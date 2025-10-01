The 30-year takes a nice dip

Mortgage rates are moving in opposite directions today: lower for long-term loans, and slightly higher for shorter. According to Zillow, the current 30-year mortgage rate is 6.36%, down 11 basis points. The 15-year fixed interest rate rose three basis points to 5.69%.

Dig deeper: The best mortgage lenders right now

Here are the current mortgage rates, according to our latest Zillow data:

30-year fixed: 6.36%

20-year fixed: 5.90%

15-year fixed: 5.69%

5/1 ARM: 6.56%

7/1 ARM: 6.41%

30-year VA: 5.85%

15-year VA: 5.43%

5/1 VA: 6.08%

Remember that these are the national averages and rounded to the nearest hundredth.

These are the current mortgage refinance rates, according to the latest Zillow data:

30-year fixed: 6.55%

20-year fixed: 6.17%

15-year fixed: 5.86%

5/1 ARM: 6.92%

7/1 ARM: 7.02%

30-year VA: 5.97%

15-year VA: 5.52%

5/1 VA: 5.68%

Again, the numbers provided are national averages rounded to the nearest hundredth. Refinance rates are usually higher than purchase rates.

A mortgage calculator can help you see how various mortgage term lengths and interest rates will affect your monthly payments. Use this mortgage calculator to play around with different outcomes.

The Yahoo Finance mortgage calculator also considers factors like property taxes and homeowners insurance when calculating your estimated monthly mortgage payment. This gives you a better idea of your total monthly payment than if you just looked at mortgage principal and interest.

As a general rule, 15-year mortgage rates are lower than 30-year mortgage rates. When comparing 15- versus 30-year mortgage rates, know that the shorter term will save you money on interest in the long run. However, your monthly payments will be higher because you’re paying off the same loan amount in half the time.

For example, with a $400,000 mortgage with a 30-year term and a 6.36% rate, you’ll make a monthly payment of about $1,993 toward your mortgage principal and interest. As interest accumulates over decades, you’ll end up paying $397,568 in interest.

If you get a $400,000 15-year mortgage with a 5.69% rate, you’ll pay about $3,309 monthly toward your principal and interest. However, you’ll only pay $195,585 in interest over the years.

If that 15-year mortgage monthly payment is too high, remember you can always make extra mortgage payments on your 30-year loan to pay off your mortgage faster and ultimately pay less interest.

With a fixed-rate mortgage, your rate is locked in from day one. However, you will get a new rate if you refinance your mortgage.

An adjustable-rate mortgage keeps your rate the same for a set period of time. Then the rate will go up or down depending on several factors, such as the economy and the maximum amount your rate can change according to your contract. For example, with a 7/1 ARM, your rate would be locked in for the first seven years, then change every year for the remainder of your term.

Adjustable rates sometimes start lower than fixed rates, but once the initial rate-lock period ends, you risk your interest rate going up. ARM rates have also been starting higher than fixed rates recently, so sometimes you don’t get a rate break.

Dig deeper: Adjustable-rate vs. fixed-rate mortgage — Which should you choose?

Economists don’t expect drastic mortgage rate drops before the end of 2025.

In 2024, mortgage rates trended downward from early August to the Sept. 18 Federal Reserve meeting, when the central bank announced a 50-basis-point slash to the federal funds rate.

The Fed decreased its rate again at its November and December meetings (by 25 bps each time). However, it paused for months to consider the next move.

Finally, the Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut of 2025, with a quarter-point decrease on Sept. 17. Wall Street expects two more rate cuts before the end of the year. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool predicts a nearly 90% chance of the next quarter-point cut at the Fed’s Oct. 29 meeting.

Dig deeper: Understanding the Fed’s rate decisions — Do we want high or low interest rates?

According to Zillow data, today’s 30-year fixed rate is 6.36% for home purchases and 6.56% for refinances. These are the national averages, so keep in mind the average in your state or city could be different. Your rate will also vary depending on your personal finances.

Mortgage rates aren’t expected to move much by the end of 2025. Even with another fed funds rate cut in October, other financial factors are likely to keep rates mostly steady.

Mortgage rates might ease a bit lower next year. Depending on the economy, inflation, and the Fed, any decreases may be relatively small.