly endorsed Trump, and the previous president to inform one another how nice they’re. If that appears like a recipe for catastrophe, effectively, your instincts are good. Of the various notable issues that occurred throughout the interview, these had been the 5 wildest, they usually do not even embody Trump saying the drawing of Vice President Kamala Harris on the duvet of Time journal made her appear to be “essentially the most stunning actress to ever reside” and evaluating her to his spouse, Melania. Bizarre.

Trump and Musk had hassle getting began on X

The dialog — Musk rightly known as it that — began with a whimper, not a bang, when technical glitches delayed the beginning for 42 minutes. A number of individuals could not get in, and people who may hear music. Musk claimed a denial of service assault was accountable, although Verge reported that wasn’t true. For a lot of, it dropped at thoughts the glitch-filled rollout of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ marketing campaign final 12 months. “This large assault illustrates there’s a variety of opposition to individuals simply listening to what President Trump has to say,” was Musk’s reasoning.

Musk’s questions sounded extra like hero worship

Musk is, after all, welcome to assist any candidate he chooses. However the framing of his “questions” Monday (usually they had been simply statements of his personal beliefs that Trump may both agree with or use to show the dialog again to himself) made him sound like a sycophant. Which, who is aware of, perhaps he’s. He praised Trump’s defiant pose after surviving an assassination try, saying, “That’s America. That’s energy below fireplace.” He known as Trump “extremely inspiring.” He mentioned, “I believe we’re in large hassle with a Kamala (Harris) administration. I believe it’s important for the nice of the nation that you just win this election.” I believe he likes him.

Trump and Musk praised despots like Putin and Kim Jong Un

In a kind of bizarre twists it was exhausting to imagine was truly occurring, Trump and Musk praised the likes of Russian President Vladamir Putin and North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un, with Trump saying, “They’re on the high of their recreation — they’re robust, they’re good, they’re vicious they usually’re going to guard their nation.” They’re additionally murderous dictators who oppress their very own individuals. Perhaps they might have given just a little extra time to that.

Musk is deeply into the ‘tough-guy’ persona

Musk — who has challenged Fb’s Jeff Zuckerberg to an precise struggle, keep in mind — appeared obsessive about the thought of a president who would put up a troublesome entrance. Clearly, in his and Trump’s minds, this isn’t Harris. Care to guess who could be robust, by their reckoning? “Is the American president intimidating or not intimidating, and the way vital that’s to American safety,” Musk mentioned at one level. ‘Bro tradition’ at its most interesting.

Did Trump slur phrases?

Sometimes, this would not be value mentioning. What Trump says is loads noteworthy sufficient with out speaking about how he says it. However social media instantly grew to become obsessive about how Trump was talking. Certainly, he sounded as if he had all of the sudden gotten a lisp we hadn’t heard earlier than. It could possibly be sound compression or another technical challenge, some posted. S.V. Dáte, a White Home correspondent at Huffington Put up, mentioned he reached out to Trump’s marketing campaign about it and tweeted that he acquired the next response: Should be your s—-y listening to. Get your ears checked out.”

