The 2024 World Series will spotlight Dodger’s star player Shohei Ohtani : NPR

When the World Collection begins Friday, LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will lastly have his second. The very best participant in baseball has energized followers, journalists from his native Japan and fellow gamers.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The World Collection begins tonight in Los Angeles, the Dodgers versus the New York Yankees – two iconic, large metropolis groups with a few of baseball’s largest stars. Now, the Yankees have gamers corresponding to Aaron Choose and Juan Soto. However nobody is larger in the present day than the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, who has crushed all expectations in his first season on the staff. Here is Steve Futterman.

STEVE FUTTERMAN: This was most likely probably the most transformative second for the 2024 baseball season.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE DAVIS: There’s as soon as in a lifetime, after which there’s as soon as in eternally while you get a ball participant like this. Shohei Ohtani is a Los Angeles Dodger.

FUTTERMAN: The Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis making the formal announcement of Shohei Ohtani’s arrival. Ohtani’s 12 months with the Dodgers has been nothing wanting phenomenal. The most important second got here final month when he turned the primary ever to hit 50 house runs and steal 50 bases in the identical season.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVIS: Ohtani sends one within the air. The opposite approach. Again it goes. Gone.

(CHEERING)

DAVIS: Considered one of a sort participant. Considered one of a sort season. Shohei Ohtani begins the 50-50 membership.

FUTTERMAN: The one blip for Ohtani this 12 months occurred off the sphere, not on it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARTIN ESTRADA: What I’ve said clearly from the outset of this investigation to the announcement of this criticism is that Mr. Ohtani is taken into account a sufferer on this case. He didn’t revenue from this. He didn’t profit from this.

FUTTERMAN: That is U.S. Legal professional Martin Estrada. Simply days into the season, Ohtani’s longtime interpreter and shut buddy, Ippei Mizuhara, was accused of stealing tens of millions of {dollars} from Ohtani to repay playing money owed. The interpreter pleaded responsible and will spend a long time in jail. Aside from that, this has been nearly an ideal season for Ohtani. Los Angeles appears to have fallen in love with him, and nowhere is that extra obvious than LA’s Little Tokyo neighborhood. Ohtani’s face is all over the place.

NIKKI IKEDA: He is our treasure.

FUTTERMAN: Treasure?

IKEDA: Yeah, our treasure. You recognize, we take pleasure in watching him each single day.

FUTTERMAN: Nikki Ikeda runs a present store in Little Tokyo. She had by no means been to a baseball recreation earlier than this season. Now she’s gone full Ohtani.

IKEDA: I by no means watched recreation. I by no means interested by recreation in my life, however from this 12 months, I very a lot into it. I received a season ticket from this 12 months.

FUTTERMAN: You bought season tickets?

IKEDA: Yeah, yeah. I already bought subsequent 12 months, 2025, season ticket already.

FUTTERMAN: Amongst his teammates, Ohtani is extremely fashionable. Final week, because the Dodgers had been celebrating profitable the Nationwide League Championship, infielder Max Muncy mentioned Ohtani has executed the whole lot proper.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAX MUNCY: He is the world’s largest baseball star, not simply the sport, the world. He reveals up on daily basis, you anticipate him to do one thing unimaginable and he very hardly ever disappoints. He goes on the market and he does one thing unimaginable nearly each single evening.

FUTTERMAN: Now, after all, there’s that little factor referred to as the World Collection. The Dodgers nonetheless need to win 4 video games, and the Yankees know Ohtani may play an enormous function. New York’s high star Aaron Choose is an enormous fan.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARON JUDGE: Hits for common, hits for energy, the pace. He is a formidable athlete, you understand, one of the best participant within the recreation. And, you understand, what an envoy for this sport.

FUTTERMAN: As Recreation 1 begins tonight, the most important highlight as typical will probably be on Shohei Ohtani.

For NPR Information, I am Steve Futterman in Los Angeles.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARC DE SOLEIL’S “STROLLING SLOTH”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Go to our web site phrases of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for additional info.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This textual content is probably not in its closing type and could also be up to date or revised sooner or later. Accuracy and availability might differ. The authoritative document of NPR’s programming is the audio document.