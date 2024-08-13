The 2024 MTV VMAs Pushed Back Due To The Presidential Debate

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The awards ceremony for the 2024 MTV VMAs have been pushed again by a day to keep away from crossing paths with the scheduled Sept. 10 presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris.

The awards present was initially slated for September tenth however will now happen on September eleventh at New York’s UBS Enviornment.

Together with the schedule change, the VMAs introduced the primary spherical of performers for 2024, together with Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Information of the schedule change follows final week announcement of the nominees for the 2024 awards present, which was led by Taylor Swift, who earned 10 nominations this yr, and Publish Malone, who earned 9 nods, primarily for his collaboration with Taylor Swift.

The awards present will air dwell on MTV, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.